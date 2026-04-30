TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce today's launch of the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development Index ETF ("PAVE", "PAVE.U" or the "ETF"). Units of the ETF begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

The United States is in the middle of a generational buildout to lay the physical foundation for the next stage of its innovation economy, driven largely by the construction of new artificial intelligence infrastructure and next-generation manufacturing facilities. Between January 2025 and mid-March 2026, U.S. companies announced dozens of new or expanded manufacturing facilities totaling $1.4 trillion in potential investments. ¹

"Infrastructure development remains a powerful long-term theme, driven by decades of deferred spending and a growing urgency to modernize transportation, energy, and communications networks across the United States," said Chris McHaney, Executive Vice President, Investment Management & Strategy at Global X. "PAVE gives Canadian investors a dedicated, cost-efficient way to access U.S.-listed companies that are central to this rebuilding and reshoring effort, from engineering and construction firms to the producers of the materials and machinery that make large-scale projects possible."

PAVE is the Canadian-listed version of the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (CBOE BZX: PAVE), which launched in the United States in 2017 and has grown to become one of the leading infrastructure-focused ETFs in North America. This Canadian launch leverages Mirae Asset Financial Group's global ETF platform to bring this established strategy to investors in Canada.

Key details for PAVE are outlined below:

ETF Name Currency Unit

Type Ticker

Symbol Target

Exposure Exchange Management Fee ² Global X U.S.

Infrastructure

Development

Index ETF U.S.

Dollar US$

Units PAVE.U Indxx U.S.

Infrastructure

Development

Index Toronto Stock

Exchange 0.49 % Canadian Dollar Cdn$

Units PAVE

² Plus applicable sales tax.

PAVE seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of the Indxx U.S. Infrastructure Development Index, which measures the performance of U.S.-listed companies that provide exposure to infrastructure development in the United States. This includes companies involved in construction and engineering, the production of materials and composites, transportation of materials, and the manufacturing and distribution of heavy equipment.

To achieve its investment objective, PAVE expects to invest primarily in the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, a U.S.-domiciled and listed exchange traded fund managed by the U.S. affiliate of the Manager. No currency hedging is employed in respect of US$ Units or Cdn$ Units of the ETF.

The base currency of the ETF is U.S. dollars. The ETF is available to investors in both Canadian dollars (Cdn$ Units) and U.S. dollars (US$ Units), offering flexibility for investors seeking to manage their currency exposure.

The ETF closed its initial offering of units to their designated broker and will begin trading today on the TSX.

For further information about PAVE, please visit: www.GlobalX.ca/Product/PAVE

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $50 billion of assets under management and over 150 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Indxx is a service mark of Indxx, LLC ("Indxx") and may be licensed for use for certain purposes by the Manager. PAVE.U is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Indxx. Indxx makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of PAVE.U or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in PAVE.U particularly. Indxx has no obligation to take the needs of the Manager or the Unitholders of PAVE.U into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the Indxx U.S. Infrastructure Development Index. Indxx is not responsible for and has not participated in the determination of the timing, amount or pricing of the Units to be issued or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which the Units are to be converted into cash. Indxx has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of PAVE.U.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2026 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

¹ Global X ETFs analysis as of March 17, 2026 from a variety of sources

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]