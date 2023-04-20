MONTREAL, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, GLS Canada announces the purchase of four Lion6 100% electric trucks. "We are extremely proud to add Lion6 trucks to our fleet, which have been designed, developed, and built by Lion Electric in Canada. It brings us joy to support a local business and promote the local economy all while reducing our carbon footprint," Rick Barnes, President of GLS Canada.

GLS Canada begins its first fully electric last mile deliveries, another step towards the company's ambition of zero emissions by 2045 (CNW Group/GLS Canada)

These four zero-emission trucks will replace the current diesel trucks operated by GLS Canada. Two of these trucks will be driven by GLS drivers in Quebec and the other two will be used in Western Canada by Rosenau Transport, who was acquired by GLS in 2021. This represents a saving of up to 400 tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions each year, equivalent to almost 80 cars on the road, or 40,000 liters of fossil fuel saved per year. In addition to reducing GHGs, the new vehicles reduce noise pollution and have a positive impact on air quality.

GLS Canada continues to work towards the ambition of zero emission as the recipient of the City of Montreal's Sustainable Development and Mobility Program.

"The City of Montreal is proud to contribute to the ecological transition of Montreal businesses through initiatives such as the Sustainable Development and Mobility Program. The GLS project will set an example for other businesses," Luc Rabouin, responsible for economic and business development, knowledge, innovation, and design on the executive committee of the City of Montréal.

Strongly supported by GLS Group's experience, GLS Canada's environmental plan places primary emphasis on emission reduction and avoidance with the long-term ambition of zero emissions by 2045.

The City of Montreal approved GLS Canada for a grant of just over $1 million to support the development of the first GLS Eco-Hub in Canada. This project includes the installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, the implementation of energy efficient and waste reducing measures, as well as the addition of green spaces. "We are excited to begin the first phase of the project with the electric vehicle charging infrastructure this spring. This supports our recent purchase of electric vehicles and will help us switch over more of our fleet," Melanie Camara, Director Environment and Sustainability of GLS Canada.

Further, GLS Canada's head offices already have been LEED Gold certified since 2018. To take a virtual tour: https://leed.gls-canada.com.

About GLS Canada

GLS Canada, a subsidiary of GLS Group, provides parcel, freight, and logistics services to people across Canada, visit: https://gls-canada.com

About GLS

GLS Group is one of the largest self-reliant parcel services providers in Europe, with a strong local presence in almost all countries across the continent. It also operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada and on the USA's West Coast within one GLS network. This allows GLS to seamlessly connect its customers and communities with millions of parcels and stories every day. GLS is proactive regarding network management, connecting its markets flexibly and agilely to respond to their fast-changing and dynamic nature. The company takes pride in providing its customers across about 40 countries with high-quality service that best suits their needs. The GLS network consists of over 120 hubs and more than 1,600 depots, supported by over 37,000 final-mile delivery vehicles and 4,500 long-distance trucks. This offers network resilience, superior flexibility, and extended reach. In 2021/22, GLS generated record revenues of 5 billion euros and delivered 870 million parcels across the markets. For more information, visit: https://gls-group.com

