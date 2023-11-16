Go wild for savings with WWF's biggest ever Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale

From Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, holiday shoppers can save up to 25 per cent off symbolic wildlife adoption kits.

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Walrus, wolves and polar bears, oh my! From Friday, Nov. 24 to Monday, Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET, holiday shoppers can help save nature while saving on some of WWF-Canada's most popular symbolic wildlife adoption kits (up to 25 per cent off) and other meaningful gifts ($5 off organic cotton hoodies) online at wwf.ca/shop.

Bring wildlife home with up to 25% off symbolic adoption kits:

This holiday, invite a species or animal family into your home with a lifelike symbolic adoption from WWF-Canada and help protect real-life species and their homes in the wild.

Each realistic plush is designed with the help of species experts and comes with a personalized adoption certificate and fact-filled poster so recipients can forge and even closer connection to the wildlife they love — all wrapped up in a reusable tote bag.

Save 20 per cent ($20) off a polar bear, giant panda, Arctic fox, koala and orangutan family adoption kits

Save 25 per cent ($14) off walrus adoption kits

Save 18 per cent ($10) off humpback whale adoption kits

Save 10 per cent ($5) off bumblebee, grey wolf, white rhino and wolverine adoption kits

Cozy up to savings on branded apparel:

Get $5 off our cozy, 100 per cent organic cotton hooded sweatshirts featuring WWF's iconic panda logo or the mighty polar bear. All proceeds help protect some of Canada's most vulnerable species.

Big savings on sale items:

Save 57 per cent ($20) off our hero dolls. Pair a symbolic adoption with a wildlife ranger, marine biologist or polar researcher for a budding conservationist.

Check out the clearance section of WWF-Canada's e-store for more wild deals.

Scott Sandison, WWF-Canada's VP of Community Giving says:

"Choosing gifts that give back is one way that shoppers can make an impact. And taking advantage of WWF-Canada's Black Friday sale means they can make their dollars go even further. A gift and donation in one, the impact of symbolic adoptions and other meaningful presents will be felt by wildlife and habitats long after they are unwrapped."

How to order

Visit wwf.ca/shop or call 1-800-26-PANDA.

All deliveries are guaranteed in time for the holidays if ordered by Dec. 12 ( Dec. 11 for rural areas). Priority options are available.

( for rural areas). Priority options are available. Shipping is free with a purchase of $90 or more to the same Canadian address.

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive.

