Go Green this Black Friday and make that bucket list trip to Ireland a reality in 2023!

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Tourism Ireland announced today Black Friday specials for a trip of a lifetime to the island of Ireland. Many of the travel deals come at a variety of price points, and will be available from Thursday, November 24th until November 28th. Whether it's savings on flights, vacation and tour packages, in addition to bucket list destinations and attractions across the Emerald Isle, some of the biggest names in travel have you covered.

Sandra Moffatt, Manager, Tourism Ireland, Canada said, "With great savings offered by industry partners and travel providers, if you have been thinking about booking that once in a lifetime trip to the island of Ireland, now is the time! Our mountains are calling, our beaches are on standby, and our cities are buzzing with energy, waiting for you to explore. . Press the green button and book that trip to Ireland."

A warm Irish welcome begins with the Best Black Friday deals

Below is a sneak peek of some of the best deals* available:

Get 50% bonus Aeroplan points on Economy Class flights or upgrade to Premium Economy or Business Class to earn 100% bonus points, plus select delas on packages to Ireland with Air Canada Vacations

with Air Canada Vacations Save up to $100 off* roundtrip flights from Toronto to Dublin, Ireland with Aer Lingus

off* roundtrip flights from to with Save up to 15% - 20% on guided holidays in Ireland with CIE Tours

with CIE Tours Save up to 20% on select tours to Discover Ireland with Collette tours

tours $390 Off Escorted Tour from Dublin to Galway with Indus Travels

Off Escorted Tour from to Galway with Indus Travels Save on your 2023 small group guided Ireland holiday with Insight Vacations

holiday with Insight Vacations Save up to $500 on packages $4000 per person with Merit Travel

on packages per person with Merit Travel Save $500 per couple on all first-class coach tours of Ireland with Royal Irish Tours

per couple on all first-class coach tours of with Royal Irish Tours Save $100 on Wingbuddy's 9-Day tour package to Ireland including flights with Wingbuddy

