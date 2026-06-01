TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") today announced a change to the risk rating applicable to the Global X Active Global Dividend ETF (the "ETF").

The change in risk rating is effective immediately and is detailed in the table below:

ETF Ticker Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Global X Active Global Dividend ETF HAZ Medium Low to Medium

This change is the result of an annual review conducted in accordance with a standardized investment risk classification methodology, set out in National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds, that is based on the historical volatility of the ETF as measured by the 10-year standard deviation of the returns of the ETF.

No changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of the ETF as a result of the change to the risk rating. A summary of the risk rating classification methodology, investment objectives and strategies of the ETF can be found in the ETF's most recently filed prospectus.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $55 billion of assets under management and over 160 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.

For investor inquiries:

Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745

[email protected]

For media inquiries:

Contact Jonathan McGuire

Vice President, Communications

Global X Investments Canada Inc.

(647) 289-3324

[email protected]

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2026 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.