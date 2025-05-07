goeasy Ltd. Reports Results for the First Quarter

Loan Portfolio of $4.79 billion, up 24% from $3.85 billion

Revenue of $392 million, up 10% from $357 million

Net Charge Off Rate of 8.9%, down 20 bps from 9.1%

Operating Income of $145 million; Adjusted Operating Income of $148 million, up 3% from $144 million

Diluted EPS of $2.32; Adjusted Diluted EPS1 of $3.53, down 8% from $3.83

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with non-prime credit, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter Results

During the quarter, the Company generated $677 million in loan originations, down 1% compared to $686 million produced in the first quarter of 2024. The loan originations were driven by continued strength in the volume of applications for credit, which were up 10% over the prior year. The Company experienced strong performance across several product and acquisition channels, including home equity lending, point-of-sale and automotive financing.

Loan originations during the quarter led to growth in the loan portfolio of $190 million, above the Company's forecasted range of between $160 million and $185 million. At quarter end, the consumer loan portfolio was $4.79 billion, up 24% from $3.85 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue to $392 million, up 10% from $357 million in the first quarter of last year. Interest income increased year over year by $36 million or 14%.

During the quarter, the Company continued to experience stable credit and payment performance. The annualized net charge off rate was 8.9%, down 20 bps from 9.1% in the first quarter of 2024, and within the Company's forecasted range of between 8.75% and 9.75% for the quarter. The Company's allowance for future credit losses increased to 7.86%, compared to 7.61% in the fourth quarter of 2024, due to weaker macroeconomic performance and unfavourable changes in forward looking macroeconomic indicators produced by Moody's Analytics.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was $145 million, up 5% from $138 million in the first quarter of 2024. Operating margin for the first quarter was 37.0%, down slightly from 38.6% in the same period last year. After adjusting for unusual and non-recurring items, the Company reported adjusted operating income2 of $148 million, an increase of 3% compared to $144 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating margin1 for the first quarter was 37.9%, down from 40.2% in the same period in 2024. The efficiency ratio1 for the first quarter of 2025 was 26.1%, an improvement of 130 bps from 27.4% in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting an increase in operating leverage.

Net income in the first quarter was $39.4 million, down from $58.9 million in the same period of 2024, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $2.32, down from the $3.40 reported in the first quarter of 2024. After adjustments related primarily to the non-cash fair value change on prepayment options related to notes payable, adjusted net income2 was $60.0 million, down 9% from $66.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to a decline in total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) as well as the increase in allowance for future credit losses as a result of weaker macroeconomic performance and unfavourable changes in forward looking macroeconomic indicators. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $3.53, down 8% from $3.83 in the first quarter of 2024. Return on equity during the quarter was 13.4%, compared to 21.9% in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted return on equity1 was 20.4% in the quarter, compared to 24.6% in the same period of 2024.

"During the quarter we were proud to serve 43,500 new customers, while producing $190 million in portfolio growth, highlighting the critical role we play in providing everyday Canadians access to credit," said David Ingram, goeasy's Executive Chairman, "Our results continued to demonstrate the resilience of our business model during periods of macroeconomic uncertainty. We also bolstered our balance sheet and liquidity, with $565 million of new capital, lifting our funding capacity to $2.0 billion to support our organic growth plans. With the increased level of liquidity and conservative leverage profile, we also repurchased approximately $96 million in shares during and subsequent to quarter-end," Mr. Ingram continued, "While the total yield in the quarter was at the lower end of our forecasted range, we are addressing through product, pricing and collections optimization efforts and remain on track to achieving all of our forecasted metrics for 2025."

Other Key First Quarter Highlights

easyfinancial

Revenue of $355 million , up 12%

, up 12% 46% of the loan portfolio secured, up from 43%

Strong volume of applications for credit, up 10%

New customer volume at 43,500, up 8%

73% of net loan advances 1 in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 69%

in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 69% Strong volume of originations in automotive financing, up 30%

Average loan book per branch 3 improved to a record $7.2 million , an increase of 20%

improved to a record , an increase of 20% Weighted average interest rate 3 on consumer loans of 28.4%, down from 30.0%

on consumer loans of 28.4%, down from 30.0% Operating income of $157 million , up 1%

easyhome

Revenue of $37.0 million , down slightly from $39.1 million

, down slightly from Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $125.8 million , up 17%

, up 17% Financial revenue 2 from consumer lending increased to $13.5 million , up 6%

from consumer lending increased to , up 6% Operating income of $9.5 million , down 16%

Overall

95 th consecutive quarter of positive net income

consecutive quarter of positive net income 2025 marks the 21 st consecutive year of paying dividends and the 11 th consecutive year of a dividend increase

the 21 consecutive year of paying dividends and the 11 consecutive year of a dividend increase 60 th consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth

consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth Total customers served over 1.5 million since easyfinancial's inception

Acquired and organically originated over $16.6 billion in loans since easyfinancial's inception

in loans since easyfinancial's inception Adjusted return on equity 1 of 20.4%, down from 24.6%

of 20.4%, down from 24.6% Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing at 6.3%, down from 6.8%

Debt to adjusted tangible equity4 of 3.53x on March 31, 2025

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $5.33 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 21% from $4.42 billion as of March 31, 2024, primarily driven by growth in the consumer loan portfolio.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company issued US$400 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the "Notes"). In connection with the offering, the Company entered into a currency swap agreement (the "Currency Swap") to reduce the Canadian dollar equivalent cost of borrowing on the Notes to 6.03% per annum. Before giving effect to the Currency Swap, the coupon on the Notes is 7.375% per annum. The Company used the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to partially repay indebtedness under its secured facilities and for general corporate purposes.

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable2 in the quarter was $31 million compared to $77 million in the first quarter of 2024. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company's existing revolving credit facilities, including the aforementioned Notes offering completed following the quarter, the Company has approximately $2.0 billion in total funding capacity as of May 1, 2025 and a debt to adjusted tangible equity ratio of 3.53x as of March 31, 2025. The Company remains confident that the capacity available under its existing funding facilities, and its ability to raise additional debt financing, is sufficient to fund its organic growth forecast.

At quarter-end, the Company's weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.8%, and the fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.3%. The Company estimates that it could currently grow the consumer loan portfolio by approximately $300 million per year solely from internal cash flows, without utilizing external debt. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of debt are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $500 million per year solely from internal cash flows.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.46 per share payable on July 11, 2025 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on June 27, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to forecasts for growth of the consumer loans receivable, annual revenue growth forecasts, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements and the Company's ability to secure sufficient capital, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results, critical accounting estimates, expected future yields and net charge off rates on loans, the dealer relationships, the size and characteristics of the Canadian non-prime lending market and the continued development of the type and size of competitors in the market. In certain cases, forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "aim", "plan", "believe", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "foresee", "target" or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company's operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy's ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), including under the section entitled "Risk Factors".

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,600 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through approximately 11,000 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.5 million Canadians and originated over $16.6 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 90 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $6.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com, www.easyfinancial.com, www.lendcare.ca, www.easyhome.ca.

Notes: 1 These are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release. 2 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release. 3 These are supplementary financial measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release. 4 These are capital management measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release. 5 Non-IFRS ratios, non-IFRS measures, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies.

goeasy Ltd.

















INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION





(Unaudited)







(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)























As At As At





March 31, December 31,





2025 2024









ASSETS







Cash



180,832 251,381 Accounts receivable



41,918 42,438 Prepaid expenses



15,000 9,488 Consumer loans receivable, net



4,555,358 4,366,533 Investments



41,918 41,918 Lease assets



38,665 40,973 Derivative financial assets



73,773 60,675 Deferred income tax assets, net



7,749 - Property and equipment, net



33,579 35,004 Right-of-use assets, net



52,732 54,224 Intangible assets, net



107,080 110,979 Goodwill



180,923 180,923 TOTAL ASSETS



5,329,527 5,194,536









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities







Revolving credit facility



164,610 21,797 Accounts payable and other liabilities



126,457 156,903 Income taxes payable



5,928 24,567 Dividends payable



23,717 19,519 Unearned revenue



25,710 25,864 Accrued interest payable



62,543 49,003 Deferred income tax liabilities, net



- 4,184 Lease liabilities



60,495 62,164 Secured borrowings



107,402 120,335 Revolving securitization warehouse facilities



1,134,628 1,073,876 Derivative financial liabilities



25,481 21,466 Notes payable



2,440,141 2,413,795 TOTAL LIABILITIES



4,177,112 3,993,473









Shareholders' equity







Share capital



428,142 438,302 Contributed surplus



29,223 26,942 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(52,612) (56,938) Retained earnings



747,662 792,757 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



1,152,415 1,201,063 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



5,329,527 5,194,536

goeasy Ltd.

















INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(Unaudited)







(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)





















Three Months Ended





March 31, March 31,





2025 2024









REVENUE







Interest income



295,829 260,072 Lease revenue



22,242 24,741 Commissions earned



68,187 63,964 Charges and fees



5,603 8,337





391,861 357,114









OPERATING EXPENSES

















BAD DEBTS



131,023 105,195









OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES







Salaries and benefits



49,463 52,450 Share-based compensation



4,441 4,252 Technology costs



12,220 8,340 Advertising and promotion



8,686 7,774 Underwriting and collections



7,162 4,702 Occupancy



5,672 5,326 Other expenses



7,681 10,486





95,325 93,330









DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION







Depreciation of lease assets



6,983 7,080 Amortization of intangible assets



5,646 5,842 Depreciation of right-of-use assets



5,297 5,406 Depreciation of property and equipment



2,597 2,550





20,523 20,878









TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES



246,871 219,403









OPERATING INCOME



144,990 137,711









OTHER LOSS



- (4,398)









FINANCE COSTS



(89,651) (51,313)









INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



55,339 82,000









INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY)







Current



30,966 24,857 Deferred



(15,026) (1,801)





15,940 23,056









NET INCOME



39,399 58,944









BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE



2.35 3.46 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE



2.32 3.40











SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT







(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)



















Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total









Revenue







Interest income 285,346 10,483 - 295,829 Lease revenue - 22,242 - 22,242 Commissions earned 64,625 3,562 - 68,187 Charges and fees 4,848 755 - 5,603

354,819 37,042 - 391,861









Operating expenses







Bad debts 126,467 4,556 - 131,023 Other operating expenses 61,526 13,925 19,874 95,325 Depreciation and amortization 9,736 9,063 1,724 20,523

197,729 27,544 21,598 246,871









Operating income (loss) 157,090 9,498 (21,598) 144,990









Other income





-









Finance costs





(89,651)









Income before income taxes





55,339









Income taxes





15,940









Net income





39,399









Diluted earnings per share





2.32











Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total









Revenue







Interest income 250,139 9,933 - 260,072 Lease revenue - 24,741 - 24,741 Commissions earned 60,494 3,470 - 63,964 Charges and fees 7,423 914 - 8,337

318,056 39,058 - 357,114









Operating expenses







Bad debts 101,303 3,892 - 105,195 Other operating expenses 52,011 14,562 26,757 93,330 Depreciation and amortization 9,875 9,283 1,720 20,878

163,189 27,737 28,477 219,403









Operating income (loss) 154,867 11,321 (28,477) 137,711









Other loss





(4,398)









Finance costs





(51,313)









Income before income taxes





82,000









Income taxes





23,056









Net income





58,944









Diluted earnings per share





3.40

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS





(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)















Three Months Ended





March 31, March 31, Variance Variance 2025 2024 $ / bps % change









Summary Financial Results







Revenue 391,861 357,114 34,747 9.7 % Bad debts 131,023 105,195 25,828 24.6 % Other operating expenses 95,325 93,330 1,995 2.1 % EBITDA1 158,530 147,111 11,419 7.8 % EBITDA margin1 40.5 % 41.2 % (70 bps) (1.7 %) Depreciation and amortization 20,523 20,878 (355) (1.7 %) Operating income 144,990 137,711 7,279 5.3 % Operating margin 37.0 % 38.6 % (160 bps) (4.1 %) Other loss - (4,398) 4,398 (100.0 %) Finance costs 89,651 51,313 38,338 74.7 % Effective income tax rate 28.8 % 28.1 % 70 bps 2.5 % Net income 39,399 58,944 (19,545) (33.2 %) Diluted earnings per share 2.32 3.40 (1.08) (31.8 %) Return on receivables 3.3 % 6.2 % (290 bps) (46.8 %) Return on assets 3.0 % 5.5 % (250 bps) (45.5 %) Return on equity 13.4 % 21.9 % (850 bps) (38.8 %) Return on tangible common equity1 17.9 % 29.6 % (1,170 bps) (39.5 %)









Adjusted Financial Results1







Other operating expenses 102,216 97,685 4,531 4.6 % Efficiency ratio 26.1 % 27.4 % (130 bps) (4.7 %) Operating income 148,357 143,711 4,646 3.2 % Operating margin 37.9 % 40.2 % (230 bps) (5.7 %) Net income 60,039 66,288 (6,249) (9.4 %) Diluted earnings per share 3.53 3.83 (0.30) (7.8 %) Return on receivables 5.1 % 7.0 % (190 bps) (27.1 %) Return on assets 4.6 % 6.2 % (160 bps) (25.8 %) Return on equity 20.4 % 24.6 % (420 bps) (17.1 %) Return on tangible common equity 25.7 % 32.0 % (630 bps) (19.7 %)









Key Performance Indicators

















Segment Financials







easyfinancial revenue 354,819 318,056 36,763 11.6 % easyfinancial operating margin 44.3 % 48.7 % (440 bps) (9.0 %) easyhome revenue 37,042 39,058 (2,016) (5.2 %) easyhome operating margin 25.6 % 29.0 % (340 bps) (11.7 %)









Portfolio Indicators







Gross consumer loans receivable 4,786,525 3,852,079 934,446 24.3 % Growth in consumer loans receivable 190,410 206,877 (16,467) (8.0 %) Gross loan originations 676,770 686,433 (9,663) (1.4 %) Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 31.3 % 35.0 % (370 bps) (10.6 %) Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 8.9 % 9.1 % (20 bps) (2.2 %) Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1 31,240 77,142 (45,902) (59.5 %) Potential monthly leasing revenue1 6,727 7,377 (650) (8.8 %)

1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on receivable, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.



Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures

The Company uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not identified by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Company believes that non-IFRS measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-IFRS measures are used throughout this press release and listed below. An explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and other financial measures can be found in the Company's MD&A, available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure and adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 24 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except earnings per share) March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024





Net income as stated 39,399 58,944





Impact of adjusting items



Other operating expenses



Integration costs1 92 182 Advisory costs3 - 2,543 Depreciation and amortization



Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 3,275 3,275 Other loss4 - 4,398 Finance costs



Fair value change on prepayment options related to Notes Payable5 24,714 (1,198) Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items 28,081 9,200 Income tax impact of above adjusting items (7,441) (1,856) After-tax impact of adjusting items 20,640 7,344





Adjusted net income 60,039 66,288





Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 17,007 17,319





Diluted earnings per share as stated 2.32 3.40 Per share impact of adjusting items 1.21 (0.43) Adjusted diluted earnings per share 3.53 3.83







Adjusting items related to the LendCare acquisition 1 Integration costs related to representation and warranty insurance costs, and other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare. 2 Amortization of the $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years.

Adjusting items related to the advisory costs 3 Advisory costs for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 were related to non-recurring advisory, consulting and legal costs.

Adjusting item related to other income 4 For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, net investment loss was due to fair value changes in the Company's investments.

Adjusting item related to prepayment options embedded in the Notes Payable 5 For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company recognized a fair value change on the prepayment options related to Notes Payable.

Adjusted Other Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio

Adjusted other operating expenses is a non-IFRS measure and efficiency ratio is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 24 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted other operating expenses and efficiency ratio for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except earnings per share) March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024





Other operating expenses as stated 95,325 93,330





Impact of adjusting items1



Other operating expenses



Integration costs (92) (182) Advisory costs - (2,543) Depreciation and amortization



Depreciation of lease assets 6,983 7,080 Total impact of adjusting items 102,216 4,355





Adjusted other operating expenses 102,216 97,685





Total revenue 391,861 357,114





Efficiency ratio 26.1 % 27.4 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating income is a non-IFRS measure and adjusted operating margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 24 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) March 31, 2025 March 31, 2025

(adjusted) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024

(adjusted)









easyfinancial







Operating income 157,090 157,090 154,867 154,867 Divided by revenue 354,819 354,819 318,056 318,056









easyfinancial operating margin 44.3 % 44.3 % 48.7 % 48.7 %









easyhome







Operating income 9,498 9,498 11,321 11,321 Divided by revenue 37,042 37,042 39,058 39,058









easyhome operating margin 25.6 % 25.6 % 29.0 % 29.0 %









Total







Operating income 144,990 144,990 137,711 137,711 Other operating expenses1







Integration costs - 92 - 182 Advisory costs - - - 2,543 Depreciation and amortization1







Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 3,275 - 3,275 Adjusted operating income 144,990 148,357 137,711 143,711









Divided by revenue 391,861 391,861 357,114 357,114









Total operating margin 37.0 % 37.9 % 38.6 % 40.2 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 24 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. Items used to calculate EBITDA and EBITDA margin for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024





Net income as stated 39,399 58,944





Finance cost 89,651 51,313 Income tax expense 15,940 23,056 Depreciation and amortization 20,523 20,878 Depreciation of lease assets (6,983) (7,080) EBITDA 158,530 147,111





Divided by revenue 391,861 357,114





EBITDA margin 40.5 % 41.2 %

Free Cash Flow from Operations before Net Growth in Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 24 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. Items used to calculate free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024





Cash used in operating activities (159,170) (129,735)





Net growth in gross consumer loans receivable during the period 190,410 206,877





Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable 31,240 77,142

Adjusted Return on Receivables

Adjusted return on receivables is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 24 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) March 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 (adjusted) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 39,399 39,399 58,944 58,944 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 20,640 - 7,344 Adjusted net income 39,399 60,039 58,944 66,288









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable 4,709,745 4,709,745 3,778,309 3,778,309









Return on receivables 3.3 % 5.1 % 6.2 % 7.0 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Return on Assets

Adjusted return on assets is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 24 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) March 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 (adjusted) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 39,399 39,399 58,944 58,944 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 20,640 - 7,344 Adjusted net income 39,399 60,039 58,944 66,288









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Divided by average total assets for the period 5,262,032 5,262,032 4,290,098 4,290,098









Return on assets 3.0 % 4.6 % 5.5 % 6.2 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Return on Equity

Adjusted return on equity is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 24 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted return on equity for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) March 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 (adjusted) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 39,399 39,399 58,944 58,944 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 20,640 - 7,344 Adjusted net income 39,399 60,039 58,944 66,288









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Divided by average shareholders' equity for the period 1,176,739 1,176,739 1,078,662 1,078,662









Return on equity 13.4 % 20.4 % 21.9 % 24.6 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Reported and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

Reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 24 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. Items used to calculate reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) March 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 (adjusted) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 39,399 39,399 58,944 58,944 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,275 3,275 3,275 3,275 Income tax impact of the above item (868) (868) (868) (868) Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax 41,806 41,806 61,351 61,351









Impact of adjusting items1







Other operating expenses







Integration costs - 92 - 182 Advisory Costs - - - 2,543 Other loss - - - 4,398 Finance costs







Fair value change on prepayment options related to Notes Payable - 24,714 - (1,198) Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items - 24,806 - 5,925 Income tax impact of above adjusting items

(6,573) - (988) After-tax impact of adjusting items - 18,233 - 4,937









Adjusted net income 41,806 60,039 61,351 66,288









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Average shareholders' equity 1,176,739 1,176,739 1,078,662 1,078,662 Average goodwill (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) Average acquired intangible assets2 (81,329) (81,329) (94,429) (94,429) Average related deferred tax liabilities 21,552 21,552 25,024 25,024 Divided by average tangible common equity 936,039 936,039 828,334 828,334









Return on tangible common equity 17.9 % 25.7 % 29.6 % 32.0 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section. 2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

easyhome Financial Revenue

easyhome financial revenue is a non-IFRS measure. It's calculated as total company revenue less easyfinancial revenue and leasing revenue. The Company believes that easyhome financial revenue is an important measure of the performance of the easyhome segment. Items used to calculate easyhome financial revenue for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

($in 000's) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Total company revenue 391,861 357,114 Less: easyfinancial revenue (354,819) (318,056) Less: leasing revenue (23,515) (26,249) easyhome financial revenue 13,527 12,809

Total Yield on Consumer Loans as a Percentage of Average Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS ratio. See description in section "Portfolio Analysis" on page 13 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. Items used to calculate total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024





Total Company revenue 391,861 357,114 Less: Leasing revenue (23,515) (26,249) Financial revenue 368,346 330,865





Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4





Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable 4,709,745 3,778,309





Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable (annualized) 31.3 % 35.0 %

Net Principal Written and Percentage Net Principal Written to New Customers

Net principal written (Net loan advances) is a non-IFRS measure. See description in section "Portfolio Analysis" on page 13 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. The percentage of net loan advances to new customers is a non-IFRS ratio. It is calculated as loan originations to new customers divided by the net principal written. The Company uses percentage of net loan advances to new customers, among other measures, to assess the operating performance of its lending business. Items used to calculate the percentage of net loan advances to new customers for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's) March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024





Gross loan originations 676,769 686,433





Loan originations to new customers 431,949 355,881





Loan originations to existing customers 244,821 330,552 Less: Proceeds applied to repay existing loans (85,711) (171,082) Net advance to existing customers 159,110 159,470





Net principal written 591,059 515,351





Percentage net advances to new customers 73.1 % 69.1 %







Debt to Adjusted Tangible Equity

Debt to adjusted tangible equity is a capital management measure. Refer to "Financial Condition" section on page 32 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025.

Average Loan Book Per Branch

Average loan book per branch is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as gross consumer loans receivable held by easyfinancial branch locations divided by the number of total easyfinancial branch locations.

Weighted Average Interest Rate

Weighted average interest rate is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as the sum of individual loan balance multiplied by interest rate divided by gross consumer loans receivable.

