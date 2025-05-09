goeasy Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, ON , May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to non-prime Canadians, announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 19, 2025 were elected as directors of goeasy. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on May 8, 2025. The results of the vote are set out below:

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Donald K. Johnson 7,933,615 94.08 % 498,733 5.92 % David Ingram 8,195,734 97.19 % 236,614 2.81 % Karen Basian 8,070,581 95.71 % 361,767 4.29 % David Appel 8,327,160 98.75 % 105,188 1.25 % Sean Morrison 8,213,724 97.41 % 218,624 2.59 % Honourable James Moore 7,715,682 91.50 % 716,666 8.50 % Tara Deakin 8,086,222 95.90 % 346,126 4.10 % Jason Mullins 8,377,690 99.35 % 54,658 0.65 % Jonathan Tétrault 8,230,974 97.61 % 201,374 2.39 % Radhika Kakkar 8,240,963 97.73 % 191,385 2.27 %

Final results on all matters voted at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 8, 2025 have already been filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,600 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through approximately 11,000 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.5 million Canadians and originated over $16.6 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 90 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $6.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com, www.easyfinancial.com, www.lendcare.ca, www.easyhome.ca.

For further information contact:

Farhan Ali Khan

Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

(905) 272-2788

