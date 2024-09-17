bb.q Chicken Unveils First Canadian bb.q Chicken Village in Waterloo

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - bb.q Chicken, the globally renowned Korean fried chicken franchise, is excited to announce the opening of its first bb.q Chicken Village in Waterloo, Ontario, on October 1st, 2024. This premium flagship store represents the brand's Canadian expansion and a fresh approach to meet the evolving needs of customers.

The bb.q Chicken Village concept blends café, restaurant, and pub elements. The new Waterloo location, inspired by Broadway theatre, offers a versatile dining experience with seating for 150 and a private room for 12, perfect for gatherings and student hangouts. (CNW Group/bb.q Chicken)

The bb.q Chicken Village concept brings together a variety of dining experiences under one roof, offering an expanded menu that goes beyond the signature fried chicken. Customers can enjoy authentic Korean dishes like bibimbap, bulgogi, galbi-tang (beef short rib soup), along with trendy beverages, bagels, and desserts. This unique setup allows customers to mix and match their cravings, providing a convenient, all-in-one dining destination.

First introduced in Seoul in 2022, the bb.q Chicken Village concept quickly became popular for its modern design, blending elements of a café, restaurant, and pub. The new Waterloo location embraces this concept with an interior inspired by Broadway Theatre, offering customers a versatile dining experience. With seating for up to 150 guests and a private room for 12, the space is ideal for gatherings, meetings, and student hangouts.

Conveniently located between the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University (A1-140 University Ave W, Waterloo, ON), bb.q Chicken Village Waterloo Central offers student discounts and group catering options. To celebrate the grand opening, exclusive merchandise will be available, and customers can participate in special events featuring bb.q gift cards and prize giveaways.

For catering inquiries, contact [email protected].

About bb.q Chicken

bb.q Chicken, short for "Best of the Best Quality Chicken," is the largest Korean fried chicken franchise globally, with over 3,800 locations worldwide. Known for its high-quality ingredients and authentic flavors, bb.q Chicken continues to set the standard for Korean fried chicken internationally and has the most number of fried chicken stores worldwide.

SOURCE bb.q Chicken

Media Contact: Ava Song, Marketing Director, AIO Agency, [email protected]