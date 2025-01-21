The new facility boasts over 200,000 square feet of dock and office space, with integrated parcel and freight capabilities. This state-of-the-art hub will serve as a central point for the GLS Ontario operations, seamlessly integrating with its provincial network and its extensive national network of 65 terminals across Canada. This will allow GLS to drive growth and deliver unparalleled value to the GTA market, across Canada, into the United States and beyond.

Rick Barnes, President of GLS Canada, expressed enthusiasm about the new facility: "This new hub will not only strengthen our operational capabilities, but will reinforce our dedication to serving our customers with the highest standards of quality and innovation."

The hub's strategic location in Vaughan, Ontario will provide easy access to key markets, positioning GLS for continued growth and success. With this exciting development, GLS moves closer to its vision of building connections to deliver the world's potential.

About GLS

GLS Group is one of the largest parcel services providers in Europe, with a strong local presence in almost all countries across the continent. It also operates through wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada and on the USA's West Coast within one GLS network. This allows GLS to seamlessly connect its customers and communities with millions of parcels and stories every day. GLS' network connects its markets with high velocity and flexibility to respond to their fast-changing and dynamic nature. The company provides its customers across 40 countries high-quality service that best suits their needs. The GLS network consists of over 120 hubs and more than 1,600 depots, supported by more than 35,600 walkers, light vehicles and vans, and 6,100 trucks. This offers network resilience, superior flexibility, and extended reach. In 2023/24, GLS generated record revenues of 5.6 billion euros and delivered 905 million parcels across the markets. For more information, visit gls-canada.com .

