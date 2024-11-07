goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Third Quarter

Loan Originations of $839 million, up 16% from $722 million
Loan Growth of $255 million, up 11% from $230 million
Loan Portfolio of $4.39 billion, up 28% from $3.43 billion
Revenue of $383 million, up 19% from $322 million
Diluted EPS of $4.88; Adjusted Diluted EPS1 of $4.32, up 13% from $3.81

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with non-prime credit, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter Results

During the quarter, the Company generated a record $839 million in loan originations, up 16% compared to $722 million produced in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in lending was driven by continued strength in the volume of applications for credit, which was up 22% over the prior year. The Company experienced strong performance across several product and acquisition channels, including unsecured lending, home equity lending, point-of-sale and automotive financing.

The increase in loan originations led to record third quarter growth in the loan portfolio of $255 million, which was up 11% from $230 million of loan book growth in the third quarter of 2023. At quarter end, the consumer loan portfolio was $4.39 billion, up 28% from $3.43 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue, which was a record $383 million in the quarter, up 19% from $322 million in the third quarter of last year. 

During the quarter, the Company continued to experience stable credit and payment performance, driven by ongoing enhancements to the Company's credit models and underwriting practices, and an increase in the proportion of secured loans, which lifted to 45% at quarter-end. The annualized net charge off rate was 9.2%, up slightly from 8.8% in the same quarter of the prior year, and in line with the Company's forecasted range of between 8.75% and 9.75% for the quarter. The Company's allowance for future credit losses increased slightly to 7.38%, compared to 7.31% in the second quarter.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2024 was a record $160 million, up 26% from $127 million in the third quarter of 2023. Operating margin for the third quarter was a record 41.7%, up from 39.3% in the same period last year. After adjusting for unusual and non-recurring items, the Company reported record adjusted operating income2 of $163 million, an increase of 25% compared to $130 million in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating margin1 for the third quarter was a record 42.6%, up from 40.4% in the same period in 2023. The efficiency ratio1 for the third quarter of 2024 was a record 23.1%, an improvement of 550 bps from 28.6% in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting an increase in operating leverage.

Net income in the third quarter was $84.9 million, up 28% from $66.3 million in the same period of 2023, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $4.88, up 26% from the $3.87 reported in the third quarter of 2023. After adjustments, adjusted net income2 was a record $75.1 million, up 15% from $65.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $4.32, up 13% from $3.81 in the third quarter of 2023. Return on equity during the quarter was 29.1%, compared to 27.0% in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted return on equity1 was 25.7% in the quarter, compared to 26.6% in the same period of 2023.

"Our third quarter results continued to demonstrate the resilience of our business model during periods of macro-economic stress, with record loan originations, stable credit losses, and record adjusted diluted EPS which increased 13%," said Jason Mullins, goeasy's President and Chief Executive Officer, "We were also pleased to make additional enhancements to our balance sheet, lifting our total funding capacity to over $1.8 billion. With the heightened level of liquidity and declining leverage profile, we also repurchased approximately $9 million in shares subsequent to quarter-end," Mr. Mullins concluded, "We are pleased to remain on track to achieving all of our forecasted metrics for 2024, as we continue on our journey to become Canada's leading non-prime consumer lender and help over 60% of our customers graduate back to prime."

Other Key Third Quarter Highlights

easyfinancial

  • Record revenue of $346 million, up 22%
  • New customer volume at 48,600, up 14%
  • 72% of net loan advances1 in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 68%
  • Record volume of originations in automotive financing, up 60%
  • Average loan book per branch3 improved to a record $6.6 million, an increase of 18%
  • Weighted average interest rate3 on consumer loans of 29.3%, down slightly from 30.1%
  • Record operating income of $173 million, up 23%

easyhome

  • Revenue of $37.7 million, down slightly from $38.1 million
  • Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $112.5 million, up 10%
  • Financial revenue2 from consumer lending increased to $12.8 million, up 5%
  • Operating income of $11.4 million, up 23%

Overall

  • Ranked on the 2024 Report on Business magazine's list of Canada's Top Growing Companies, based on three-year cumulative revenue growth
  • 93rd consecutive quarter of positive net income
  • 2024 marks the 20th consecutive year of paying dividends and the 10th consecutive year of a dividend increase
  • 58th consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth
  • Total customers served approximately 1.5 million
  • Acquired and organically originated over $15.1 billion in loans
  • Adjusted return on equity1 of 25.7%, down from 26.6%
  • Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing at 6.6%, up from 6.2%
  • Net debt to net capitalization4 of 73% on September 30, 2024, in line with the Company's target leverage profile

Nine Months Results

For the first nine months of 2024, the Company funded $2.35 billion in loan originations, up 17% from $2.00 billion in the same period of 2023. The consumer loan receivable portfolio finished at $4.39 billion, up 28% from $3.43 billion as of September 30, 2023.

For the first nine months of 2024, the Company produced record revenues of $1.12 billion, up 23% compared to $912 million in the same period of 2023. Operating income for the period was a record $445 million compared with $339 million in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of $105 million or 31%. Adjusted operating income2 for the first nine months of 2024 was a record $460 million, 31% higher compared to $351 million in the same period of 2023. Efficiency ratio1 for the first nine months of 2024 was 25.8%, an improvement of 510 bps from 30.9% in the same period of 2023.

Net income for the first nine months of 2024 was $209 million and diluted earnings per share was $12.06, compared with $173 million or $10.14 per share. Adjusted net income2 for the first nine months of 2024 was $213 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $12.26 compared with $174 million or $10.19 per share, increases of 22% and 20%, respectively. Reported return on equity was 24.8%, while adjusted return on equity1 was 25.2%, up from 24.9% in the same period of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $4.89 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of 24% from $3.94 billion as of September 30, 2023, primarily driven by growth in the consumer loan portfolio.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company issued US$400 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the "USD 2030 Notes") and $150 million aggregate principal amount of 6.000% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (together with the USD 2030 Notes, the "2030 Notes"). In connection with the offering, the Company entered into a Currency Swap to reduce the Canadian dollar equivalent cost of borrowing on the USD 2030 Notes to 5.977% per annum. The Company used the net proceeds from the sale of the 2030 Notes to fund a cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase any and all of its outstanding 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes"), partially repay indebtedness under its secured facilities and for general corporate purposes.

In October 2024, the Company announced the expiration of the Tender Offer and accepted for purchase US$255.4 million combined aggregate principal amount of 2026 Notes under the Tender Offer, representing 79.8% of the US$320 million aggregate principal amount of 2026 Notes outstanding.

During the quarter, the Company recognized an unrealized net investment gain of $4.2 million, mainly due to fair value changes in the Company's investments.

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable2 in the quarter was $126 million compared to $134 million in the third quarter of 2023. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company's existing revolving credit facilities, including the aforementioned balance sheet enhancements implemented following the quarter, the Company has approximately $1.8 billion in total funding capacity as of November 4, 2024 and a net debt to net capitalization ratio of 73%, in line with the Company's desired level of financial leverage. The Company remains confident that the capacity available under its existing funding facilities, and its ability to raise additional debt financing, is sufficient to fund its organic growth forecast.  

At quarter-end, the Company's weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.7%, and the fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.6%. The Company estimates that it could currently grow the consumer loan portfolio by approximately $300 million per year solely from internal cash flows, without utilizing external debt. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of debt are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $500 million per year solely from internal cash flows.

Leadership Transition & Interim CEO Update

In July 2024, the Company announced that Mr. Mullins will transition out of his role as President and Chief Executive Officer at year-end, while remaining as a director on the Board. The Board of Directors has a global search underway for a seasoned and experienced executive and is currently assessing candidates.

The Board of Directors also announced today that David Ingram, goeasy's Executive Chairman and former Chief Executive Officer, will assume the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2025, until such time that a new CEO is appointed. Mr. Ingram assumed the role of Executive Chairman of the Board on January 1, 2019, prior to which he was goeasy's Chief Executive Officer from 2001 to 2018.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per share payable on January 10, 2025 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on December 27, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to forecasts for growth of the consumer loans receivable, annual revenue growth forecasts, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements and the Company's ability to secure sufficient capital, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results, critical accounting estimates, expected future yields and net charge off rates on loans, the dealer relationships,  the size and characteristics of the Canadian non-prime lending market and the continued development of the type and size of competitors in the market. In certain cases, forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "aim", "plan", "believe", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "foresee", "target" or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company's operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy's ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), including under the section entitled "Risk Factors".

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,500 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 10,500 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served approximately 1.5 million Canadians and originated over $15.1 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 70 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $6.0 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities. In 2023, the Company announced a 3-year, $1.4 million commitment to BGC Canada's Food Fund.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com, www.easyfinancial.com, www.lendcare.ca,  www.easyhome.ca.

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins
President & Chief Executive Officer
(905) 272-2788

Farhan Ali Khan
Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer
(905) 272-2788

Notes:
1 These are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.
2 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.
3 These are supplementary financial measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.
4 These are capital management measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.
5 Non-IFRS ratios, non-IFRS measures, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies.

goeasy Ltd.








INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited)



(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





















As At

As At



September 30,

December 31,



2024

2023





ASSETS 



Cash 

151,056

144,577

Accounts receivable

39,458

30,762

Prepaid expenses

12,031

9,462

Consumer loans receivable, net 

4,179,169

3,447,588

Investments 

58,491

61,464

Lease assets

41,312

45,187

Derivative financial assets 

29,024

21,904

Property and equipment, net

33,516

35,382

Right-of-use assets, net

55,032

61,987

Intangible assets, net

112,308

124,931

Goodwill

180,923

180,923

TOTAL ASSETS

4,892,320

4,164,167





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Liabilities



Revolving credit facility 

47,483

190,921

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

78,227

72,409

Income taxes payable

17,060

24,691

Dividends payable 

19,658

15,960

Unearned revenue

25,516

26,965

Accrued interest payable

52,556

12,875

Deferred income tax liabilities, net 

16,290

24,259

Lease liabilities

63,225

70,809

Secured borrowings 

136,151

143,177

Revolving securitization warehouse facilities 

1,246,660

1,364,741

Derivative financial liabilities 

59,588

42,457

Notes payable 

1,937,165

1,120,826

TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,699,579

3,110,090





Shareholders' equity



Share capital 

441,648

428,328

Contributed surplus

26,065

24,817

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(36,027)

(9,721)

Retained earnings

761,055

610,653

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,192,741

1,054,077

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

4,892,320

4,164,167





goeasy Ltd.








INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) 



(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)
















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023





REVENUE



Interest income

282,665

229,269

817,459

644,260

Lease revenue

23,439

24,540

72,194

75,157

Commissions earned

69,703

61,527

204,634

172,975

Charges and fees

7,388

6,396

23,817

19,565

383,195

321,732

1,118,104

911,957





OPERATING EXPENSES








BAD DEBTS 

121,092

89,539

338,786

250,069





OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES



Salaries and benefits

44,311

49,886

151,330

151,595

Share-based compensation 

3,894

3,262

12,484

9,260

Technology costs

9,960

7,244

28,290

20,992

Advertising and promotion

6,768

6,476

23,708

22,715

Occupancy

5,078

6,096

15,572

19,136

Underwriting and collections

4,944

4,255

14,835

12,333

Other expenses

6,249

6,676

25,399

21,816

81,204

83,895

271,618

257,847





DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION



Depreciation of lease assets

7,538

8,415

21,860

25,328

Amortization of intangible assets 

5,693

5,656

17,420

16,447

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

5,342

5,323

16,096

15,840

Depreciation of property and equipment

2,645

2,341

7,722

7,145

21,218

21,735

63,098

64,760





TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

223,514

195,169

673,502

572,676





OPERATING INCOME

159,681

126,563

444,602

339,281





OTHER (LOSS) INCOME 

4,165

4,148

(2,973)

8,461





FINANCE COSTS 

(47,850)

(40,875)

(153,847)

(112,754)





INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

115,996

89,836

287,782

234,988





INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY) 



Current

31,288

24,819

83,622

67,815

Deferred

(232)

(1,293)

(5,125)

(6,123)

31,056

23,526

78,497

61,692





NET INCOME

84,940

66,310

209,285

173,296





BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 

4.95

3.93

12.25

10.29

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 

4.88

3.87

12.06

10.14





SEGMENT REPORTING



(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)






Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total





Revenue



Interest income

272,755

9,910

-

282,665

Lease revenue

-

23,439

-

23,439

Commissions earned

66,220

3,483

-

69,703

Charges and fees

6,528

860

-

7,388

345,503

37,692

-

383,195





Operating expenses 



Bad debts

117,391

3,701

-

121,092

Other operating expenses

45,762

12,924

22,518

81,204

Depreciation and amortization

9,840

9,690

1,688

21,218

172,993

26,315

24,206

223,514





Operating income (loss)

172,510

11,377

(24,206)

159,681





Other income


4,165





Finance costs


(47,850)





Income before income taxes


115,996





Income taxes


31,056





Net income 


84,940





Diluted earnings per share


4.88






Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total





Revenue



Interest income

219,995

9,274

-

229,269

Lease revenue

-

24,540

-

24,540

Commissions earned

57,991

3,536

-

61,527

Charges and fees

5,636

760

-

6,396

283,622

38,110

-

321,732





Operating expenses 



Bad debts

85,674

3,865

-

89,539

Other operating expenses

48,201

14,454

21,240

83,895

Depreciation and amortization

9,622

10,562

1,551

21,735

143,497

28,881

22,791

195,169





Operating income (loss)

140,125

9,229

(22,791)

126,563





Other income


4,148





Finance costs


(40,875)





Income before income taxes


89,836





Income taxes


23,526





Net income 


66,310





Diluted earnings per share


3.87











Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total





Revenue



Interest income

787,693

29,766

-

817,459

Lease revenue

-

72,194

-

72,194

Commissions earned

194,132

10,502

-

204,634

Charges and fees

21,245

2,572

-

23,817

1,003,070

115,034

-

1,118,104





Operating expenses 



Bad debts

328,224

10,562

-

338,786

Other operating expenses

153,038

41,488

77,092

271,618

Depreciation and amortization

29,587

28,399

5,112

63,098

510,849

80,449

82,204

673,502





Operating income (loss)

492,221

34,585

(82,204)

444,602





Other loss


(2,973)





Finance costs


(153,847)





Income before income taxes


287,782





Income taxes


78,497





Net income 


209,285





Diluted earnings per share


12.06






Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total





Revenue



Interest income

618,086

26,174

-

644,260

Lease revenue

-

75,157

-

75,157

Commissions earned

162,348

10,627

-

172,975

Charges and fees

16,918

2,647

-

19,565

797,352

114,605

-

911,957





Operating expenses 



Bad debts

240,120

9,949

-

250,069

Other operating expenses

144,825

45,280

67,742

257,847

Depreciation and amortization

28,133

31,840

4,787

64,760

413,078

87,069

72,529

572,676





Operating income (loss)

384,274

27,536

(72,529)

339,281





Other income


8,461





Finance costs


(112,754)





Income before income taxes


234,988





Income taxes


61,692





Net income 


173,296





Diluted earnings per share


10.14

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)






Three Months Ended


September 30, 

September 30, 

Variance 

Variance 

2024

2023

$ / bps

% change





Summary Financial Results



Revenue

383,195

321,732

61,463

19.1 %

Bad debts

121,092

89,539

31,553

35.2 %

Other operating expenses

81,204

83,895

(2,691)

(3.2 %)

EBITDA1

177,526

144,031

33,495

23.3 %

EBITDA margin1

46.3 %

44.8 %

150 bps

3.3 %

Depreciation and amortization

21,218

21,735

(517)

(2.4 %)

Operating income

159,681

126,563

33,118

26.2 %

Operating margin

41.7 %

39.3 %

240 bps

6.1 %

Other income

4,165

4,148

17

0.4 %

Finance costs

47,850

40,875

6,975

17.1 %

Effective income tax rate

26.8 %

26.2 %

60 bps

2.3 %

Net income 

84,940

66,310

18,630

28.1 %

Diluted earnings per share

4.88

3.87

1.01

26.1 %

Return on receivables

7.9 %

7.9 %

-

-

Return on assets

7.1 %

7.0 %

10 bps

1.4 %

Return on equity

29.1 %

27.0 %

210 bps

7.8 %

Return on tangible common equity1

37.8 %

37.8 %

-

-





Adjusted Financial Results1



Other operating expenses

88,640

92,144

(3,504)

(3.8 %)

Efficiency ratio

23.1 %

28.6 %

(550 bps)

(19.2 %)

Operating income

163,058

130,004

33,056

25.4 %

Operating margin

42.6 %

40.4 %

220 bps

5.4 %

Net income

75,123

65,241

9,882

15.1 %

Diluted earnings per share

4.32

3.81

0.51

13.4 %

Return on receivables

7.0 %

7.8 %

(80 bps)

(10.3 %)

Return on assets

6.3 %

6.9 %

(60 bps)

(8.7 %)

Return on equity

25.7 %

26.6 %

(90 bps)

(3.4 %)

Return on tangible common equity

32.5 %

35.9 %

(340 bps)

(9.5 %)





Key Performance Indicators








Segment Financials



easyfinancial revenue

345,503

283,622

61,881

21.8 %

easyfinancial operating margin

49.9 %

49.4 %

50 bps

1.0 %

easyhome revenue

37,692

38,110

(418)

(1.1 %)

easyhome operating margin

30.2 %

24.2 %

600 bps

24.8 %





Portfolio Indicators



Gross consumer loans receivable

4,393,353

3,430,276

963,077

28.1 %

Growth in consumer loans receivable

255,198

230,063

25,135

10.9 %

Gross loan originations

839,446

721,917

117,529

16.3 %

Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1

33.2 %

35.3 %

(210 bps)

(5.9 %)

Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable

9.2 %

8.8 %

40 bps

4.5 %

Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1

126,064

133,575

(7,511)

(5.6 %)

Potential monthly leasing revenue1

6,989

7,411

(422)

(5.7 %)

1

EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on receivable, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

Nine Months Ended


September 30, 

September 30, 

Variance

Variance

2024

2023

$ / bps

% change

Summary Financial Results



Revenue

1,118,104

911,957

206,147

22.6 %

Bad debts

338,786

250,069

88,717

35.5 %

Other operating expenses

271,618

257,847

13,771

5.3 %

EBITDA1

482,867

387,174

95,693

24.7 %

EBITDA margin1

43.2 %

42.5 %

70 bps

1.6 %

Depreciation and amortization

63,098

64,760

(1,662)

(2.6 %)

Operating income

444,602

339,281

105,321

31.0 %

Operating margin

39.8 %

37.2 %

260 bps

7.0 %

Other (loss) income 

(2,973)

8,461

(11,434)

(135.1 %)

Finance costs

153,847

112,754

41,093

36.4 %

Effective income tax rate

27.3 %

26.3 %

100 bps

3.8 %

Net income 

209,285

173,296

35,989

20.8 %

Diluted earnings per share

12.06

10.14

1.92

18.9 %

Return on receivables

6.9 %

7.4 %

(50 bps)

(6.8 %)

Return on assets

6.2 %

6.4 %

(20 bps)

(3.1 %)

Return on equity

24.8 %

24.7 %

10 bps

0.4 %

Return on tangible common equity1

33.0 %

35.6 %

(260 bps)

(7.3 %)





Adjusted Financial Results1



Other operating expenses

288,132

281,764

6,368

2.3 %

Efficiency ratio

25.8 %

30.9 %

(510 bps)

(16.5 %)

Operating income

459,773

350,517

109,256

31.2 %

Operating margin

41.1 %

38.4 %

270 bps

7.0 %

Net income

212,743

174,214

38,529

22.1 %

Diluted earnings per share

12.26

10.19

2.07

20.3 %

Return on receivables

7.0 %

7.4 %

(40 bps)

(5.4 %)

Return on assets

6.3 %

6.4 %

(10 bps)

(1.6 %)

Return on equity

25.2 %

24.9 %

30 bps

1.2 %

Return on tangible common equity

32.4 %

34.3 %

(190 bps)

(5.5 %)





Key Performance Indicators








Segment Financials



easyfinancial revenue

1,003,070

797,352

205,718

25.8 %

easyfinancial operating margin

49.1 %

48.2 %

90 bps

1.9 %

easyhome revenue

115,034

114,605

429

0.4 %

easyhome operating margin

30.1 %

24.0 %

610 bps

25.4 %





Portfolio Indicators



Gross consumer loans receivable

4,393,353

3,430,276

963,077

28.1 %

Growth in consumer loans receivable

748,151

635,582

112,569

17.7 %

Gross loan originations

2,352,538

2,004,319

348,219

17.4 %

Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1

34.3 %

35.4 %

(110 bps)

(3.1 %)

Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable

9.2 %

8.9 %

30 bps

3.4 %

Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1

296,290

292,149

4,141

1.4 %

Potential monthly leasing revenue1

6,989

7,411

(422)

(5.7 %)

1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on receivable, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures

The Company uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not identified by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Company believes that non-IFRS measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-IFRS measures are used throughout this press release and listed below. An explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and other financial measures can be found in the Company's MD&A, available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended
 

($ in 000's except earnings per share)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023





Net income as stated

84,940

66,310

209,285

173,296





Impact of adjusting items



Other operating expenses





    Advisory costs1

11

-

4,941

-

Integration costs2

91

166

405

477

Contract exit fee4

-

-

-

934

Depreciation and amortization





Amortization of acquired intangible assets3

3,275

3,275

9,825

9,825

Other loss (income)5

(4,165)

(4,148)

2,973

(8,461)

Finance costs



Fair value change on prepayment options related to Notes Payable7

(11,819)

-

(13,977)

-

Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items

(12,607)

(707)

4,167

2,775

Income tax impact of above     adjusting items

2,790

(362)

(709)

(1,857)

After-tax impact of adjusting items

(9,817)

(1,069)

3,458

918





Adjusted net income

75,123

65,241

212,743

174,214





Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding

17,401

17,144

17,351

17,090





Diluted earnings per share as stated

4.88

3.87

12.06

10.14

Per share impact of adjusting items

(0.56)

(0.06)

0.20

0.05

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

4.32

3.81

12.26

10.19

Adjusting items related to the advisory costs

1 Advisory costs for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 were related to non-recurring advisory, consulting and legal costs.

Adjusting items related to the LendCare acquisition

2 Integration costs related to representation and warranty insurance costs, and other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare.

3 Amortization of the $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years.

Adjusting items related to a contract exit fee

4 In the first quarter of 2023, the Company settled its dispute with the third-party technology provider that was contracted in 2020 to develop a new loan management system.

Adjusting item related to other income (loss)

5 For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, net investment income (losses) were mainly due to fair value changes in the Company's investments. 

Adjusting item related to prepayment options embedded in the Notes Payable

6 For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024, the Company recognized a fair value change on the prepayment options related to Notes Payable.

Adjusted Other Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio

Adjusted other operating expenses is a non-IFRS measure, while efficiency ratio is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted other operating expenses and efficiency ratio for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended
 

($ in 000's except earnings per share)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023





Other operating expenses as stated

81,204

83,895

271,618

257,847





Impact of adjusting items1



Other operating expenses



Integration costs

(91)

-

(405)

-

Advisory costs

(11)

(166)

(4,941)

(477)

Contract exit fee

-

-

-

(934)

Depreciation and amortization





Depreciation of lease assets

7,538

8,415

21,860

25,328

Total impact of adjusting items

7,436

8,249

16,514

23,917





Adjusted other operating expenses

88,640

92,144

288,132

281,764





Total revenue

383,195

321,732

1,118,104

911,957





Efficiency ratio

23.1 %

28.6 %

25.8 %

30.9 %

1

For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted operating margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended
 

($ in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024
(adjusted)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023
(adjusted)





easyfinancial



Operating income

172,510

172,510

140,125

140,125

Divided by revenue

345,503

345,503

283,622

283,622





easyfinancial operating margin

49.9 %

49.9 %

49.4 %

49.4 %





easyhome



Operating income

11,377

11,377

9,229

9,229

Divided by revenue

37,692

37,692

38,110

38,110





easyhome operating margin

30.2 %

30.2 %

24.2 %

24.2 %





Total



Operating income

159,681

159,681

126,563

126,563

Other operating expenses1 



Advisory costs

-

11

-

-

Integration costs

-

91

-

166

Depreciation and amortization1



Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-

3,275

-

3,275

Adjusted operating income

159,681

163,058

126,563

130,004





Divided by revenue

383,195

383,195

321,732

321,732





Total operating margin

41.7 %

42.6 %

39.3 %

40.4 %

1

For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Nine Months Ended
 

($ in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024
(adjusted)

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023
(adjusted)





easyfinancial



Operating income

492,221

492,221

384,274

384,274

Divided by revenue

1,003,070

1,003,070

797,352

797,352





easyfinancial operating margin

49.1 %

49.1 %

48.2 %

48.2 %





easyhome



Operating income

34,585

34,585

27,536

27,536

Divided by revenue

115,034

115,034

114,605

114,605





easyhome operating margin

30.1 %

30.1 %

24.0 %

24.0 %





Total



Operating income

444,602

444,602

339,281

339,281

Other operating expenses1 



Advisory costs

-

4,941

-

-

Integration costs

-

405

-

477

Contract exit fee

-

-

-

934

Depreciation and amortization1



Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-

9,825

-

9,825

Adjusted operating income

444,602

459,773

339,281

350,517





Divided by revenue

1,118,104

1,118,104

911,957

911,957





Total operating margin

39.8 %

41.1 %

37.2 %

38.4 %

1

For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, while EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. Items used to calculate EBITDA and EBITDA margin for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

($in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023





Net income as stated

84,940

66,310

209,285

173,296





Finance cost

47,850

40,875

153,847

112,754

Income tax expense

31,056

23,526

78,497

61,692

Depreciation and amortization

21,218

21,735

63,098

64,760

Depreciation of lease assets

(7,538)

(8,415)

(21,860)

(25,328)

EBITDA

177,526

144,031

482,867

387,174





Divided by revenue

383,195

321,732

1,118,104

911,957





EBITDA margin

46.3 %

44.8 %

43.2 %

42.5 %

Free Cash Flow from Operations before Net Growth in Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. Items used to calculate free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023





Cash used in operating activities

(129,134)

(96,488)

(451,861)

(343,433)





Net growth in gross consumer loans receivable during the period

255,198

230,063

748,151

635,582





Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable

126,064

133,575

296,290

292,149

Adjusted Return on Receivables 

Adjusted return on receivables is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted return on receivables for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

($in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024 

(adjusted)

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023 

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

84,940

84,940

66,310

66,310

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

(9,817)

-

(1,069)

Adjusted net income

84,940

75,123

66,310

65,241





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4

X 4

X 4

X 4





Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable

4,314,520

4,314,520

3,354,550

3,354,550





Return on receivables

7.9 %

7.0 %

7.9 %

7.8 %

1

For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Nine Months Ended

($in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024 

(adjusted)

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023 

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

209,285

209,285

173,296

173,296

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

3,458

-

918

Adjusted net income

209,285

212,743

173,296

174,214





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4/3

X 4/3

X 4/3

X 4/3





Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable

4,044,904

4,044,904

3,135,118

3,135,118





Return on receivables

6.9 %

7.0 %

7.4 %

7.4 %

1

For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Return on Assets

Adjusted return on assets is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

($in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024 

(adjusted)

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023 

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

84,940

84,940

66,310

66,310

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

(9,817)

-

(1,069)

Adjusted net income

84,940

75,123

66,310

65,241





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4

X 4

X 4

X 4





Divided by average total assets for the period

4,758,955

4,758,955

3,808,271

3,808,271





Return on assets

7.1 %

6.3 %

7.0 %

6.9 %

1

For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Nine Months Ended

($in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024 

(adjusted)

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023 

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

209,285

209,285

173,296

173,296

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

3,458

-

918

Adjusted net income

209,285

212,743

173,296

174,214





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4/3

X 4/3

X 4/3

X 4/3





Divided by average total assets for the period

4,524,526

4,524,526

3,603,372

3,603,372





Return on assets

6.2 %

6.3 %

6.4 %

6.4 %

1

For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Return on Equity

Adjusted return on equity is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted return on equity for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

($in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024 

(adjusted)

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

84,940

84,940

66,310

66,310

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

(9,817)

-

(1,069)

Adjusted net income

84,940

75,123

66,310

65,241





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4

X 4

X 4

X 4





Divided by average shareholders' equity for the period

1,168,802

1,168,802

982,871

982,871





Return on equity

29.1 %

25.7 %

27.0 %

26.6 %

1

For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Nine Months Ended

($in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024 

(adjusted)

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

209,285

209,285

173,296

173,296

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

3,458

-

918

Adjusted net income

209,285

212,743

173,296

174,214





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4/3

X 4/3

X 4/3

X 4/3





Divided by average shareholders' equity for the period

1,123,732

1,123,732

934,383

934,383





Return on equity

24.8 %

25.2 %

24.7 %

24.9 %

1

For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Reported and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

Reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. Items used to calculate reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024 

(adjusted)

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023 

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

84,940

84,940

66,310

66,310

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

3,275

3,275

3,275

3,275

Income tax impact of the above item

(868)

(868)

(868)

(868)

Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax

87,347

87,347

68,717

68,717





Impact of adjusting items1



Other operating expenses





Advisory costs

-

11

-

-

Integration costs

-

91

-

166

Other income

-

(4,165)

-

(4,148)

Finance costs



Fair value change on prepayment options related to Notes Payable

-

(11,819)

-

-

Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items

-

(15,882)

-

(3,982)

Income tax impact of above adjusting items

-

3,658

-

506

After-tax impact of adjusting items

-

(12,224)

-

(3,476)





Adjusted net income

87,347

75,123

68,717

65,241





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4

X 4

X 4

X 4





Average shareholders' equity

1,168,802

1,168,802

982,871

982,871

Average goodwill

(180,923)

(180,923)

(180,923)

(180,923)

Average acquired intangible assets2

(87,879)

(87,879)

(100,979)

(100,979)

Average related deferred tax liabilities

23,288

23,288

26,759

26,759

Divided by average tangible common equity

923,288

923,288

727,728

727,728





Return on tangible common equity

37.8 %

32.5 %

37.8 %

35.9 %

1

For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

2

Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

Nine Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024 

(adjusted)

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023 

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

209,285

209,285

173,296

173,296

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

9,825

9,825

9,825

9,825

Income tax impact of the above item

(2,604)

(2,604)

(2,604)

(2,604)

Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax

216,506

216,506

180,517

180,517





Impact of adjusting items1



Other operating expenses





Advisory costs

-

4,941

-

-

Integration costs

-

405

-

477

Contract exit fee

-

-

-

934

Other loss (income)

-

2,973

-

(8,461)

Finance costs



Fair value change on prepayment options related to Notes Payable

-

(13,977)

-

-

Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items

-

(5,658)

-

(7,050)

Income tax impact of above adjusting items

-

1,895

-

747

After-tax impact of adjusting items

-

(3,763)

-

(6,303)





Adjusted net income

216,506

212,743

180,517

174,214





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4/3

X 4/3

X 4/3

X 4/3





Average shareholders' equity

1,123,732

1,123,732

934,383

934,383

Average goodwill

(180,923)

(180,923)

(180,923)

(180,923)

Average acquired intangible assets2

(91,154)

(91,154)

(104,254)

(104,254)

Average related deferred tax liabilities

24,156

24,156

27,627

27,627

Divided by average tangible common equity

875,811

875,811

676,833

676,833





Return on tangible common equity

33.0 %

32.4 %

35.6 %

34.3 %

1

For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

2

Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

easyhome Financial Revenue

easyhome financial revenue is a non-IFRS measure. It's calculated as total company revenue less easyfinancial revenue and leasing revenue. The Company believes that easyhome financial revenue is an important measure of the performance of the easyhome segment. Items used to calculate easyhome financial revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

($in 000's)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

Total company revenue

383,195

321,732

Less: easyfinancial revenue

(345,503)

(283,622)

Less: leasing revenue

(24,860)

(25,925)

easyhome financial revenue

12,832

12,185

Total Yield on Consumer Loans as a Percentage of Average Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS ratio. See description in section "Portfolio Analysis" on page 20 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. Items used to calculate total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

($in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023





Total Company revenue

383,195

321,732

1,118,104

911,957

Less: Leasing revenue

(24,860)

(25,925)

(76,517)

(79,689)

Financial revenue

358,335

295,807

1,041,587

832,268





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

   X 4

X 4

X 4/3

X 4/3





Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable

4,314,520

3,354,550

4,044,904

3,135,118





Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable (annualized)

33.2 %

35.3 %

34.3 %

35.4 %

Net Principal Written and Percentage Net Principal Written to New Customers

Net principal written (Net loan advances) is a non-IFRS measure. See description in section "Portfolio Analysis" on page 20 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. The percentage of net loan advances to new customers is a non-IFRS ratio. It is calculated as loan originations to new customers divided by the net principal written. The Company uses percentage of net loan advances to new customers, among other measures, to assess the operating performance of its lending business.  Items used to calculate the percentage of net loan advances to new customers for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

($ in 000's)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023





Gross loan originations

839,446

721,917

2,352,538

2,004,319





Loan originations to new customers

457,617

358,330

1,272,418

1,009,568





Loan originations to existing customers

381,829

363,587

1,080,120

994,751

Less: Proceeds applied to repay existing loans

(203,608)

(195,725)

(559,348)

(532,724)

Net advance to existing customers

178,221

167,862

520,772

462,027





Net principal written

635,838

526,192

1,793,190

1,471,595





Percentage net advances to new customers

72 %

68 %

71 %

69 %





Net Debt to Net Capitalization

Net debt to net capitalization is a capital management measure. Refer to "Financial Condition" section on page 43 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024.

Average Loan Book Per Branch

Average loan book per branch is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as gross consumer loans receivable held by easyfinancial branch locations divided by the number of total easyfinancial branch locations.

Weighted Average Interest Rate

Weighted average interest rate is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as the sum of individual loan balance multiplied by interest rate divided by gross consumer loans receivable.

