goeasy Ltd. Recognized on the 2024 List of Best Workplaces™ in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to non-prime Canadians, is proud to be recognized on this year's Best Workplaces™ in Canada List. While goeasy has been consistently recognized for its high-performance culture and dynamic work environment, this award is particularly meaningful as it is based on direct feedback from employees.

The more than 2,400 goeasy team members, located across the country, are the foundation of the Company's success, and at the heart of the customer-centric culture that has been built over the past 33 years. goeasy's culture has been brought to life through the Company's mission to help put everyday Canadians on a path to a better tomorrow, and through a well-defined set of values and leadership principles. Being recognized on the 2024 list of Best Workplaces in Canada highlights that goeasy's culture is a key point of differentiation and competitive advantage, enabled by a focus on investing in people, growing its employees' careers, and creating an environment that puts the success, well-being, and belonging of employees as a top priority.

"Our goal is to create an environment where our team members tackle challenging and meaningful work, as we aim to attract and retain the best and brightest talent. Our culture champions drive and ambition, personal growth, and acting with respect and integrity," said Jason Mullins, President & Chief Executive Officer of goeasy. "We are honoured to be recognized on this year's Best Workplaces™ in Canada list, as we remain committed to investing in our people and building an award-winning high-performance culture."

The 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place To Work® Institute. The Trust Index™ employee survey measures the core of what creates great workplaces — key behaviors that drive trust in management, connection with colleagues, and loyalty to the company. goeasy was named Best Workplaces with the Most Trusted Executive Teams in February 2024.

"The competition to achieve the designation of Best Workplaces in Canada is fierce, with over 900 companies competing. The only way to be recognized is to invest in an exceptional employee experience, and have this focus permeate every part of the organization," said Nancy Fonseca, SVP of Client Services at Great Place To Work.

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,400 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omnichannel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 9,500 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.3 million Canadians and originated over $12.8 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including 2023 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from 78 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $5.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities. In 2023, the Company announced a 3-year, $1.4 million commitment to BGC Canada's Food Fund to help address the rising issue of food insecurity amongst Canadian households.

