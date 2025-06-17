Win an All-Inclusive Trip to South Korea with bb.q Chicken's First-Ever bb.q Adventure!

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - This summer, bb.q Chicken Canada is giving fans a true K-Chicken experience, straight from Korea. As a leading brand in K-Food culture, bb.q Chicken Canada proudly launches bb.q Adventure: Goals to bb.q Chicken, Wings to Korea — a chance for four lucky customers (plus one guest each) to win an all-inclusive trip to South Korea, the birthplace of K-Chicken.

From June 16 to July 6, 2025, customers who make a purchase at any participating bb.q Chicken locations across Canada can fill out an entry form for a chance to win.

bb.q Chicken, short for “Best of the Best Quality” Chicken, is the world’s largest Korean fried chicken franchise, with over 3,800 locations worldwide. (CNW Group/bb.q Chicken)

This special event is part of a global initiative organized by bb.q Chicken headquarters in South Korea to express gratitude to customers across its network of over 3,800 locations worldwide. Selected winners from various countries will be invited to Korea to celebrate the worldwide love for K-Chicken. The winners will represent bb.q Chicken Canada as official guests at this international event, joining global fans to experience the heart of Korean food culture — including VIP access to a special match featuring FC Barcelona, proudly hosted and sponsored by bb.q Chicken.

The grand prize includes:

Round-trip flights to Seoul, South Korea

Hotel accommodation for 4 nights

Tickets to a special match between FC Barcelona and FC Seoul

An exclusive tour of BBQ Chicken University

Guided Korean cultural experiences

Winners will be announced on July 7th, 2025, through its official Instagram and website. To be eligible, participants must be Canadian residents aged 19 or older. The trip will take place from July 29th to August 3rd, 2025, offering a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant flavors and rich culture of South Korea.

"We wanted to do more than just serve the best quality chicken — we wanted to take our fans to where it all began," said Jason Kim, CEO of bb.q Chicken Canada. "This is our way of saying thank you and sharing the soul of Korean culture with the world."

The Goals to bb.q Chicken, Wings to Korea campaign is part of bb.q Chicken's broader vision to connect people around the world with the origins of Korean fried chicken. A new theme will be launched each year as part of a growing tradition to bring fresh and exciting cultural experiences.

For more information and full contest details, visit https://bbqchickenca.com/british-columbia/trip_to_korea/

SOURCE bb.q Chicken

Media Contact: Ava Song, Marketing Director, AIO Agency, [email protected]