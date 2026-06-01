TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") is announcing that effective on or about July 1, 2026, Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA) LLC ("Mirae Asset USA") will assume the sub-advisory role for the Global X Active Canadian Dividend ETF ("HAL") and the Global X Active Global Dividend ETF ("HAZ" and together, the "ETFs").

In addition, effective July 1, 2026, Global X will also reduce the management fees for the ETFs. The names, tickers and investment objectives for the ETFs will remain the same.

As part of its sub-advisory mandate, Mirae Asset USA will leverage quantitative model services from WealthSpot LLC ("WealthSpot"), an affiliate of Mirae Asset USA and the Manager. These models incorporate machine learning techniques, including deep learning. This A.I.-driven analysis combined with human oversight seeks to deliver returns for unitholders.

In addition to the upcoming sub-advisory mandates for HAZ and HAL, Mirae Asset USA is also the sub-advisor to the Global X Active U.S. Dividend ETF ("DIVY"), which launched on May 27, 2026. WealthSpot's technology is currently also used by Mirae Asset USA in relation to its sub-advisory mandates, including in the United States.

"We are excited to take on the role of sub-advisor to these funds, utilizing WealthSpot's proprietary A.I. technology and deep portfolio management expertise for their unitholders," said Ryan Coyle, Senior Portfolio Manager at Mirae Asset USA. "Our focus on total return, alongside our experience on dividend strategies will be a strong complement to the ongoing management of these ETFs."

The ETFs are both actively managed dividend-focused mandates, with combined assets under management of more than $650 million, as of April 30, 2026. Additional details about the ETFs are provided in the table below. There are no changes to the names, tickers or investment objectives of the ETFs in connection with the sub-advisor change. Further information about the sub-advisor change will be provided in an amendment to the prospectus of the ETFs.

ETF Name Ticker Investment Objective Current

Management

Fee New

Management

Fee Global X Active Canadian Dividend ETF HAL HAL seeks long-term total returns consisting of regular dividend income and long-term capital growth. HAL invests primarily in equity securities of North American companies with above average dividend yields. 0.55 % 0.35 % Global X Active Global Dividend ETF HAZ HAZ seeks long-term returns consisting of regular dividend income and modest long-term capital growth. HAZ invests primarily in equity and equity related securities of companies with operations located anywhere in the world. 0.65 % 0.50 %

Since their inception in 2010, both ETFs have been sub-advised by Guardian Capital LP ("Guardian Capital"), a Toronto-based asset manager. Guardian Capital will cease to be sub-advisor to these ETFs at close of business on June 30, 2026.

"Today we welcome the future of these ETFs with Mirae Asset USA and WealthSpot," said Rohit Mehta, President & CEO of Global X. "Their pioneering and experienced portfolio management team harnesses cutting-edge A.I. technology and is backed by the trillion-dollar expertise and reach of Mirae Asset USA. Investors in HAL and HAZ will continue to enjoy Global X's offering of an intelligent and differentiated approach to dividend investment that can fuel their portfolio's growth and income needs, now at a lower cost to invest than ever before."

For further information about HAL, please visit: www.GlobalX.ca/product/HAL

For further information about HAZ, please visit: www.GlobalX.ca/product/HAZ

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $55 billion of assets under management and over 155 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2026 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]