goeasy Ltd. Announces Appointment of James Obright as Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), a leading consumer lender focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with near to non-prime credit scores, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Obright as Senior Vice-President of Investor Relations & Capital Markets.

James Obright brings over 20 years of experience in investment banking and capital markets, with a proven track record of leading complex equity transactions across multiple sectors, including many of the most notable financings in the Canadian Financial Services market. Most recently, he served as Managing Director in the Canadian Equity Capital Markets group at RBC, where he acted as the lead advisor on a broad range of equity and equity-linked transactions.

"James brings a deep understanding of capital markets and a long-standing track record of excellence in investor engagement and deal execution," said Dan Rees, goeasy's Chief Executive Officer. "His addition to our leadership team is instrumental as we continue to scale our business, expand our capital base, and deliver long-term value to shareholders."

James replaces Farhan Ali Khan who has progressed to assume the position of Chief Revenue Officer of LendCare, goeasy's point-of-sale financing division. James also brings to goeasy valuable international experience, having worked in London, UK, with RBC's Global Mining & Metals investment banking team. He worked at UBS Investment Bank in corporate finance and equity capital markets earlier in his career. He holds an Honours Business Administration degree and an MBA from the Ivey Business School at Western University.

In his new role, James will report to Hal Khouri, goeasy's CFO, and lead the Company's investor relations function and oversee the capital markets strategy, with a focus on strengthening shareholder engagement and supporting goeasy's funding initiatives as it targets ambitious growth in loan originations and product expansion.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,600 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through approximately 11,000 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.5 million Canadians and originated over $16.6 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 90 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $6.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.'s common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com, www.easyfinancial.com, www.lendcare.ca, www.easyhome.ca.

