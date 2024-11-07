goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Third Quarter

Loan Originations of $839 million, up 16% from $722 million

Loan Growth of $255 million, up 11% from $230 million

Loan Portfolio of $4.39 billion, up 28% from $3.43 billion

Revenue of $383 million, up 19% from $322 million

Diluted EPS of $4.88; Adjusted Diluted EPS1 of $4.32, up 13% from $3.81

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with non-prime credit, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter Results

During the quarter, the Company generated a record $839 million in loan originations, up 16% compared to $722 million produced in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in lending was driven by continued strength in the volume of applications for credit, which was up 22% over the prior year. The Company experienced strong performance across several product and acquisition channels, including unsecured lending, home equity lending, point-of-sale and automotive financing.

The increase in loan originations led to record third quarter growth in the loan portfolio of $255 million, which was up 11% from $230 million of loan book growth in the third quarter of 2023. At quarter end, the consumer loan portfolio was $4.39 billion, up 28% from $3.43 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue, which was a record $383 million in the quarter, up 19% from $322 million in the third quarter of last year.

During the quarter, the Company continued to experience stable credit and payment performance, driven by ongoing enhancements to the Company's credit models and underwriting practices, and an increase in the proportion of secured loans, which lifted to 45% at quarter-end. The annualized net charge off rate was 9.2%, up slightly from 8.8% in the same quarter of the prior year, and in line with the Company's forecasted range of between 8.75% and 9.75% for the quarter. The Company's allowance for future credit losses increased slightly to 7.38%, compared to 7.31% in the second quarter.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2024 was a record $160 million, up 26% from $127 million in the third quarter of 2023. Operating margin for the third quarter was a record 41.7%, up from 39.3% in the same period last year. After adjusting for unusual and non-recurring items, the Company reported record adjusted operating income2 of $163 million, an increase of 25% compared to $130 million in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating margin1 for the third quarter was a record 42.6%, up from 40.4% in the same period in 2023. The efficiency ratio1 for the third quarter of 2024 was a record 23.1%, an improvement of 550 bps from 28.6% in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting an increase in operating leverage.

Net income in the third quarter was $84.9 million, up 28% from $66.3 million in the same period of 2023, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $4.88, up 26% from the $3.87 reported in the third quarter of 2023. After adjustments, adjusted net income2 was a record $75.1 million, up 15% from $65.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $4.32, up 13% from $3.81 in the third quarter of 2023. Return on equity during the quarter was 29.1%, compared to 27.0% in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted return on equity1 was 25.7% in the quarter, compared to 26.6% in the same period of 2023.

"Our third quarter results continued to demonstrate the resilience of our business model during periods of macro-economic stress, with record loan originations, stable credit losses, and record adjusted diluted EPS which increased 13%," said Jason Mullins, goeasy's President and Chief Executive Officer, "We were also pleased to make additional enhancements to our balance sheet, lifting our total funding capacity to over $1.8 billion. With the heightened level of liquidity and declining leverage profile, we also repurchased approximately $9 million in shares subsequent to quarter-end," Mr. Mullins concluded, "We are pleased to remain on track to achieving all of our forecasted metrics for 2024, as we continue on our journey to become Canada's leading non-prime consumer lender and help over 60% of our customers graduate back to prime."

Other Key Third Quarter Highlights

easyfinancial

Record revenue of $346 million , up 22%

, up 22% New customer volume at 48,600, up 14%

72% of net loan advances 1 in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 68%

in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 68% Record volume of originations in automotive financing, up 60%

Average loan book per branch 3 improved to a record $6.6 million , an increase of 18%

improved to a record , an increase of 18% Weighted average interest rate 3 on consumer loans of 29.3%, down slightly from 30.1%

on consumer loans of 29.3%, down slightly from 30.1% Record operating income of $173 million , up 23%

easyhome

Revenue of $37.7 million , down slightly from $38.1 million

, down slightly from Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $112.5 million , up 10%

, up 10% Financial revenue 2 from consumer lending increased to $12.8 million , up 5%

from consumer lending increased to , up 5% Operating income of $11.4 million , up 23%

Overall

Ranked on the 2024 Report on Business magazine's list of Canada's Top Growing Companies, based on three-year cumulative revenue growth

Top Growing Companies, based on three-year cumulative revenue growth 93 rd consecutive quarter of positive net income

consecutive quarter of positive net income 2024 marks the 20 th consecutive year of paying dividends and the 10 th consecutive year of a dividend increase

the 20 consecutive year of paying dividends and the 10 consecutive year of a dividend increase 58 th consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth

consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth Total customers served approximately 1.5 million

Acquired and organically originated over $15.1 billion in loans

in loans Adjusted return on equity 1 of 25.7%, down from 26.6%

of 25.7%, down from 26.6% Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing at 6.6%, up from 6.2%

Net debt to net capitalization4 of 73% on September 30, 2024 , in line with the Company's target leverage profile

Nine Months Results

For the first nine months of 2024, the Company funded $2.35 billion in loan originations, up 17% from $2.00 billion in the same period of 2023. The consumer loan receivable portfolio finished at $4.39 billion, up 28% from $3.43 billion as of September 30, 2023.

For the first nine months of 2024, the Company produced record revenues of $1.12 billion, up 23% compared to $912 million in the same period of 2023. Operating income for the period was a record $445 million compared with $339 million in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of $105 million or 31%. Adjusted operating income2 for the first nine months of 2024 was a record $460 million, 31% higher compared to $351 million in the same period of 2023. Efficiency ratio1 for the first nine months of 2024 was 25.8%, an improvement of 510 bps from 30.9% in the same period of 2023.

Net income for the first nine months of 2024 was $209 million and diluted earnings per share was $12.06, compared with $173 million or $10.14 per share. Adjusted net income2 for the first nine months of 2024 was $213 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $12.26 compared with $174 million or $10.19 per share, increases of 22% and 20%, respectively. Reported return on equity was 24.8%, while adjusted return on equity1 was 25.2%, up from 24.9% in the same period of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $4.89 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of 24% from $3.94 billion as of September 30, 2023, primarily driven by growth in the consumer loan portfolio.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company issued US$400 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the "USD 2030 Notes") and $150 million aggregate principal amount of 6.000% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (together with the USD 2030 Notes, the "2030 Notes"). In connection with the offering, the Company entered into a Currency Swap to reduce the Canadian dollar equivalent cost of borrowing on the USD 2030 Notes to 5.977% per annum. The Company used the net proceeds from the sale of the 2030 Notes to fund a cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase any and all of its outstanding 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes"), partially repay indebtedness under its secured facilities and for general corporate purposes.

In October 2024, the Company announced the expiration of the Tender Offer and accepted for purchase US$255.4 million combined aggregate principal amount of 2026 Notes under the Tender Offer, representing 79.8% of the US$320 million aggregate principal amount of 2026 Notes outstanding.

During the quarter, the Company recognized an unrealized net investment gain of $4.2 million, mainly due to fair value changes in the Company's investments.

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable2 in the quarter was $126 million compared to $134 million in the third quarter of 2023. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company's existing revolving credit facilities, including the aforementioned balance sheet enhancements implemented following the quarter, the Company has approximately $1.8 billion in total funding capacity as of November 4, 2024 and a net debt to net capitalization ratio of 73%, in line with the Company's desired level of financial leverage. The Company remains confident that the capacity available under its existing funding facilities, and its ability to raise additional debt financing, is sufficient to fund its organic growth forecast.

At quarter-end, the Company's weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.7%, and the fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.6%. The Company estimates that it could currently grow the consumer loan portfolio by approximately $300 million per year solely from internal cash flows, without utilizing external debt. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of debt are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $500 million per year solely from internal cash flows.

Leadership Transition & Interim CEO Update

In July 2024, the Company announced that Mr. Mullins will transition out of his role as President and Chief Executive Officer at year-end, while remaining as a director on the Board. The Board of Directors has a global search underway for a seasoned and experienced executive and is currently assessing candidates.

The Board of Directors also announced today that David Ingram, goeasy's Executive Chairman and former Chief Executive Officer, will assume the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2025, until such time that a new CEO is appointed. Mr. Ingram assumed the role of Executive Chairman of the Board on January 1, 2019, prior to which he was goeasy's Chief Executive Officer from 2001 to 2018.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per share payable on January 10, 2025 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on December 27, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to forecasts for growth of the consumer loans receivable, annual revenue growth forecasts, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements and the Company's ability to secure sufficient capital, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results, critical accounting estimates, expected future yields and net charge off rates on loans, the dealer relationships, the size and characteristics of the Canadian non-prime lending market and the continued development of the type and size of competitors in the market. In certain cases, forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "aim", "plan", "believe", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "foresee", "target" or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company's operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy's ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), including under the section entitled "Risk Factors".

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,500 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 10,500 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served approximately 1.5 million Canadians and originated over $15.1 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 70 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $6.0 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities. In 2023, the Company announced a 3-year, $1.4 million commitment to BGC Canada's Food Fund.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com, www.easyfinancial.com, www.lendcare.ca, www.easyhome.ca.

Notes:

1 These are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

2 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

3 These are supplementary financial measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

4 These are capital management measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

5 Non-IFRS ratios, non-IFRS measures, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies.

goeasy Ltd.

















INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited)







(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)











































As At As At





September 30, December 31,





2024 2023









ASSETS







Cash



151,056 144,577 Accounts receivable



39,458 30,762 Prepaid expenses



12,031 9,462 Consumer loans receivable, net



4,179,169 3,447,588 Investments



58,491 61,464 Lease assets



41,312 45,187 Derivative financial assets



29,024 21,904 Property and equipment, net



33,516 35,382 Right-of-use assets, net



55,032 61,987 Intangible assets, net



112,308 124,931 Goodwill



180,923 180,923 TOTAL ASSETS



4,892,320 4,164,167









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities







Revolving credit facility



47,483 190,921 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



78,227 72,409 Income taxes payable



17,060 24,691 Dividends payable



19,658 15,960 Unearned revenue



25,516 26,965 Accrued interest payable



52,556 12,875 Deferred income tax liabilities, net



16,290 24,259 Lease liabilities



63,225 70,809 Secured borrowings



136,151 143,177 Revolving securitization warehouse facilities



1,246,660 1,364,741 Derivative financial liabilities



59,588 42,457 Notes payable



1,937,165 1,120,826 TOTAL LIABILITIES



3,699,579 3,110,090









Shareholders' equity







Share capital



441,648 428,328 Contributed surplus



26,065 24,817 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(36,027) (9,721) Retained earnings



761,055 610,653 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



1,192,741 1,054,077 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



4,892,320 4,164,167











goeasy Ltd.

















INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(Unaudited)







(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)

































Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023









REVENUE







Interest income 282,665 229,269 817,459 644,260 Lease revenue 23,439 24,540 72,194 75,157 Commissions earned 69,703 61,527 204,634 172,975 Charges and fees 7,388 6,396 23,817 19,565

383,195 321,732 1,118,104 911,957









OPERATING EXPENSES

















BAD DEBTS 121,092 89,539 338,786 250,069









OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES







Salaries and benefits 44,311 49,886 151,330 151,595 Share-based compensation 3,894 3,262 12,484 9,260 Technology costs 9,960 7,244 28,290 20,992 Advertising and promotion 6,768 6,476 23,708 22,715 Occupancy 5,078 6,096 15,572 19,136 Underwriting and collections 4,944 4,255 14,835 12,333 Other expenses 6,249 6,676 25,399 21,816

81,204 83,895 271,618 257,847









DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION







Depreciation of lease assets 7,538 8,415 21,860 25,328 Amortization of intangible assets 5,693 5,656 17,420 16,447 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 5,342 5,323 16,096 15,840 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,645 2,341 7,722 7,145

21,218 21,735 63,098 64,760









TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 223,514 195,169 673,502 572,676









OPERATING INCOME 159,681 126,563 444,602 339,281









OTHER (LOSS) INCOME 4,165 4,148 (2,973) 8,461









FINANCE COSTS (47,850) (40,875) (153,847) (112,754)









INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 115,996 89,836 287,782 234,988









INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY)







Current 31,288 24,819 83,622 67,815 Deferred (232) (1,293) (5,125) (6,123)

31,056 23,526 78,497 61,692









NET INCOME 84,940 66,310 209,285 173,296









BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 4.95 3.93 12.25 10.29 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 4.88 3.87 12.06 10.14











SEGMENT REPORTING







(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)













Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total









Revenue







Interest income 272,755 9,910 - 282,665 Lease revenue - 23,439 - 23,439 Commissions earned 66,220 3,483 - 69,703 Charges and fees 6,528 860 - 7,388

345,503 37,692 - 383,195









Operating expenses







Bad debts 117,391 3,701 - 121,092 Other operating expenses 45,762 12,924 22,518 81,204 Depreciation and amortization 9,840 9,690 1,688 21,218

172,993 26,315 24,206 223,514









Operating income (loss) 172,510 11,377 (24,206) 159,681









Other income





4,165









Finance costs





(47,850)









Income before income taxes





115,996









Income taxes





31,056









Net income





84,940









Diluted earnings per share





4.88











Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total









Revenue







Interest income 219,995 9,274 - 229,269 Lease revenue - 24,540 - 24,540 Commissions earned 57,991 3,536 - 61,527 Charges and fees 5,636 760 - 6,396

283,622 38,110 - 321,732









Operating expenses







Bad debts 85,674 3,865 - 89,539 Other operating expenses 48,201 14,454 21,240 83,895 Depreciation and amortization 9,622 10,562 1,551 21,735

143,497 28,881 22,791 195,169









Operating income (loss) 140,125 9,229 (22,791) 126,563









Other income





4,148









Finance costs





(40,875)









Income before income taxes





89,836









Income taxes





23,526









Net income





66,310









Diluted earnings per share





3.87





















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total









Revenue







Interest income 787,693 29,766 - 817,459 Lease revenue - 72,194 - 72,194 Commissions earned 194,132 10,502 - 204,634 Charges and fees 21,245 2,572 - 23,817

1,003,070 115,034 - 1,118,104









Operating expenses







Bad debts 328,224 10,562 - 338,786 Other operating expenses 153,038 41,488 77,092 271,618 Depreciation and amortization 29,587 28,399 5,112 63,098

510,849 80,449 82,204 673,502









Operating income (loss) 492,221 34,585 (82,204) 444,602









Other loss





(2,973)









Finance costs





(153,847)









Income before income taxes





287,782









Income taxes





78,497









Net income





209,285









Diluted earnings per share





12.06











Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total









Revenue







Interest income 618,086 26,174 - 644,260 Lease revenue - 75,157 - 75,157 Commissions earned 162,348 10,627 - 172,975 Charges and fees 16,918 2,647 - 19,565

797,352 114,605 - 911,957









Operating expenses







Bad debts 240,120 9,949 - 250,069 Other operating expenses 144,825 45,280 67,742 257,847 Depreciation and amortization 28,133 31,840 4,787 64,760

413,078 87,069 72,529 572,676









Operating income (loss) 384,274 27,536 (72,529) 339,281









Other income





8,461









Finance costs





(112,754)









Income before income taxes





234,988









Income taxes





61,692









Net income





173,296









Diluted earnings per share





10.14

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)













Three Months Ended





September 30, September 30, Variance Variance 2024 2023 $ / bps % change









Summary Financial Results







Revenue 383,195 321,732 61,463 19.1 % Bad debts 121,092 89,539 31,553 35.2 % Other operating expenses 81,204 83,895 (2,691) (3.2 %) EBITDA1 177,526 144,031 33,495 23.3 % EBITDA margin1 46.3 % 44.8 % 150 bps 3.3 % Depreciation and amortization 21,218 21,735 (517) (2.4 %) Operating income 159,681 126,563 33,118 26.2 % Operating margin 41.7 % 39.3 % 240 bps 6.1 % Other income 4,165 4,148 17 0.4 % Finance costs 47,850 40,875 6,975 17.1 % Effective income tax rate 26.8 % 26.2 % 60 bps 2.3 % Net income 84,940 66,310 18,630 28.1 % Diluted earnings per share 4.88 3.87 1.01 26.1 % Return on receivables 7.9 % 7.9 % - - Return on assets 7.1 % 7.0 % 10 bps 1.4 % Return on equity 29.1 % 27.0 % 210 bps 7.8 % Return on tangible common equity1 37.8 % 37.8 % - -









Adjusted Financial Results1







Other operating expenses 88,640 92,144 (3,504) (3.8 %) Efficiency ratio 23.1 % 28.6 % (550 bps) (19.2 %) Operating income 163,058 130,004 33,056 25.4 % Operating margin 42.6 % 40.4 % 220 bps 5.4 % Net income 75,123 65,241 9,882 15.1 % Diluted earnings per share 4.32 3.81 0.51 13.4 % Return on receivables 7.0 % 7.8 % (80 bps) (10.3 %) Return on assets 6.3 % 6.9 % (60 bps) (8.7 %) Return on equity 25.7 % 26.6 % (90 bps) (3.4 %) Return on tangible common equity 32.5 % 35.9 % (340 bps) (9.5 %)









Key Performance Indicators

















Segment Financials







easyfinancial revenue 345,503 283,622 61,881 21.8 % easyfinancial operating margin 49.9 % 49.4 % 50 bps 1.0 % easyhome revenue 37,692 38,110 (418) (1.1 %) easyhome operating margin 30.2 % 24.2 % 600 bps 24.8 %









Portfolio Indicators







Gross consumer loans receivable 4,393,353 3,430,276 963,077 28.1 % Growth in consumer loans receivable 255,198 230,063 25,135 10.9 % Gross loan originations 839,446 721,917 117,529 16.3 % Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 33.2 % 35.3 % (210 bps) (5.9 %) Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 9.2 % 8.8 % 40 bps 4.5 % Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1 126,064 133,575 (7,511) (5.6 %) Potential monthly leasing revenue1 6,989 7,411 (422) (5.7 %)

1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on receivable, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.



Nine Months Ended





September 30, September 30, Variance Variance

2024 2023 $ / bps % change Summary Financial Results







Revenue 1,118,104 911,957 206,147 22.6 % Bad debts 338,786 250,069 88,717 35.5 % Other operating expenses 271,618 257,847 13,771 5.3 % EBITDA1 482,867 387,174 95,693 24.7 % EBITDA margin1 43.2 % 42.5 % 70 bps 1.6 % Depreciation and amortization 63,098 64,760 (1,662) (2.6 %) Operating income 444,602 339,281 105,321 31.0 % Operating margin 39.8 % 37.2 % 260 bps 7.0 % Other (loss) income (2,973) 8,461 (11,434) (135.1 %) Finance costs 153,847 112,754 41,093 36.4 % Effective income tax rate 27.3 % 26.3 % 100 bps 3.8 % Net income 209,285 173,296 35,989 20.8 % Diluted earnings per share 12.06 10.14 1.92 18.9 % Return on receivables 6.9 % 7.4 % (50 bps) (6.8 %) Return on assets 6.2 % 6.4 % (20 bps) (3.1 %) Return on equity 24.8 % 24.7 % 10 bps 0.4 % Return on tangible common equity1 33.0 % 35.6 % (260 bps) (7.3 %)









Adjusted Financial Results1







Other operating expenses 288,132 281,764 6,368 2.3 % Efficiency ratio 25.8 % 30.9 % (510 bps) (16.5 %) Operating income 459,773 350,517 109,256 31.2 % Operating margin 41.1 % 38.4 % 270 bps 7.0 % Net income 212,743 174,214 38,529 22.1 % Diluted earnings per share 12.26 10.19 2.07 20.3 % Return on receivables 7.0 % 7.4 % (40 bps) (5.4 %) Return on assets 6.3 % 6.4 % (10 bps) (1.6 %) Return on equity 25.2 % 24.9 % 30 bps 1.2 % Return on tangible common equity 32.4 % 34.3 % (190 bps) (5.5 %)









Key Performance Indicators

















Segment Financials







easyfinancial revenue 1,003,070 797,352 205,718 25.8 % easyfinancial operating margin 49.1 % 48.2 % 90 bps 1.9 % easyhome revenue 115,034 114,605 429 0.4 % easyhome operating margin 30.1 % 24.0 % 610 bps 25.4 %









Portfolio Indicators







Gross consumer loans receivable 4,393,353 3,430,276 963,077 28.1 % Growth in consumer loans receivable 748,151 635,582 112,569 17.7 % Gross loan originations 2,352,538 2,004,319 348,219 17.4 % Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 34.3 % 35.4 % (110 bps) (3.1 %) Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 9.2 % 8.9 % 30 bps 3.4 % Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1 296,290 292,149 4,141 1.4 % Potential monthly leasing revenue1 6,989 7,411 (422) (5.7 %)

1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on receivable, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.



Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures

The Company uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not identified by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Company believes that non-IFRS measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-IFRS measures are used throughout this press release and listed below. An explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and other financial measures can be found in the Company's MD&A, available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in 000's except earnings per share) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023









Net income as stated 84,940 66,310 209,285 173,296









Impact of adjusting items







Other operating expenses







Advisory costs1 11 - 4,941 - Integration costs2 91 166 405 477 Contract exit fee4 - - - 934 Depreciation and amortization







Amortization of acquired intangible assets3 3,275 3,275 9,825 9,825 Other loss (income)5 (4,165) (4,148) 2,973 (8,461) Finance costs







Fair value change on prepayment options related to Notes Payable7 (11,819) - (13,977) - Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items (12,607) (707) 4,167 2,775 Income tax impact of above adjusting items 2,790 (362) (709) (1,857) After-tax impact of adjusting items (9,817) (1,069) 3,458 918









Adjusted net income 75,123 65,241 212,743 174,214









Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 17,401 17,144 17,351 17,090









Diluted earnings per share as stated 4.88 3.87 12.06 10.14 Per share impact of adjusting items (0.56) (0.06) 0.20 0.05 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 4.32 3.81 12.26 10.19

Adjusting items related to the advisory costs 1 Advisory costs for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 were related to non-recurring advisory, consulting and legal costs. Adjusting items related to the LendCare acquisition 2 Integration costs related to representation and warranty insurance costs, and other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare. 3 Amortization of the $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years. Adjusting items related to a contract exit fee 4 In the first quarter of 2023, the Company settled its dispute with the third-party technology provider that was contracted in 2020 to develop a new loan management system. Adjusting item related to other income (loss) 5 For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, net investment income (losses) were mainly due to fair value changes in the Company's investments. Adjusting item related to prepayment options embedded in the Notes Payable 6 For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024, the Company recognized a fair value change on the prepayment options related to Notes Payable.

Adjusted Other Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio

Adjusted other operating expenses is a non-IFRS measure, while efficiency ratio is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted other operating expenses and efficiency ratio for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in 000's except earnings per share) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023









Other operating expenses as stated 81,204 83,895 271,618 257,847









Impact of adjusting items1







Other operating expenses







Integration costs (91) - (405) - Advisory costs (11) (166) (4,941) (477) Contract exit fee - - - (934) Depreciation and amortization







Depreciation of lease assets 7,538 8,415 21,860 25,328 Total impact of adjusting items 7,436 8,249 16,514 23,917









Adjusted other operating expenses 88,640 92,144 288,132 281,764









Total revenue 383,195 321,732 1,118,104 911,957









Efficiency ratio 23.1 % 28.6 % 25.8 % 30.9 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted operating margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024

(adjusted) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023

(adjusted)









easyfinancial







Operating income 172,510 172,510 140,125 140,125 Divided by revenue 345,503 345,503 283,622 283,622









easyfinancial operating margin 49.9 % 49.9 % 49.4 % 49.4 %









easyhome







Operating income 11,377 11,377 9,229 9,229 Divided by revenue 37,692 37,692 38,110 38,110









easyhome operating margin 30.2 % 30.2 % 24.2 % 24.2 %









Total







Operating income 159,681 159,681 126,563 126,563 Other operating expenses1







Advisory costs - 11 - - Integration costs - 91 - 166 Depreciation and amortization1







Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 3,275 - 3,275 Adjusted operating income 159,681 163,058 126,563 130,004









Divided by revenue 383,195 383,195 321,732 321,732









Total operating margin 41.7 % 42.6 % 39.3 % 40.4 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.



Nine Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024

(adjusted) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023

(adjusted)









easyfinancial







Operating income 492,221 492,221 384,274 384,274 Divided by revenue 1,003,070 1,003,070 797,352 797,352









easyfinancial operating margin 49.1 % 49.1 % 48.2 % 48.2 %









easyhome







Operating income 34,585 34,585 27,536 27,536 Divided by revenue 115,034 115,034 114,605 114,605









easyhome operating margin 30.1 % 30.1 % 24.0 % 24.0 %









Total







Operating income 444,602 444,602 339,281 339,281 Other operating expenses1







Advisory costs - 4,941 - - Integration costs - 405 - 477 Contract exit fee - - - 934 Depreciation and amortization1







Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 9,825 - 9,825 Adjusted operating income 444,602 459,773 339,281 350,517









Divided by revenue 1,118,104 1,118,104 911,957 911,957









Total operating margin 39.8 % 41.1 % 37.2 % 38.4 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, while EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. Items used to calculate EBITDA and EBITDA margin for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023









Net income as stated 84,940 66,310 209,285 173,296









Finance cost 47,850 40,875 153,847 112,754 Income tax expense 31,056 23,526 78,497 61,692 Depreciation and amortization 21,218 21,735 63,098 64,760 Depreciation of lease assets (7,538) (8,415) (21,860) (25,328) EBITDA 177,526 144,031 482,867 387,174









Divided by revenue 383,195 321,732 1,118,104 911,957









EBITDA margin 46.3 % 44.8 % 43.2 % 42.5 %

Free Cash Flow from Operations before Net Growth in Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. Items used to calculate free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023









Cash used in operating activities (129,134) (96,488) (451,861) (343,433)









Net growth in gross consumer loans receivable during the period 255,198 230,063 748,151 635,582









Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable 126,064 133,575 296,290 292,149

Adjusted Return on Receivables

Adjusted return on receivables is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted return on receivables for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 (adjusted) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 84,940 84,940 66,310 66,310 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - (9,817) - (1,069) Adjusted net income 84,940 75,123 66,310 65,241









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable 4,314,520 4,314,520 3,354,550 3,354,550









Return on receivables 7.9 % 7.0 % 7.9 % 7.8 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.



Nine Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 (adjusted) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 209,285 209,285 173,296 173,296 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 3,458 - 918 Adjusted net income 209,285 212,743 173,296 174,214









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3









Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable 4,044,904 4,044,904 3,135,118 3,135,118









Return on receivables 6.9 % 7.0 % 7.4 % 7.4 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Return on Assets

Adjusted return on assets is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 (adjusted) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 84,940 84,940 66,310 66,310 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - (9,817) - (1,069) Adjusted net income 84,940 75,123 66,310 65,241









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Divided by average total assets for the period 4,758,955 4,758,955 3,808,271 3,808,271









Return on assets 7.1 % 6.3 % 7.0 % 6.9 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.



Nine Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 (adjusted) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 209,285 209,285 173,296 173,296 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 3,458 - 918 Adjusted net income 209,285 212,743 173,296 174,214









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3









Divided by average total assets for the period 4,524,526 4,524,526 3,603,372 3,603,372









Return on assets 6.2 % 6.3 % 6.4 % 6.4 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Return on Equity

Adjusted return on equity is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted return on equity for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 (adjusted) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 84,940 84,940 66,310 66,310 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - (9,817) - (1,069) Adjusted net income 84,940 75,123 66,310 65,241









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Divided by average shareholders' equity for the period 1,168,802 1,168,802 982,871 982,871









Return on equity 29.1 % 25.7 % 27.0 % 26.6 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.



Nine Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 (adjusted) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 209,285 209,285 173,296 173,296 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 3,458 - 918 Adjusted net income 209,285 212,743 173,296 174,214









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3









Divided by average shareholders' equity for the period 1,123,732 1,123,732 934,383 934,383









Return on equity 24.8 % 25.2 % 24.7 % 24.9 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Reported and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

Reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. Items used to calculate reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 (adjusted) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 84,940 84,940 66,310 66,310 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,275 3,275 3,275 3,275 Income tax impact of the above item (868) (868) (868) (868) Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax 87,347 87,347 68,717 68,717









Impact of adjusting items1







Other operating expenses







Advisory costs - 11 - - Integration costs - 91 - 166 Other income - (4,165) - (4,148) Finance costs







Fair value change on prepayment options related to Notes Payable - (11,819) - - Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items - (15,882) - (3,982) Income tax impact of above adjusting items - 3,658 - 506 After-tax impact of adjusting items - (12,224) - (3,476)









Adjusted net income 87,347 75,123 68,717 65,241









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Average shareholders' equity 1,168,802 1,168,802 982,871 982,871 Average goodwill (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) Average acquired intangible assets2 (87,879) (87,879) (100,979) (100,979) Average related deferred tax liabilities 23,288 23,288 26,759 26,759 Divided by average tangible common equity 923,288 923,288 727,728 727,728









Return on tangible common equity 37.8 % 32.5 % 37.8 % 35.9 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section. 2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.



Nine Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 (adjusted) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 209,285 209,285 173,296 173,296 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,825 9,825 9,825 9,825 Income tax impact of the above item (2,604) (2,604) (2,604) (2,604) Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax 216,506 216,506 180,517 180,517









Impact of adjusting items1







Other operating expenses







Advisory costs - 4,941 - - Integration costs - 405 - 477 Contract exit fee - - - 934 Other loss (income) - 2,973 - (8,461) Finance costs







Fair value change on prepayment options related to Notes Payable - (13,977) - - Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items - (5,658) - (7,050) Income tax impact of above adjusting items - 1,895 - 747 After-tax impact of adjusting items - (3,763) - (6,303)









Adjusted net income 216,506 212,743 180,517 174,214









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3









Average shareholders' equity 1,123,732 1,123,732 934,383 934,383 Average goodwill (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) Average acquired intangible assets2 (91,154) (91,154) (104,254) (104,254) Average related deferred tax liabilities 24,156 24,156 27,627 27,627 Divided by average tangible common equity 875,811 875,811 676,833 676,833









Return on tangible common equity 33.0 % 32.4 % 35.6 % 34.3 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section. 2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

easyhome Financial Revenue

easyhome financial revenue is a non-IFRS measure. It's calculated as total company revenue less easyfinancial revenue and leasing revenue. The Company believes that easyhome financial revenue is an important measure of the performance of the easyhome segment. Items used to calculate easyhome financial revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

($in 000's) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Total company revenue 383,195 321,732 Less: easyfinancial revenue (345,503) (283,622) Less: leasing revenue (24,860) (25,925) easyhome financial revenue 12,832 12,185

Total Yield on Consumer Loans as a Percentage of Average Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS ratio. See description in section "Portfolio Analysis" on page 20 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. Items used to calculate total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023









Total Company revenue 383,195 321,732 1,118,104 911,957 Less: Leasing revenue (24,860) (25,925) (76,517) (79,689) Financial revenue 358,335 295,807 1,041,587 832,268









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4/3 X 4/3









Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable 4,314,520 3,354,550 4,044,904 3,135,118









Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable (annualized) 33.2 % 35.3 % 34.3 % 35.4 %

Net Principal Written and Percentage Net Principal Written to New Customers

Net principal written (Net loan advances) is a non-IFRS measure. See description in section "Portfolio Analysis" on page 20 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. The percentage of net loan advances to new customers is a non-IFRS ratio. It is calculated as loan originations to new customers divided by the net principal written. The Company uses percentage of net loan advances to new customers, among other measures, to assess the operating performance of its lending business. Items used to calculate the percentage of net loan advances to new customers for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in 000's) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023









Gross loan originations 839,446 721,917 2,352,538 2,004,319









Loan originations to new customers 457,617 358,330 1,272,418 1,009,568









Loan originations to existing customers 381,829 363,587 1,080,120 994,751 Less: Proceeds applied to repay existing loans (203,608) (195,725) (559,348) (532,724) Net advance to existing customers 178,221 167,862 520,772 462,027









Net principal written 635,838 526,192 1,793,190 1,471,595









Percentage net advances to new customers 72 % 68 % 71 % 69 %











Net Debt to Net Capitalization

Net debt to net capitalization is a capital management measure. Refer to "Financial Condition" section on page 43 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024.

Average Loan Book Per Branch

Average loan book per branch is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as gross consumer loans receivable held by easyfinancial branch locations divided by the number of total easyfinancial branch locations.

Weighted Average Interest Rate

Weighted average interest rate is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as the sum of individual loan balance multiplied by interest rate divided by gross consumer loans receivable.

