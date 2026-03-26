TORONTO, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is pleased to announce the launch of the Global X NYSE 100 Index ETF ("NYSX.U" or the "ETF"). Units of the ETF will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the ticker symbol NYSX.U.

NYSX.U provides targeted exposure to the 100 leading technology and tech-enabled growth companies listed in the United States by tracking the newly created NYSE® 100 Index, which selects companies listed across all U.S. stock exchanges to capture both core technology firms and tech-enabled leaders in select sub-industries.

By selecting constituents from the three major U.S. exchanges and incorporating an expanded sector framework, NYSX.U aims to deliver a more comprehensive and intentional approach to technology exposure than existing benchmarks that track traditional tech or growth companies.

The launch of NYSX.U on the TSX coincides with the introduction of the same strategy in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") by Global X Management Company LLC ("Global X ETFs"), the U.S. based firm, an affiliate of Global X in Canada. Additional listings are planned in other regions – including Europe and Asia – leveraging Mirae Asset Financial Group's ("Mirae Asset") global ETF platform and cross-regional collaboration to bring the same innovative exposures to investors, worldwide.

"With NYSX.U, we're bringing Canadian investors a differentiated source of U.S. large-cap growth exposure centered on the companies leading and enabling technological change," said Rohit Mehta, President & CEO of Global X. "This ETF is also a strong example of how Mirae Asset's global ETF platform can develop and deliver new ideas across markets, drawing on the shared expertise of our teams, worldwide. That kind of cross-regional collaboration helps us bring more relevant, investor-focused solutions to Canada as part of a broader, global rollout."

More details on NYSX.U are outlined in the table below:

ETF Name Currency Unit Type Ticker

Symbol Target

Exposure Exchange Management

Fee Global X NYSE 100 Index ETF U.S. Dollar US$

Units NYSX.U NYSE® 100 Index TSX 0.09%1 Canadian

Dollar Cdn$

Units NYSX

1 Plus applicable sales tax.

About the NYSE® 100 Index

The NYSE® 100 Index is a rules-based, modified float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted equity benchmark designed to track the performance of U.S. listed, actively traded securities of 100 highly-capitalized technology and tech-enabled growth companies across multiple sectors.

"NYSX.U reflects a more modern way to think about technology exposure," said Rohit Mehta. "Rather than relying solely on traditional sector labels, the NYSE® 100 Index is designed to focus on what companies actually do and how they participate in innovation--helping investors access businesses that are driving technological change, even when legacy classification systems may not fully capture that."

The index selects companies listed across the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, Nasdaq, and Cboe BZX indices as determined by ICE Data Indices, LLC to capture both core technology firms and tech-enabled leaders. To be considered for inclusion, companies must be classified within the technology sector or select sub-industries under the sectors of consumer discretionary, financials, and media & communications.

Companies are ranked based on a weighted combination of each one's full market capitalization, average daily trading value, price-to-sales ratio, and one-year net sales growth.

The ETF closed its initial offering of units to their designated broker and will begin trading today on the TSX.

For further information about NYSX.U, please visit: www.GlobalX.ca/Product/NYSX-U

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $50 billion of assets under management and over 150 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.

For investor inquiries:

Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745

[email protected]

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Source: ICE Data Indices, LLC ("ICE Data"). NYSE 100 Index ("Index") is used with permission. "NYSE 100 Index SM/®" is a service/trademark of ICE Data or its affiliates and BofA® is a registered trademark of Bank of America Corporation licensed by Bank of America Corporation and its affiliates ("BofA") and may not be used without BofA's prior written approval. These trademarks have been licensed, along with the Index for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. in connection with Global X NYSE 100 Index ETF (the "Product"). Neither Global X Investments Canada Inc. nor the Product, as applicable, is sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by ICE Data, its affiliates or its Third Party Suppliers ("ICE Data and its Suppliers"). ICE Data and its Suppliers make no representations or warranties regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally, in the Product particularly, or the ability of the Index to track general market performance. Past performance of an index is not an indicator of or a guarantee of future results.

ICE DATA AND ITS SUPPLIERS DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL WARRANTIES AND REPRESENTATIONS, EXPRESS AND/OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, INCLUDING THE INDICES, INDEX DATA AND ANY INFORMATION INCLUDED IN, RELATED TO, OR DERIVED THEREFROM ("INDEX DATA"). ICE DATA AND ITS SUPPLIERS SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INDICES OR THE INDEX DATA, WHICH ARE PROVIDED ON AN "AS IS" BASIS AND YOUR USE IS AT YOUR OWN RISK.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2026 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]