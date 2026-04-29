TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce today's launch of the Global X Space Tech Index ETF ("ORBX" or the "ETF"), an ETF designed to provide targeted exposure to companies driving the growth and commercialization of the global space economy, including space technologies and components, launch and orbital services, space exploration and tourism, and satellite-enabled communications and data services.

Global X Space Tech Index ETF (ORBX) (CNW Group/Global X Investments Canada Inc.)

With today's launch, ORBX is the only Canadian-listed ETF focused on the space economy. Units of the ETF begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the ticker symbol ORBX.

The Space Economy

The global space economy was once a speculative frontier dominated by national governments, but it is rapidly transitioning into a potential $1 trillion revenue opportunity driven by commercial activity. Advances in launch technology, satellite miniaturization, reusable rockets, robotics, and data analytics have made space-based applications more viable than at any point in history.

Reusable rocket technology has dramatically lowered the cost of reaching orbit, enabling new business models across launch services, satellite networks, and downstream data and connectivity applications. Active satellites in orbit have grown from approximately 1,000 in 2010 to more than 12,000 in 2025, with estimates suggesting this figure could approach 100,000 by 2030. By 2035, the satellite broadband market alone is projected to grow at a 16% compound annual growth rate to approximately $100 billion.

"The high-profile IPO candidates on the horizon and the successful Artemis II mission are powerful reminders that the space economy is entering a more commercial, more visible and more investable phase," said Chris McHaney, Executive Vice President, Investment Management & Strategy at Global X. "Space innovation is increasingly tied to real-world infrastructure, including global broadband, secure communications, Earth observation, launch services and advanced components. ORBX gives Canadian investors a targeted way to access the public companies enabling that growth across the global space value chain."

More details on ORBX are outlined in the table below:

ETF Name Currency Unit Type Ticker

Symbol Target

Exposure Exchange Management Fee Global X Space Tech Index ETF Canadian

Dollar Cdn$

Units ORBX Global X

Space Tech

Index TSX 0.49%¹

¹ Plus applicable sales tax.

About the Global X Space Tech Index

Built by Mirae Asset Global Indices, the Global X Space Tech Index is a rules-based index designed to identify pure-play companies across critical segments of the upstream and downstream space economy. To qualify for inclusion, companies must derive more than 50% of their revenues from one or more of the following four sub-themes:

Sub-Theme Description Rocket Launch & Reusable Rockets Companies providing launch systems and reusable rocket technology reducing the cost of access to space Space Tech & Components Companies delivering mission-critical hardware, components, software, and analytics that power modern space operations Satellite Telecommunications & Data Services Companies enabling global connectivity through satellite networks, including broadband, GPS, Earth observation, and secure communications Space Transportation, Tourism & Exploration Companies commercializing human spaceflight and orbital discovery services

The Underlying Index constituents are weighted using a modified market capitalization methodology, with individual security weights capped at 20%, managing concentration risk while maintaining meaningful exposure to key innovators across the space value chain. The index is administered and calculated by Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited, an affiliate of the Manager.

"As a leader in thematic investing, we've launched ORBX to deliver a pure-play approach across the space value chain for Canadian investors, targeting disruptive innovators within this growing market. ORBX is also a strong example of how Mirae Asset's global ETF platform enables us to bring new, relevant investment exposures to Canada as part of a coordinated global rollout," said Chris McHaney. "In addition to today's listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange, similar space-focused ETFs managed by Global X affiliates also trade on the New York Stock Exchange and on the Korea Exchange, offering investors across continents opportunities to invest in the global space race, with the advantages of domestic accessibility."

The ETF closed its initial offering of units to their designated broker and will begin trading today on the TSX.

For further information about ORBX, please visit: www.GlobalX.ca/product/ORBX

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $50 billion of assets under management and over 150 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited (an affiliate of the Manager) owns all rights to the trademark, name and intellectual property associated with the Underlying Index of ORBX (in this disclaimer, the "Mirae Asset Index"). No representation is made by Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited that the Mirae Asset Index is accurate or complete or that investment in the Mirae Asset Index or ORBX will be profitable or suitable for any person. The Mirae Asset Index is administered and calculated by Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited and Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited will have no liability for any error in calculation of the Mirae Asset Index. Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited does not guarantee that the Mirae Asset Index or its underlying methodology is accurate or complete.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2026 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]