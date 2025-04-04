goeasy Ltd. Recognized on the 2025 List of Best Workplaces™ in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with near to non-prime credit, is pleased to announce that it has been named to this year's Best Workplaces™ in Canada list for the second straight year.

goeasy's more than 2,500 employees are the driving force behind the company's success and its award-winning culture. Earning a spot on the 2025 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list highlights goeasy's ongoing investment in an employee-centric, inclusive, and high-performance culture. The company achieved a record-high employee engagement score of 85% in 2024, which reflects a culture where employees feel valued and supported to grow their careers, with 88% of employees believing that everyone at goeasy can succeed to their full potential. From omnipresent career development opportunities to leadership training to market-leading wellness resources, goeasy is committed to creating a workplace where employees feel inspired, invested in, and able to reach their full potential.

"At goeasy, our people are the heart of everything we do—and this recognition is a reflection of the culture we've built together over the past 24 years," said David Ingram, Executive Chairman of goeasy. "We've always believed that when you invest in your people, they take care of your customers, and success will follow. We're proud to offer meaningful work, opportunities for growth, and a culture rooted in respect and purpose. This recognition affirms our commitment to evolving with our people's needs and continuing to build a workplace where everyone can thrive."

goeasy is proud to be named one of 50 organizations recognized for delivering an outstanding employee experience for all—a recognition made even more meaningful because it's based on direct feedback from employees. The award is determined by the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey, which assesses the consistency and quality of the workplace experience across all teams and roles. It measures key factors like trust in leadership, camaraderie, and pride in the organization, while also evaluating how those experiences differ across demographic groups—highlighting truly inclusive and equitable workplaces.

Organizations with over 1,000 employees, like goeasy, are also required to complete the Culture Audit™ questionnaire—an in-depth evaluation of the company's culture, values, and employee programs. Based on those results, goeasy was also named Best Workplaces for Women and Best Workplaces with the Most Trusted Executive Teams earlier this year.

"The competition to achieve the designation of Best Workplaces in Canada is fierce, with over 900 companies competing. The only way to be recognized is to invest in an exceptional employee experience, and have this focus permeate every part of the organization." Nancy Fonseca, SVP Client Services.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,500 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omnichannel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 10,800 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.5 million Canadians and originated over $16.0 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, placing on the 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 70 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $6.3 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.'s common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY".

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global leader in defining and recognizing high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. With a mission to improve society by helping companies transform their workplace environments, they provide benchmarks, frameworks, and expertise for creating and maintaining exceptional cultures. The Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, representing the voices of 11 million employees across more than 50 countries. The winners are chosen exclusively based on employee input—there's only one way to make this list: your employees must put you there.

