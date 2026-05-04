TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") today announced changes to the risk ratings applicable to five of its ETFs.

The changes in risk ratings are effective immediately and are detailed in the table below:

These changes are the result of an annual review conducted in accordance with a standardized investment risk classification methodology, set out in National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds, that is based on the historical volatility of the ETF as measured by the 10-year standard deviation of the returns of the ETF. If an ETF has less than 10 years of performance history, the investment risk level of the ETF is calculated using the return history of the ETF and, for the remainder of the 10-year period, the return history of a reference index that is expected to reasonably approximate the standard deviation of the ETF.

No changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of these ETFs as a result of the changes to the risk ratings. A summary of the risk rating classification methodology, investment objectives and strategies of an ETF can be found in the ETF's most recently filed prospectus.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $50 billion of assets under management and over 150 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

The Global X Enhanced Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF ("RSCL") has been developed solely by Global X Investments Canada Inc. RSCL is not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies. All rights in the RUSSELL 2000 RIC CAPPED INDEX (in this disclaimer, the "Index") vest in the relevant LSE Group company, which owns the Index. Russell® is a trademark of the relevant LSE Group company and is/are used by any other LSE Group company under license. The Index is calculated by Frank Russell Company, an affiliate of FTSE International Limited. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the Index or (b) investment in or operation of the Russell 2000 Funds. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the Russell 2000 Funds or the suitability of the Index for the purpose to which it is being put by Global X Investments Canada Inc.

Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited (an affiliate of the Manager) owns all rights to the trademark, name and intellectual property associated with any Underlying Index for which it is listed as the Index Provider in an ETF's prospectus (in this disclaimer, the "Mirae Asset Indices"). No representation is made by Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited that the Mirae Asset Indices are accurate or complete or that investment in a Mirae Asset Index or an ETF will be profitable or suitable for any person. The Mirae Asset Indices are administered and calculated by Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited, and Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited will have no liability for any error in the calculation of the Mirae Asset Indices. Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited does not guarantee that the Mirae Asset Indices or their underlying methodology are accurate or complete.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2026 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]