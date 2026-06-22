GLOBAL X LAUNCHES CONTEST FOR CANADIANS TO WIN 1KG SILVER BAR

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce the launch of a contest (the "Contest") offering one lucky Canadian the chance to win a 1-kilogram ("KG") silver bar, valued at approximately $3,500 CAD. The Contest, open to all eligible Canadian residents of the age of majority (as defined in the Contest Rules), runs from June 22, 2026 to August 4, 2026, when the winner will be drawn and announced on August 5, 2026.

The Contest is available to enter at globalx.ca/silver-bar-contest, where participants can sign up with their email for a chance to win. Entrants will be subscribed to Global X's email list and receive curated research and insights, including on the global commodities market from the Global X investment and research team. Full details about Contest eligibility, rules, and terms and conditions are available at: globalx.ca/silver-bar-contest.

The launch of the Contest coincides with the recent launches of six new ETFs by Global X, including a suite of all-in-one commodity producer ETFs and three new silver miner ETFs, reinforcing the firm's position as home to one of the largest commodities-focused ETF lineups in Canada.

"Silver occupies a fascinating and often underappreciated space in investing – part precious metal, part critical industrial input," said Stephanie Wolfe, Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing at Global X. "This Contest is a chance for Canadians to get hands-on with silver – quite literally – while we share some of the compelling research our team has done on the commodities space. We're excited to engage with investors and to show the breadth of ways that Canadians can expand their portfolios with silver and commodity ETFs offered by Global X."

New ETFs Celebrated by the Contest

The contest highlights Global X's recent launch of six new ETFs in the silver and commodities space that were launched in May 2026:

These new funds join one of Canada's largest lineups of commodities-focused ETFs. Global X's existing silver and commodities suite includes the Global X Silver ETF ("HUZ"), which tracks the price of silver futures in Canadian dollars. Within the BetaPro by Global X family – a suite of leveraged, inverse and inverse leveraged ETFs – Global X offers the BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF ("SLVU") and the BetaPro Silver –2x Daily Bear ETF ("SLVD"), which provide leveraged and inverse leveraged daily silver exposure for sophisticated traders.

Contest Details

Open to : eligible Canadian residents who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory of residence. Financial advisors are not permitted to enter the contest. Please see the Contest Rules for more details.

: eligible Canadian residents who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory of residence. Financial advisors are not permitted to enter the contest. Please see the Contest Rules for more details. How to enter : Visit globalx.ca/silver-bar-contest and register with a valid email address. One entry per person. No purchase is necessary.

: Visit globalx.ca/silver-bar-contest and register with a valid email address. One entry per person. No purchase is necessary. Contest open s: June 22, 2026

s: June 22, 2026 Contest closes : August 4, 2026

: August 4, 2026 Winner announcement : August 5, 2026

: August 5, 2026 Number and Value of Prize : One (1) kilogram silver bar, approximate retail value of $3,500 CAD.

: One (1) kilogram silver bar, approximate retail value of $3,500 CAD. Odds of Winning: The odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received during the Contest Period.

Complete Contest rules, FAQs and terms and conditions are available at: https://www.globalx.ca/silver-bar-contest/contest-rules-terms-conditions.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $55 billion of assets under management and over 155 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.

For investor inquiries:

Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745

[email protected]

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Each of CMCL and SVCL (collectively, the "Alternative ETFs") is an "alternative mutual fund" as defined in National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds ("NI 81-102") and are permitted to use strategies generally prohibited by conventional mutual funds, such as the ability to invest more than 10% of their net asset value in securities of a single issuer, the ability to borrow cash, to short sell beyond the limits prescribed for conventional mutual funds and to employ leverage of up to 300% of net asset value. While these strategies will only be used in accordance with the investment objectives and strategies of the Alternative ETFs, during certain market conditions they may accelerate the risk that an investment in ETF Shares of such Alternative ETF decreases in value. The Alternative ETFs will comply with all requirements of NI 81-102, as such requirements may be modified by exemptive relief obtained on behalf of the ETF.

SLVX (the "Solactive Index ETF") is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive nor does Solactive offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the applicable Underlying Index and/or its trade mark or prices at any time or in any other respect. The Underlying Index is calculated and published by Solactive. Solactive uses its best efforts to ensure that the Underlying Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Solactive Index ETF or the Manager, Solactive has no obligation to point out errors in these Underlying Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the Solactive Index ETF. Neither publication of the Underlying Index by Solactive nor the licensing of the Underlying Index or its trade mark for the purpose of use in connection with the Solactive Index ETF constitutes a recommendation by Solactive to invest capital in the Solactive Index ETF nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive with regard to any investment in the Solactive Index ETF.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

The GLOBAL X SILVER BAR CONTEST (the "Contest") is sponsored and administered by Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Sponsor"). By entering, each entrant agrees to be bound by these Official Contest Rules and Regulations (the "Rules") and by the decisions of the Sponsor, which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Contest. No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win. You do not need to be a Global X client or investor, or to hold any Global X product, to enter or win.

The Contest is open only to individuals who, at the time of entry, are legal residents of Canada and have reached the age of majority in their province or territory of residence. Financial advisors and employees of Global X Canada, among others, are excluded from the Contest. The Contest is void where prohibited by law.

The Contest begins on June 22, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET") and ends on August 4, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET. There is one (1) prize available to be won: one (1) one-kilogram (1,000-gram) silver bar. A skill-testing question is required. The odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received during the Contest Period.

For full rules and entry details, please see the Contest Rules/Terms and Conditions.

Entrants will also be automatically opted in to receive additional communications from Global X that are beyond the scope and period of this Contest, including information about Global X products, initiatives and other promotional information that may be of interest to investors. Entrants may unsubscribe from Global X marketing communications at any time using the [unsubscribe link] included in any such email or by contacting our Client Services Department at 1-866-641-5739, (416) 933-5745, or [email protected].

Unsubscribing from marketing communications will not affect an entry submitted before unsubscribing. The Sponsor will handle personal information in accordance with applicable Canadian privacy legislation and its Privacy Policy, available at www.globalx.ca.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2026 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]