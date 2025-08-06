goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter

goeasy Ltd

Aug 06, 2025, 16:14 ET

Loan Originations of $904 million, up 9% from $827 million

Loan Growth of $313 million, up 9% from $286 million

Loan Portfolio of $5.10 billion, up 23% from $4.14 billion

Revenue of $418 million, up 11% from $378 million

Net Charge Off Rate of 8.8%, down 50 bps from 9.3%

Diluted EPS of $5.19; Adjusted Diluted EPS1 of $4.11, consistent year-over-year

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), a leading consumer lender focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with near to non-prime credit scores, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter Results

During the quarter, the Company generated a record $904 million in loan originations, up 9% compared to $827 million produced in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in lending was driven by a record volume of applications for credit, which were up 23% over the prior year. The Company experienced strong performance across all our product and acquisition channels, including unsecured lending, automotive financing, home equity lending and point-of-sale financing.

The increase in loan originations during the quarter led to record growth in the loan portfolio of $313 million, above the Company's outlook range of between $275 million and $300 million. At quarter end, the consumer loan portfolio was $5.10 billion, up 23% from $4.14 billion in the second quarter of 2024. Total annualized yield (including ancillary products) realized on average consumer loans receivable was 31.8% in the quarter, down 310 bps from the same period in 2024. The decrease in annualized yield was due to growth of secured loan products at lower rates of interest, a higher proportion of larger dollar value loans which have reduced pricing on certain ancillary products, and the impact of the new interest rate cap. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue, which was a record $418 million, up 11% from $378 million in the second quarter of last year. Interest income increased year over year by $41 million or 15%. 

During the quarter, the Company continued to experience stable credit and payment performance. The annualized net charge off rate was 8.8%, down 50 bps from 9.3% in the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to the improved credit and product mix of the loan portfolio, as well as credit and underwriting enhancements. The Company's net charge off rate was at the low end of the outlook range of between 8.75% and 9.75% for the quarter. The Company's allowance for future credit losses increased to 7.92%, compared to 7.86% in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to unfavourable movement in forward looking macroeconomic indicators produced by Moody's Analytics, partially offset by improved credit and product mix of the loan portfolio, as well as credit and underwriting enhancements.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $161 million, up 9% from $147 million in the second quarter of 2024. Operating margin for the first quarter was 38.5%, down slightly from 39.0% in the same period last year. After adjusting for unusual and non-recurring items, the Company reported adjusted operating income2 of $164 million, an increase of 7% compared to $153 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating margin1 for the first quarter was 39.3%, down from 40.5% in the same period in 2024. The efficiency ratio1 for the second quarter of 2025 was 25.6%, an improvement of 130 bps from 26.9% in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting an increase in operating leverage.

Net income in the second quarter was $86.5 million, up 32% from $65.4 million in the same period of 2024, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $5.19, up 38% from the $3.76 reported in the second quarter of 2024. After adjustments related primarily to the non-cash fair value change on prepayment options related to notes payable, adjusted net income2 was $68.5 million, down 4% from $71.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $4.11, in-line with $4.10 in the second quarter of 2024. Return on equity during the quarter was 29.3%, compared to 23.3% in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted return on equity1 was 23.2% in the quarter, compared to 25.4% in the same period of 2024.

"During the second quarter, the team at goeasy proudly served nearly 450,000 active customers, contributing to record loan receivables growth of $313 million and record quarter ending consumer loans receivables of $5.10 billion. These results reflect the strong ongoing customer demand for advice, products and services across the country. Providing access to credit remains a top priority in our mission to serve the approximately ten million Canadians in the non-prime segment who rely on us for their everyday needs, and goeasy continues to earn top marks and growth in key categories," said Dan Rees, goeasy's Chief Executive Officer. "Our consistently strong and balanced results point to our sales expertise, credit discipline, and a resilient business model through the business cycle," Mr. Rees continued. "With the momentum of the first half, we are reiterating the full year 2025 annual key performance indicator forecast we provided on February 13, 2025. In addition, we expect gross consumer loans receivable to come in at the top end of the $5.40 to $5.70 billion range referenced in that forecast. With a non-prime consumer credit market size in Canada of over $230 billion, there is considerable runway ahead."

Other Key Second Quarter Highlights
(Second quarter 2025 relative to second quarter 2024, where applicable)

easyfinancial

  • Revenue of $381 million, up 12%
  • 48% of the loan portfolio secured, up from 44%
  • Record volume of applications for credit, up 23%
  • New customer volume at 50,300, up 3%
  • 73% of net loan advances1 in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 71%
  • Strong volume of originations in automotive financing, up 47%
  • Average loan book per branch3 improved to a record $7.5 million, an increase of 4%
  • Weighted average interest rate3 on consumer loans of 27.9%, down from 29.5%
  • Operating income of $176 million, up 7%

easyhome

  • Revenue of $37.5 million, down slightly from $38.3 million
  • Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $137.8 million, up 25%
  • Financial revenue2 from consumer lending increased to $14.4 million, up 12%
  • Operating income of $9.9 million, down 17%

Overall

  • 96th consecutive quarter of positive net income
  • 2025 marks the 21st consecutive year of paying dividends and the 11th consecutive year with a dividend increase
  • 61st consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth
  • Approximately 1.6 million total customers served since easyfinancial's inception
  • Acquired and organically originated over $17.5 billion in loans since easyfinancial's inception
  • Adjusted return on equity1 of 23.2%, down from 25.4%
  • Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing at 6.1%, down from 6.8%
  • Debt to adjusted tangible equity4 of 3.56x on June 30, 2025

Six Months Results

For the first six months of 2025, the Company funded $1.58 billion in loan originations, up 5% from $1.51 billion in the same period of 2024. The consumer loans receivable portfolio finished at $5.10 billion, up 23% from $4.14 billion as of June 30, 2024. The annualized net charge off rate for the first six months of 2025, as a result of stable credit and payment performance, was 8.8%, down 40 bps from 9.2% in the same period of 2024.

For the first six months of 2025, the Company produced record revenues of $810 million, up 10% compared to $735 million in the same period of 2024. Operating income for the period was a record $306 million compared with $285 million in the first six months of 2024, an increase of $21 million or 7%. Adjusted operating income2 for the first six months of 2025 was a record $313 million, 5% higher compared to $297 million in the same period of 2024. Efficiency ratio1 for the first six months of 2025 was 25.8%, an improvement of 130 bps from 27.1% in the same period of 2024.

Net income for the first six months of 2025 was $126 million and diluted earnings per share was $7.48 compared with $124 million or $7.17 per share. Adjusted net income2 for the first six months of 2025 was $128 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $7.63, compared with $138 million or $7.94 per share, decreases of 7% and 4%, respectively. Reported return on equity was 21.2%, while adjusted return on equity1 was 21.6%, down from 25.0% in the same period of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $5.63 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 22% from $4.63 billion as of June 30, 2024, primarily driven by growth in consumer loans receivable.

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable2 in the quarter was $35 million compared to $93 million in the second quarter of 2024. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company's existing revolving credit facilities, the Company has approximately $1.74 billion in total funding capacity as of August 1, 2025 and a debt to adjusted tangible equity ratio of 3.56x as of June 30, 2025. The Company remains confident that the capacity available under its existing funding facilities, and its ability to raise additional debt financing, is sufficient to fund its organic growth forecast.  

At quarter-end, the Company's weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.7%, and the fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.1%. The Company estimates that it could currently grow the consumer loan portfolio by approximately $350 million per year solely from internal cash flows, without utilizing external debt. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of debt are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $500 million per year solely from internal cash flows.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.46 per share payable on October 10, 2025 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on September 26, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to forecasts for growth of the consumer loans receivable, annual revenue growth forecasts, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements and the Company's ability to secure sufficient capital, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results, critical accounting estimates, expected future yields and net charge off rates on loans, the dealer relationships,  the size and characteristics of the Canadian non-prime lending market and the continued development of the type and size of competitors in the market. In certain cases, forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "aim", "plan", "believe", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "foresee", "target" or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company's operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy's ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), including under the section entitled "Risk Factors".

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,600 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through approximately 11,200  merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served approximately 1.6 million Canadians and originated over $17.5 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including inclusion in TIME Magazine's inaugural list of Canada's Best Companies, 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 90 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $6.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com, www.easyfinancial.com, www.lendcare.ca,  www.easyhome.ca.

For further information contact:

James Obright
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
(905) 272-2788

Notes:

1 These are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

2 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

3 These are supplementary financial measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

4 These are capital management measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

5 Non-IFRS ratios, non-IFRS measures, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies.

goeasy Ltd.








INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION


(Unaudited)



(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





















As At

As At



June 30,

December 31,



2025

2024





ASSETS 



Cash 

254,494

251,381

Accounts receivable

42,032

42,438

Prepaid expenses

10,346

9,488

Consumer loans receivable, net 

4,858,147

4,366,533

Investments 

41,918

41,918

Lease assets

37,485

40,973

Derivative financial assets 

6,188

60,675

Deferred income tax assets, net

5,404

-

Property and equipment, net

32,270

35,004

Right-of-use assets, net

51,577

54,224

Intangible assets, net

105,603

110,979

Goodwill

180,923

180,923

TOTAL ASSETS

5,626,387

5,194,536





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Liabilities



Revolving credit facility 

170,924

21,797

Accounts payable and other liabilities

75,681

156,903

Income taxes payable

3,109

24,567

Dividends payable 

23,461

19,519

Unearned revenue

28,122

25,864

Accrued interest payable

55,178

49,003

Deferred income tax liabilities, net 

-

4,184

Lease liabilities

59,025

62,164

Secured borrowings 

97,795

120,335

Revolving securitization warehouse facilities 

987,112

1,073,876

Derivative financial liabilities 

90,223

21,466

Notes payable 

2,823,448

2,413,795

TOTAL LIABILITIES

4,414,078

3,993,473





Shareholders' equity



Share capital 

424,240

438,302

Contributed surplus

34,856

26,942

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(36,565)

(56,938)

Retained earnings

789,778

792,757

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,212,309

1,201,063

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

5,626,387

5,194,536

goeasy Ltd.








INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(Unaudited)



(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)


















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024





REVENUE



Interest income

315,485

274,722

611,314

534,794

Lease revenue

21,822

24,014

44,064

48,755

Commissions earned

73,621

70,967

141,808

134,931

Charges and fees

7,383

8,092

12,986

16,429

418,311

377,795

810,172

734,909





OPERATING EXPENSES








BAD DEBTS 

136,383

112,499

267,406

217,694





OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES



Salaries and benefits

52,112

54,569

101,575

107,019

Share-based compensation 

5,706

4,338

10,147

8,590

Technology costs

12,583

9,990

24,803

18,330

Advertising and promotion

8,338

9,166

17,024

16,940

Underwriting and collections

8,671

5,189

15,833

9,891

Occupancy

5,330

5,168

11,002

10,494

Other expenses

7,567

8,664

15,248

19,150

100,307

97,084

195,632

190,414





DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION



Depreciation of lease assets

6,947

7,242

13,930

14,322

Amortization of intangible assets 

5,655

5,885

11,301

11,727

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

5,292

5,348

10,589

10,754

Depreciation of property and equipment

2,665

2,527

5,262

5,077

20,559

21,002

41,082

41,880





TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

257,249

230,585

504,120

449,988





OPERATING INCOME

161,062

147,210

306,052

284,921





OTHER LOSS

-

(2,740)

-

(7,138)





FINANCE COSTS 

(43,033)

(54,684)

(132,684)

(105,997)





INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

118,029

89,786

173,368

171,786





INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY) 



Current

32,986

27,477

63,952

52,334

Deferred

(1,500)

(3,092)

(16,526)

(4,893)

31,486

24,385

47,426

47,441





NET INCOME

86,543

65,401

125,942

124,345





BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 

5.25

3.82

7.57

7.29

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 

5.19

3.76

7.48

7.17

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT



(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)









Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total





Revenue



Interest income

304,358

11,127

-

315,485

Lease revenue

-

21,822

-

21,822

Commissions earned

69,812

3,809

-

73,621

Charges and fees

6,684

699

-

7,383

380,854

37,457

-

418,311





Operating expenses 



Bad debts

131,070

5,313

-

136,383

Other operating expenses

64,178

13,252

22,877

100,307

Depreciation and amortization

9,954

8,967

1,638

20,559

205,202

27,532

24,515

257,249





Operating income (loss)

175,652

9,925

(24,515)

161,062





Other income


-





Finance costs


(43,033)





Income before income taxes


118,029





Income taxes


31,486





Net income 


86,543





Diluted earnings per share


5.19






Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total





Revenue



Interest income

264,799

9,923

-

274,722

Lease revenue

-

24,014

-

24,014

Commissions earned

67,418

3,549

-

70,967

Charges and fees

7,294

798

-

8,092

339,511

38,284

-

377,795





Operating expenses 



Bad debts

109,530

2,969

-

112,499

Other operating expenses

55,265

14,002

27,817

97,084

Depreciation and amortization

9,872

9,426

1,704

21,002

174,667

26,397

29,521

230,585





Operating income (loss)

164,844

11,887

(29,521)

147,210





Other loss


(2,740)





Finance costs


(54,684)





Income before income taxes


89,786





Income taxes


24,385





Net income 


65,401





Diluted earnings per share


3.76











Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total





Revenue



Interest income

589,704

21,610

-

611,314

Lease revenue

-

44,064

-

44,064

Commissions earned

134,437

7,371

-

141,808

Charges and fees

11,532

1,454

-

12,986

735,673

74,499

-

810,172





Operating expenses 



Bad debts

257,537

9,869

-

267,406

Other operating expenses

125,704

27,177

42,751

195,632

Depreciation and amortization

19,690

18,030

3,362

41,082

402,931

55,076

46,113

504,120





Operating income (loss)

332,742

19,423

(46,113)

306,052





Other income


-





Finance costs


(132,684)





Income before income taxes


173,368





Income taxes


47,426





Net income 


125,942





Diluted earnings per share


7.48






Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total





Revenue



Interest income

514,938

19,856

-

534,794

Lease revenue

-

48,755

-

48,755

Commissions earned

127,912

7,019

-

134,931

Charges and fees

14,717

1,712

-

16,429

657,567

77,342

-

734,909





Operating expenses 



Bad debts

210,833

6,861

-

217,694

Other operating expenses

107,276

28,564

54,574

190,414

Depreciation and amortization

19,747

18,709

3,424

41,880

337,856

54,134

57,998

449,988





Operating income (loss)

319,711

23,208

(57,998)

284,921





Other loss


(7,138)





Finance costs


(105,997)





Income before income taxes


171,786





Income taxes


47,441





Net income 


124,345





Diluted earnings per share


7.17

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS


(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)







Three Months Ended


June 30, 

June 30, 

Variance 

Variance 

2025

2024

$ / bps

% change





Summary Financial Results



Revenue

418,311

377,795

40,516

10.7 %

Bad debts

136,383

112,499

23,884

21.2 %

Other operating expenses

100,307

97,084

3,223

3.3 %

EBITDA1

174,674

158,230

16,444

10.4 %

EBITDA margin1

41.8 %

41.9 %

(10 bps)

(0.2 %)

Depreciation and amortization

20,559

21,002

(443)

(2.1 %)

Operating income

161,062

147,210

13,852

9.4 %

Operating margin

38.5 %

39.0 %

(50 bps)

(1.3 %)

Other loss

-

(2,740)

2,740

(100.0 %)

Finance costs

43,033

54,684

(11,651)

(21.3 %)

Effective income tax rate

26.7 %

27.2 %

(50 bps)

(1.8 %)

Net income 

86,543

65,401

21,142

32.3 %

Diluted earnings per share

5.19

3.76

1.43

38.0 %

Return on receivables

7.0 %

6.5 %

50 bps

7.7 %

Return on assets

6.3 %

5.8 %

50 bps

8.6 %

Return on equity

29.3 %

23.3 %

600 bps

25.8 %

Return on tangible common equity1

37.7 %

31.0 %

670 bps

21.6 %





Adjusted Financial Results1



Other operating expenses

107,162

101,807

5,355

5.3 %

Efficiency ratio

25.6 %

26.9 %

(130 bps)

(4.8 %)

Operating income

164,429

153,004

11,425

7.5 %

Operating margin

39.3 %

40.5 %

(120 bps)

(3.0 %)

Net income

68,457

71,332

(2,875)

(4.0 %)

Diluted earnings per share

4.11

4.10

0.01

0.2 %

Return on receivables

5.5 %

7.1 %

(160 bps)

(22.5 %)

Return on assets

5.0 %

6.3 %

(130 bps)

(20.6 %)

Return on equity

23.2 %

25.4 %

(220 bps)

(8.7 %)

Return on tangible common equity

29.0 %

32.6 %

(360 bps)

(11.0 %)





Key Performance Indicators








Segment Financials



easyfinancial revenue

380,854

339,511

41,343

12.2 %

easyfinancial operating margin

46.1 %

48.6 %

(250 bps)

(5.1 %)

easyhome revenue

37,457

38,284

(827)

(2.2 %)

easyhome operating margin

26.5 %

31.0 %

(450 bps)

(14.5 %)





Portfolio Indicators



Gross consumer loans receivable

5,099,726

4,138,155

961,571

23.2 %

Growth in consumer loans receivable

313,201

286,076

27,125

9.5 %

Gross loan originations

903,719

826,659

77,060

9.3 %

Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1

31.8 %

34.9 %

(310 bps)

(8.9 %)

Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable

8.8 %

9.3 %

(50 bps)

(5.4 %)

Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1

34,748

93,084

(58,336)

(62.7 %)

Potential monthly leasing revenue1

6,478

7,254

(776)

(10.7 %)

1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are
non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on receivables, adjusted return on equity,  adjusted return
on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and
Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

Six Months Ended


June 30, 

June 30, 

Variance 

Variance 

2025

2024

$ / bps

% change





Summary Financial Results



Revenue

810,172

734,909

75,263

10.2 %

Bad debts

267,406

217,694

49,712

22.8 %

Other operating expenses

195,632

190,414

5,218

2.7 %

EBITDA1

333,204

305,341

27,863

9.1 %

EBITDA margin1

41.1 %

41.5 %

(40 bps)

(1.0 %)

Depreciation and amortization

41,082

41,880

(798)

(1.9 %)

Operating income

306,052

284,921

21,131

7.4 %

Operating margin

37.8 %

38.8 %

(100 bps)

(2.6 %)

Other loss

-

(7,138)

7,138

(100.0 %)

Finance costs

132,684

105,997

26,687

25.2 %

Effective income tax rate

27.4 %

27.6 %

(20 bps)

(0.7 %)

Net income 

125,942

124,345

1,597

1.3 %

Diluted earnings per share

7.48

7.17

0.31

4.3 %

Return on receivables

5.2 %

6.4 %

(120 bps)

(18.8 %)

Return on assets

4.7 %

5.6 %

(90 bps)

(16.1 %)

Return on equity

21.2 %

22.6 %

(140 bps)

(6.2 %)

Return on tangible common equity1

27.6 %

30.3 %

(270 bps)

(8.9 %)





Adjusted Financial Results1



Other operating expenses

209,378

199,492

9,886

5.0 %

Efficiency ratio

25.8 %

27.1 %

(130 bps)

(4.8 %)

Operating income

312,786

296,715

16,071

5.4 %

Operating margin

38.6 %

40.4 %

(180 bps)

(4.5 %)

Net income

128,496

137,620

(9,124)

(6.6 %)

Diluted earnings per share

7.63

7.94

(0.31)

(3.9 %)

Return on receivables

5.3 %

7.0 %

(170 bps)

(24.3 %)

Return on assets

4.8 %

6.3 %

(150 bps)

(23.8 %)

Return on equity

21.6 %

25.0 %

(340 bps)

(13.6 %)

Return on tangible common equity

27.1 %

32.3 %

(520 bps)

(16.1 %)





Key Performance Indicators








Segment Financials



easyfinancial revenue

735,673

657,567

78,106

11.9 %

easyfinancial operating margin

45.2 %

48.6 %

(340 bps)

(7.0 %)

easyhome revenue

74,499

77,342

(2,843)

(3.7 %)

easyhome operating margin

26.1 %

30.0 %

(390 bps)

(13.0 %)





Portfolio Indicators



Gross consumer loans receivable

5,099,726

4,138,155

961,571

23.2 %

Growth in consumer loans receivable

503,611

492,953

10,658

2.2 %

Gross loan originations

1,580,487

1,513,092

67,395

4.5 %

Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1

31.5 %

34.9 %

(340 bps)

(9.7 %)

Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable

8.8 %

9.2 %

(40 bps)

(4.3 %)

Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1

65,988

170,226

(104,238)

(61.2 %)

Potential monthly leasing revenue1

6,478

7,254

(776)

(10.7 %)

1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on receivables, adjusted return on equity,  adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures

The Company uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not identified by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Company believes that non-IFRS measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-IFRS measures are used throughout this press release and listed below. An explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and other financial measures can be found in the Company's MD&A, available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure and adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 30 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended
 

($ in 000's except earnings per share)

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024





Net income as stated

86,543

65,401

125,942

124,345





Impact of adjusting items



Other operating expenses





Integration costs1

92

132

184

314

Advisory costs3

-

2,387

-

4,930

Depreciation and amortization





Amortization of acquired intangible assets2

3,275

3,275

6,550

6,550

Other loss4

-

2,740

-

7,138

Finance costs



Fair value change on prepayment options related to Notes Payable5

(27,974)

(960)

(3,260)

(2,158)

Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items

(24,607)

7,574

3,474

16,774

Income tax impact of above     adjusting items

6,521

(1,643)

(920)

(3,499)

After-tax impact of adjusting items

(18,086)

5,931

2,554

13,275





Adjusted net income

68,457

71,332

128,496

137,620





Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding

16,672

17,377

16,832

17,339





Diluted earnings per share as stated

5.19

3.76

7.48

7.17

Per share impact of adjusting items

(1.08)

0.34

0.15

0.77

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

4.11

4.10

7.63

7.94

Adjusting items related to the LendCare acquisition

1 Integration costs related to representation and warranty insurance costs, and other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare.

2 Amortization of the $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years.

Adjusting items related to the advisory costs

3 Advisory costs for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 were related to non-recurring advisory, consulting and legal costs.

Adjusting item related to other loss

4 For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024, net investment loss was due to fair value changes in the Company's investments.

Adjusting item related to prepayment options embedded in the Notes Payable

5 For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company recognized a fair value change on the prepayment options related to Notes Payable.

Adjusted Other Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio

Adjusted other operating expenses is a non-IFRS measure and efficiency ratio is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 30 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted other operating expenses and efficiency ratio for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended
 

($ in 000's except earnings per share)

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024





Other operating expenses as stated

100,307

97,084

195,632

190,414





Impact of adjusting items1



Other operating expenses



Integration costs

(92)

(132)

(184)

(314)

Advisory costs

-

(2,387)

-

(4,930)

Depreciation and amortization





Depreciation of lease assets

6,947

7,242

13,930

14,322

Total impact of adjusting items

6,855

4,723

13,746

9,078





Adjusted other operating expenses

107,162

101,807

209,378

199,492





Total revenue

418,311

377,795

810,172

734,909





Efficiency ratio

25.6 %

26.9 %

25.8 %

27.1 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating income is a non-IFRS measure and adjusted operating margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 30 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended
 

($ in 000's except percentages)

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025
(adjusted)

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2024
(adjusted)





easyfinancial



Operating income

175,652

175,652

164,844

164,844

Divided by revenue

380,854

380,854

339,511

339,511





easyfinancial operating margin

46.1 %

46.1 %

48.6 %

48.6 %





easyhome



Operating income

9,925

9,925

11,887

11,887

Divided by revenue

37,457

37,457

38,284

38,284





easyhome operating margin

26.5 %

26.5 %

31.0 %

31.0 %





Total



Operating income

161,062

161,062

147,210

147,210

Other operating expenses1 



Integration costs

-

92

-

132

Advisory costs

-

-

-

2,387

Depreciation and amortization1



Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-

3,275

-

3,275

Adjusted operating income

161,062

164,429

147,210

153,004





Divided by revenue

418,311

418,311

377,795

377,795





Total operating margin

38.5 %

39.3 %

39.0 %

40.5 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Six Months Ended
 

($ in 000's except percentages)

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025
(adjusted)

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2024
(adjusted)





easyfinancial



Operating income

332,742

332,742

319,711

319,711

Divided by revenue

735,673

735,673

657,567

657,567





easyfinancial operating margin

45.2 %

45.2 %

48.6 %

48.6 %





easyhome



Operating income

19,423

19,423

23,208

23,208

Divided by revenue

74,499

74,499

77,342

77,342





easyhome operating margin

26.1 %

26.1 %

30.0 %

30.0 %





Total



Operating income

306,052

306,052

284,921

284,921

Other operating expenses1 



Integration costs

-

184

-

314

Advisory costs

-

-

-

4,930

Depreciation and amortization1



Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-

6,550

-

6,550

Adjusted operating income

306,052

312,786

284,921

296,715





Divided by revenue

810,172

810,172

734,909

734,909





Total operating margin

37.8 %

38.6 %

38.8 %

40.4 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 30 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025. Items used to calculate EBITDA and EBITDA margin for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024





Net income as stated

86,543

65,401

125,942

124,345





Finance cost

43,033

54,684

132,684

105,997

Income tax expense

31,486

24,385

47,426

47,441

Depreciation and amortization

20,559

21,002

41,082

41,880

Depreciation of lease assets

(6,947)

(7,242)

(13,930)

(14,322)

EBITDA

174,674

158,230

333,204

305,341





Divided by revenue

418,311

377,795

810,172

734,909





EBITDA margin

41.8 %

41.9 %

41.1 %

41.5 %

Free Cash Flow from Operations before Net Growth in Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 30 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025. Items used to calculate free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023





Cash used in operating activities

(278,453)

(192,992)

(437,623)

(322,727)





Net growth in gross consumer loans receivable during the period

313,201

286,076

503,611

492,953





Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable

34,748

93,084

65,988

170,226

Adjusted Return on Receivables

Adjusted return on receivables is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 30 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 

(adjusted)

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2024 

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

86,543

86,543

65,401

65,401

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

(18,086)

-

5,931

Adjusted net income

86,543

68,457

65,401

71,332





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4

X 4

X 4

X 4





Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable

4,977,757

4,977,757

4,041,884

4,041,884





Return on receivables

7.0 %

5.5 %

6.5 %

7.1 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Six Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 

(adjusted)

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2024 

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

125,942

125,942

124,345

124,345

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

2,554

-

13,275

Adjusted net income

125,942

128,496

124,345

137,620





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4/2

X 4/2

X 4/2

X 4/2





Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable

4,843,751

4,843,751

3,910,097

3,910,097





Return on receivables

5.2 %

5.3 %

6.4 %

7.0 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Return on Assets

Adjusted return on assets is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 30 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 

(adjusted)

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2024 

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

86,543

86,543

65,401

65,401

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

(18,086)

-

5,931

Adjusted net income

86,543

68,457

65,401

71,332





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4

X 4

X 4

X 4





Divided by average total assets for the period

5,447,957

5,447,957

4,520,809

4,520,809





Return on assets

6.3 %

5.0 %

5.8 %

6.3 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Six Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 

(adjusted)

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2024 

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

125,942

125,942

124,345

124,345

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

2,554

-

13,275

Adjusted net income

125,942

128,496

124,345

137,620





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4/2

X 4/2

X 4/2

X 4/2





Divided by average total assets for the period

5,383,483

5,383,483

4,401,928

4,401,928





Return on assets

4.7 %

4.8 %

5.6 %

6.3 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Return on Equity

Adjusted return on equity is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 30 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted return on equity for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 

(adjusted)

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

86,543

86,543

65,401

65,401

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

(18,086)

-

5,931

Adjusted net income

86,543

68,457

65,401

71,332





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4

X 4

X 4

X 4





Divided by average shareholders' equity for the period

1,182,362

1,182,362

1,124,055

1,124,055





Return on equity

29.3 %

23.2 %

23.3 %

25.4 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Six Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 

(adjusted)

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

125,942

125,942

124,345

124,345

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

2,554

-

13,275

Adjusted net income

125,942

128,496

124,345

137,620





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4/2

X 4/2

X 4/2

X 4/2





Divided by average shareholders' equity for the period

1,188,596

1,188,596

1,100,729

1,100,729





Return on equity

21.2 %

21.6 %

22.6 %

25.0 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section

Reported and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

Reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 30 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025. Items used to calculate reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 

(adjusted)

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2024 

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

86,543

86,543

65,401

65,401

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

3,275

3,275

3,275

3,275

Income tax impact of the above item

(868)

(868)

(868)

(868)

Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax

88,950

88,950

67,808

67,808





Impact of adjusting items1



Other operating expenses





Integration costs

-

92

-

132

Advisory costs

-

-

-

2,387

Other loss

-

-

-

2,740

Finance costs



Fair value change on prepayment options related to Notes Payable

-

(27,974)

-

(960)

Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items

-

(27,882)

-

4,299

Income tax impact of above adjusting items

7,389

-

(775)

After-tax impact of adjusting items

-

(20,493)

-

3,524





Adjusted net income

88,950

68,457

67,808

71,332





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4

X 4

X 4

X 4





Average shareholders' equity

1,182,362

1,182,362

1,124,055

1,124,055

Average goodwill

(180,923)

(180,923)

(180,923)

(180,923)

Average acquired intangible assets2

(78,054)

(78,054)

(91,154)

(91,154)

Average related deferred tax liabilities

20,684

20,684

24,156

24,156

Divided by average tangible common equity

944,069

944,069

876,134

876,134





Return on tangible common equity

37.7 %

29.0 %

31.0 %

32.6 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.


Six Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 

(adjusted)

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2024 

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

125,942

125,942

124,345

124,345

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

6,550

6,550

6,550

6,550

Income tax impact of the above item

(1,736)

(1,736)

(1,736)

(1,736)

Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax

130,756

130,756

129,159

129,159





Impact of adjusting items1



Other operating expenses





Integration costs

-

184

-

314

Advisory costs

-

-

-

4,930

Other loss

-

-

-

7,138

Finance costs



Fair value change on prepayment options related to Notes Payable

-

(3,260)

-

(2,158)

Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items

-

(3,076)

-

10,224

Income tax impact of above adjusting items

816

-

(1,763)

After-tax impact of adjusting items

-

(2,260)

-

8,461





Adjusted net income

130,756

128,496

129,159

137,620





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4/2

X 4/2

X 4/2

X 4/2





Average shareholders' equity

1,188,596

1,188,596

1,100,729

1,100,729

Average goodwill

(180,923)

(180,923)

(180,923)

(180,923)

Average acquired intangible assets2

(79,692)

(79,692)

(92,792)

(92,792)

Average related deferred tax liabilities

21,118

21,118

24,590

24,590

Divided by average tangible common equity

949,099

949,099

851,604

851,604





Return on tangible common equity

27.6 %

27.1 %

30.3 %

32.3 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

easyhome Financial Revenue

easyhome financial revenue is a non-IFRS measure. It's calculated as total company revenue less easyfinancial revenue and leasing revenue. The Company believes that easyhome financial revenue is an important measure of the performance of the easyhome segment. Items used to calculate easyhome financial revenue for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

($ in 000's)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024

Total company revenue

418,311

377,795

Less: easyfinancial revenue

(380,854)

(339,511)

Less: leasing revenue

(23,059)

(25,408)

easyhome financial revenue

14,398

12,876

Total Yield on Consumer Loans as a Percentage of Average Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS ratio. See description in section "Portfolio Analysis" on page 19 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2025. Items used to calculate total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024





Total Company revenue

418,311

377,795

810,172

734,909

Less: Leasing revenue

(23,059)

(25,408)

(46,574)

(51,657)

Financial revenue

395,252

352,387

763,598

683,252





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4

X 4

X 4/2

X 4/2





Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable

4,977,757

4,041,884

4,843,751

3,910,097





Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable (annualized)

31.8 %

34.9 %

31.5 %

34.9 %

Net Principal Written and Percentage Net Principal Written to New Customers

Net principal written (Net loan advances) is a non-IFRS measure. See description in section "Portfolio Analysis" on page 19 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2025. The percentage of net loan advances to new customers is a non-IFRS ratio. It is calculated as loan originations to new customers divided by the net principal written. The Company uses percentage of net loan advances to new customers, among other measures, to assess the operating performance of its lending business.  Items used to calculate the percentage of net loan advances to new customers for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

($ in 000's)

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024





Gross loan originations

903,719

826,659

1,580,487

1,513,092





Loan originations to new customers

557,895

458,920

989,842

814,801





Loan originations to existing customers

345,824

367,739

590,645

698,291

Less: Proceeds applied to repay existing loans

(140,444)

(184,658)

(226,155)

(355,740)

Net advance to existing customers

205,380

183,081

364,490

342,551





Net principal written

763,275

642,001

1,354,332

1,157,352





Percentage net advances to new customers

73.1 %

71.5 %

73.1 %

70.4 %





Debt to Adjusted Tangible Equity

Debt to adjusted tangible equity is a capital management measure. Refer to "Financial Condition" section on page 42 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025.

Average Loan Book Per Branch

Average loan book per branch is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as gross consumer loans receivable held by easyfinancial branch locations divided by the number of total easyfinancial branch locations.

Weighted Average Interest Rate

Weighted average interest rate is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as the sum of individual loan balance multiplied by interest rate divided by gross consumer loans receivable.

