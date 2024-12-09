bb.q Chicken Celebrates Over 50 Locations Across Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - bb.q Chicken, the world's largest Korean fried chicken franchise with over 3,800 locations worldwide, is thrilled to announce the opening of its 50th location in Canada. This milestone marks a significant chapter in the brand's expansion journey, showcasing its growing popularity and strong customer demand nationwide.

Since entering the Canadian market in 2019, bb.q Chicken has quickly established itself as a favorite among food lovers, offering authentic Korean fried Chicken, a variety of flavors, and unparalleled crispiness. Guided by the belief that "food is the gateway to all culture," bb.q Chicken continues its mission of bringing quality-driven Korean fried chicken and authentic K-Food to the world. The name, bb.q (pronounced bee-bee-dot-que), stands for 'Best of the Best Quality,' reflecting the brand's commitment to delivering memorable dining experiences at every location.

To celebrate this milestone, bb.q Chicken will host a nationwide celebration from December 13, 2024, to January 12, 2025. Prizes include 50 free chicken coupons, one-year chicken subscriptions, and more. Stay tuned for event details on bb.q Chicken's official social media channels (@bbqchicken_ca) and website.

For more information on locations and franchise opportunities, please visit www.bbqchickenca.com or email [email protected]

About bb.q Chicken

bb.q Chicken, short for Best of the Best Quality Chicken, is the world's largest Korean fried chicken franchise with over 3,800 globally, including 250+ in the U.S. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing chains by Restaurant Business Magazine and ranked as the Best Fast Food Fried Chicken by Taste of Home Magazine, bb.q Chicken continues to set the global standard for Korean fried chicken.

