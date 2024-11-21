goeasy Ltd. Named One of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with non-prime credit, announced today that it has received the 2024 Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ award by Waterstone Human Capital. goeasy has been certified as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ since 2018, also being named to this prestigious list in 2021.

The Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ Awards Program celebrates organizations that have built cultures that drive performance and sustain a competitive advantage. This recognition is a testament to the team's dedication to fostering an environment where innovation, collaboration, and excellence flourish. goeasy is one of 13 winners chosen in the awards' Enterprise category, for business revenues of $500 million and above.

"Our more than 2,500 team members are the cornerstone of our success, driving every aspect of our business with passion and dedication," said Jason Mullins, President and Chief Executive Officer of goeasy. "Over the past 33 years, we've built our company on relationships, trust, and authenticity, maintaining a commitment to our core values of competitiveness, innovation, and customer-centricity," Mr. Mullins continued, "Our diverse and talented team, representing over 80 nationalities and more than 50 per cent women, embodies our vision of helping Canadians achieve better financial outcomes. With a record-high employee engagement score of 85 per cent in 2024, we continue to invest in our people, creating an environment for challenging, fulfilling careers. We remain committed to creating a workplace that empowers every team member to succeed and contribute to our collective achievements."

"These awards recognize the very best in corporate culture – those leaders and organizations that have built and nurtured performance-driven cultures and that are at the forefront of culture best practices," says Marty Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program. "This year's winners actively craft high-performance cultures and serve as an inspiration for others who want to do the same."

goeasy's customer and employee centric culture has earned the organization several other awards this year, including 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Canada, placing on the 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,500 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 10,500 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served approximately 1.5 million Canadians and originated over $15.1 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 80 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $6.0 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities. In 2023, the Company announced a 3-year, $1.4 million commitment to BGC Canada's Food Fund.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com, www.easyfinancial.com, www.lendcare.ca, www.easyhome.ca.

About Waterstone Human Capital

Better leaders, better cultures, better results. It's no surprise Waterstone's promise has culture right in the middle — the same place where culture sits in every high-performance organization, including ours. Since 2003, we've been providing retained executive search services and leadership and culture advisory services like culture measurement, leadership assessment and leadership, team and culture development to organizations across Canada and the U.S. Over that time, we've been champions and enablers of high-performance leadership and cultures. We built a thriving learning community and ecosystem around it. We share its best practices at summits, in books, and through programs like the Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, CEOs, and Chief People and Culture Officer (CPCO) Awards. And most important of all, we see its impact in our clients' cultures and results every day.

For more information, please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com

