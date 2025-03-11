OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - It's never been easier to do your taxes online. In fact, online filing gets you access to the benefits, credits, and refunds you may be eligible for even faster! Last year, approximately 93% of Canadians filed their income tax and benefit returns online either themselves or through a tax preparer.

There are benefits to filing online

Online filing makes doing your taxes simpler and offers many benefits, such as receiving your refund quicker, not having to mail anything, and being able to change your return electronically if needed.

You will be able to access your notice of assessment (NOA) as soon as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has received and processed your income tax and benefit return. To view your NOA in your tax software, you need to be registered for a CRA account.

Here is how many people took advantage of online filing in your province or territory last year:

Alberta

More than 3.3 million Alberta residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 94% of filers.

British Columbia

More than 4 million British Columbia residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 94% of filers.

Manitoba

More than 1 million Manitoba residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 94% of filers.

New Brunswick

More than 625,000 New Brunswick residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 93% of filers.

Newfoundland and Labrador

More than 403,000 Newfoundland and Labrador residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 91% of filers.

Northwest Territories

More than 30,000 Northwest Territories residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 96% of filers.

Nova Scotia

More than 779,000 Nova Scotia residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 93% of filers.

Nunavut

More than 21,000 Nunavut residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 97% of filers.

Ontario

More than 11.4 million Ontario residents filed their tax returns online, which was 95% of filers.

Prince Edward Island

More than 127,000 Prince Edward Island residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 94% of filers.

Quebec

More than 6.4 million Quebec residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 91% of filers.

Saskatchewan

More than 845,000 Saskatchewan residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 94% of filers.

Yukon

More than 31,000 Yukon residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 95% of filers.

Filing your own taxes

If you do your own taxes, you'll need to use a NETFILE certified tax software. NETFILE is a fast and convenient option for filing your income tax and benefit return online. You'll be asked to enter an access code when using NETFILE certified tax software. Your eight-character access code is made up of numbers and letters and is located on the right side of your NOA for the previous tax year. Using the access code is not mandatory, but it will allow you to use information from your 2024 tax return when confirming your identity with the CRA. If you do not use your access code, you will have to use other information for authentication purposes.

You will need access to your CRA account to use the Auto-fill my return service when filing your taxes online. This secure CRA service automatically fills in parts of your income tax and benefit return with the information that the CRA has on file. This is possible because the CRA receives tax information from third-parties such as your employer or your bank.

Once your return is auto-filled, double check the information to make sure it's accurate with the tax information that has been given to you.

Reminder if you have a capital gain: You need to wait to file your T1 and T3 returns

The CRA is working diligently to update its systems to reflect the currently enacted capital gains inclusion rate of one-half. The CRA recommends that those impacted by this situation wait until the updates are completed in the coming weeks before filing their income tax and benefit return. The CRA will grant relief in respect of late-filing penalties and interest until June 2, 2025, for individual filers and until May 1, 2025, for Trust filers to provide additional time for taxpayers reporting capital gains to meet their tax filing obligations.

Availability of tax slips in the CRA's portals and the Auto-fill my return service

This year, the CRA has granted relief in respect of late-filing penalties for information returns, such as the T3 (trust income), T4 (remuneration paid), T4A (pension and other income) and T5 (investment income). This relief means that:

All information returns will be penalty exempt until March 7 .

. Certain T5008 and certain T5 slips returns which need to be recalculated as a result of the change to the effective date of the proposed capital gains inclusion rate increase, will be granted relief until March 17 .

. Certain T3 information returns which need to be recalculated as a result of the change to the effective date of the proposed capital gains inclusion rate increase, will be granted relief until May 1 .

As a result, certain information returns (tax slips) may not be available in My Account, Represent a Client, or the Auto-fill my return service at the time of your request. If you suspect that information is not available, please try the service again at a later date. For more information, go to the CRA's update on the filing of information returns.

Filing through a tax preparer

If you don't do your taxes on your own, an EFILE-certified tax preparer, like an accountant, can file your income tax and benefit return for you. Tax preparers use EFILE certified software to file your taxes online.

To find an EFILE-certified tax preparer in your area, try our postal code search.

Filing a paper return

If online filing is not an option for you, or you prefer filing on paper, you can print an income tax package at canada.ca/cra-forms.

For paper returns that are filed on time, our service standard is to send a NOA within eight weeks of receiving your return. If you are eligible, it may take up to eight weeks to get your tax refund by mail, compared to two weeks when you file online and are signed up for direct deposit.

