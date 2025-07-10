goeasy Ltd. Recognized on TIME's List of Canada's Best Companies 2025

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with near to non-prime credit, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized on TIME Magazine's inaugural list of Canada's Best Companies.

This prestigious award was developed in partnership with Statista, a leading global provider of data and industry rankings. The full list was announced on July 10, 2025, and is available on TIME.com.

"Being named one of Canada's Best Companies by TIME and Statista is a proud moment for goeasy and a reflection of the passion and purpose our team brings to work every day," said Dan Rees, Chief Executive Officer. "We've built a culture rooted in respect, performance, and opportunity—one where our employees feel empowered to grow, contribute meaningfully, and deliver exceptional experiences for our customers. This recognition is not just about where we are today, but about the bright future we're building together."

TIME and Statista developed Canada's Best Companies list for 2025 by evaluating three key areas, including revenue growth, employee satisfaction and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance. The ranking included companies based in Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue. Revenue growth was analyzed using data from Statista's business databases to identify the fastest-growing companies. Employee satisfaction was assessed through three years of survey data from more than 49,000 workers. The evaluation also included Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance, measured using standardized indicators to produce an overall ESG score.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,600 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through approximately 11,000 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.5 million Canadians and originated over $16.6 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 90 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $6.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.'s common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com, www.easyfinancial.com, www.lendcare.ca, www.easyhome.ca.

About Statista:

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

