TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce today's launch of the Global X Active U.S. Dividend ETF ("DIVY.U", "DIVY", or the "ETF"). Units of the ETF begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

DIVY is an actively managed ETF focused on total shareholder return from U.S. companies, evaluating both dividends and share buybacks rather than dividend yield alone. Supported by proprietary A.I. technology, the ETF targets businesses with the financial discipline to sustain and grow those returns over time. DIVY is sub-advised by Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA) LLC ("Mirae Asset USA")

"Too many dividend strategies are still chasing yield, and in our view, that's the wrong starting point," said Ryan Coyle, Senior Portfolio Manager at Mirae Asset USA. "The companies we want to own are the ones with the discipline to grow their returns over time -- not the ones with the highest yield today. That's the lens we apply every month when we review the portfolio, and it's what we believe sets DIVY apart."

As part of its sub-advisory mandate, Mirae Asset USA leverages quantitative model services from its affiliate WealthSpot LLC ("WealthSpot"), an affiliate of Mirae Asset USA and the Manager.

WealthSpot's A.I. strategy evaluates approximately 1,000 U.S. companies each trading day using two independent A.I. engines: a Market Behaviour Engine and a Fundamental Insights Engine, processing over 100,000 data points per day. This machine learning-driven analysis, which incorporates deep learning techniques, is combined with active portfolio manager oversight.

WealthSpot's technology is currently also used by Mirae Asset USA in relation to other sub-advisory mandates, including in the United States.

More details on DIVY are outlined in the table below:

ETF Name Currency Unit

Type Ticker

Symbol Target

Exposure Exchange Management

Fee Global X Active U.S. Dividend ETF U.S. Dollar US$

Units DIVY.U U.S. Dividend-Producing

Companies

TSX

0.35%1 Canadian Dollar Cdn$

Units DIVY

1 Plus applicable sales tax.

The base currency of the ETF is U.S. dollars. Units of the ETF are available in both Canadian dollars ("Cdn$ Units") and U.S. dollars ("US$ Units"). No currency hedging is employed in respect of US$ Units or Cdn$ Units of the ETF.

"Canadian investors have long sought quality U.S. dividend exposure, but most available solutions are built on the same narrow yield-screening logic that has existed for decades," said Chris McHaney, Executive Vice President, Head of Investment Management and Strategy. "DIVY gives Canadians access to a genuinely differentiated approach. One that looks at the full picture of shareholder return and applies the power of two A.I. engines to analyze data at a scale and speed that traditional index strategies simply cannot match."

The ETF closed its initial offering of units to their designated broker and will begin trading today on the TSX.

For further information about DIVY, please visit: www.GlobalX.ca/product/DIVY

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $55 billion of assets under management and over 155 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

DIVY.U's investment process primarily utilizes a quantitative multifactor model, developed by WealthSpot LLC, an affiliate of the Manager, which incorporates machine learning techniques, including deep learning. The model generates systematic research outputs from multiple fundamental and alternative factors and incorporates financial data and other information sources relevant to the issuer, including rates of change of fundamental and alternative factors. Portfolio management and investment decisions remain the responsibility of the Sub-Advisor and are ultimately based on the Sub-Advisor's understanding of the company, its business and its outlook.

The use of quantitative models carries the risk of potential issues with design, coding, implementation and maintenance of the computer programs, data and/or other technology used in the quantitative models. These issues could negatively impact investment returns. Moreover, as with many developing technologies, AI presents risks and challenges that could affect its further development, adoption and use and, therefore, could affect the ETFs that use AI technology. AI algorithms may be flawed and techniques such as machine learning and deep learning may prove ineffective. Data sets may be insufficient, of poor quality, or contain biased information. Any deficiencies or inaccuracies in the analyses that AI applications and/or quantitative models produce, or assist in producing, for an ETF, may result in a decrease in the value of the ETF's portfolio. Such risks should be viewed as an inherent element of investing in an investment strategy that relies upon a quantitative model that uses new technology such as AI.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2026 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]