GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES JUNE 2026 QUARTERLY, MONTHLY & UPCOMING SEMI-MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs
News provided byGlobal X Investments Canada Inc.
Jun 23, 2026, 16:00 ET
TORONTO, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the "Distributions") for its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"). The distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid on or about the Pay Date indicated in the tables below, excluding Table I B, either in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the applicable ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, through the reinvestment of such distributions in additional securities of the applicable ETF.
For ETFs listed in Table I B, distributions are expected to be paid through the issuance of additional units that are automatically consolidated immediately following the distribution (the "Accumulating Units"). Accordingly, distributions in respect of the Accumulating Units are expected to be automatically reinvested in additional Accumulating Units of the applicable ETF. Immediately following each such distribution, the Accumulating Units will be consolidated so that following the consolidation, provided the amount reinvested was not reduced due to the application of withholding tax, the number of Accumulating Units held by each Unitholder will be the same as immediately preceding the distribution. Non-resident Unitholders may have the number of Accumulating Units reduced due to withholding tax.
Table I A – Quarterly Distributions
|
Ticker
|
ETF Name
|
Ex-Date
|
Pay Date
|
Currency
|
Cash
|
Exchange
|
CNDX
|
Global X S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.21500
|
TSX
|
DIVY
|
Global X Active U.S. Dividend
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
USD
|
$0.06000
|
TSX
|
DIVY.U
|
USD
|
$0.06000
|
TSX
|
DLR
|
Global X US Dollar Currency
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
USD
|
$0.10290
|
TSX
|
DLR.U
|
USD
|
$0.10290
|
TSX
|
EAFX
|
Global X MSCI EAFE Index ETF
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
USD
|
$0.17500
|
CBOE
|
EAFX.U
|
USD
|
$0.17500
|
CBOE
|
ETHI
|
Global X Global Sustainability
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.16500
|
TSX
|
HAL
|
Global X Active Canadian
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.13000
|
TSX
|
HAZ
|
Global X Active Global Dividend
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.08960
|
TSX
|
HMMJ
|
Global X Marijuana Life Sciences
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.02200
|
TSX
|
HMMJ.U
|
CAD
|
$0.02200
|
TSX
|
INOC
|
Global X Inovestor Canadian
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.04500
|
TSX
|
MEDX
|
Global X Equal Weight Global
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.11000
|
TSX
|
RSSX
|
Global X Russell 2000 Index ETF
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
USD
|
$0.09000
|
CBOE
|
RSSX.U
|
USD
|
$0.09000
|
CBOE
|
UBNK
|
Global X Equal Weight U.S. Banks
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.13000
|
TSX
|
USSX
|
Global X S&P 500 Index ETF
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
USD
|
$0.07500
|
TSX
|
USSX.U
|
USD
|
$0.07500
|
TSX
Table I B – Quarterly Reinvested Distributions
|
Ticker
|
ETF Name
|
Ex-Date
|
Pay Date
|
Currency
|
Reinvestment
|
Exchange
|
CASH.L
|
Global X High Interest Savings ETF(1)
|
06/25/2026
|
06/25/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.13630
|
TSX
|
CBIL.L
|
Global X 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF(1)
|
06/25/2026
|
06/25/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.14770
|
TSX
|
UBIL.V
|
Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF(1)
|
06/25/2026
|
06/25/2026
|
USD
|
$0.23730
|
TSX
|
UCSH.V
|
Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF(1)
|
06/25/2026
|
06/25/2026
|
USD
|
$0.23060
|
TSX
1) Ex‑date and record date for CASH.L, CBIL.L, UBIL.V, and UCSH.V is anticipated to be June 25, 2026.
Table II – Monthly Distributions
|
Ticker
|
ETF Name
|
Ex-Date
|
Pay Date
|
Currency
|
Cash
|
Exchange
|
AGCC
|
Global X Silver Covered Call
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.21500
|
TSX
|
BKCC
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.14500
|
TSX
|
BKCL
|
Global X Enhanced Equal Weight
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.25000
|
TSX
|
BNKL
|
Global X Enhanced Equal Weight
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.12000
|
TSX
|
CANL
|
Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.07500
|
TSX
|
CASH
|
Global X High Interest Savings
|
06/25/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.07250
|
TSX
|
CBIL
|
Global X 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF(1)
|
06/25/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.08070
|
TSX
|
CBIL.U
|
CAD
|
$0.08070
|
TSX
|
CMCC
|
Global X All-In-One Commodity
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.18500
|
TSX
|
CNCC
|
Global X S&P/TSX 60 Covered
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.08250
|
TSX
|
CNCL
|
Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.17000
|
TSX
|
CPCC
|
Global X Copper Producer Equity
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.20500
|
TSX
|
EACC
|
Global X MSCI EAFE Covered
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.14000
|
CBOE
|
EACL
|
Global X Enhanced MSCI EAFE
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.17500
|
CBOE
|
EMCC
|
Global X MSCI Emerging
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.18000
|
CBOE
|
EMCL
|
Global X Enhanced MSCI
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.23000
|
CBOE
|
ENCC
|
Global X Canadian Oil and Gas
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.12000
|
TSX
|
ENCL
|
Global X Enhanced Canadian Oil
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.26500
|
TSX
|
EQCC
|
Global X All-Equity Asset
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.17000
|
TSX
|
EQCL
|
Global X Enhanced All-Equity
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.23000
|
TSX
|
GLCC
|
Global X Gold Producer Equity
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.52500
|
TSX
|
GLCL
|
Global X Enhanced Gold
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.44000
|
TSX
|
GRCC
|
Global X Growth Asset
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.16500
|
TSX
|
HAB
|
Global X Active Corporate Bond
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.03370
|
TSX
|
HAD
|
Global X Active Canadian Bond
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.02780
|
TSX
|
HAF
|
Global X Active Global Fixed
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.02890
|
TSX
|
HBAL
|
Global X Balanced Asset
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.03500
|
TSX
|
HBNK
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.09500
|
TSX
|
HCON
|
Global X Conservative Asset
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.03500
|
TSX
|
HEQL
|
Global X Enhanced All-Equity
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.06000
|
TSX
|
HEQT
|
Global X All-Equity Asset
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.03500
|
TSX
|
HFR
|
Global X Active Ultra-Short Term
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.02940
|
TSX
|
HGRW
|
Global X Growth Asset
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.05000
|
TSX
|
HGY
|
Global X Gold Yield ETF
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.09500
|
TSX
|
HMP
|
Global X Active Canadian
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.02540
|
TSX
|
HPR
|
Global X Active Preferred Share
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.04420
|
TSX
|
HYBR
|
Global X Active Hybrid Bond and
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.04620
|
TSX
|
LPAY
|
Global X Long-Term U.S.
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
USD
|
$0.14500
|
TSX
|
LPAY.U
|
USD
|
$0.14500
|
TSX
|
MPAY
|
Global X Mid-Term U.S.
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
USD
|
$0.12200
|
TSX
|
MPAY.U
|
USD
|
$0.12200
|
TSX
|
NRGY
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.07500
|
TSX
|
PAYL
|
Global X Long-Term Government
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.12500
|
TSX
|
PAYM
|
Global X Mid-Term Government
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.10500
|
TSX
|
PAYS
|
Global X Short-Term
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.08000
|
TSX
|
PPLN
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.05000
|
TSX
|
QQCC
|
Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.13000
|
TSX
|
QQCC.U
|
CAD
|
$0.13000
|
TSX
|
QQCL
|
Global X Enhanced Nasdaq-100
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.31000
|
TSX
|
REIT
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.08500
|
TSX
|
RING
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.09000
|
TSX
|
RNCC
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.20000
|
TSX
|
RNCL
|
Global X Enhanced Equal Weight
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.24000
|
TSX
|
RSCC
|
Global X Russell 2000 Covered
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.21000
|
CBOE
|
RSCC.U
|
CAD
|
$0.21000
|
CBOE
|
RSCL
|
Global X Enhanced Russell 2000
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.34500
|
CBOE
|
SAFE
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.06500
|
TSX
|
SPAY
|
Global X Short-Term U.S.
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
USD
|
$0.09500
|
TSX
|
SPAY.U
|
USD
|
$0.09500
|
TSX
|
SVCC
|
Global X Silver Miners Covered
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.20000
|
TSX
|
TLTX
|
Global X 20+ Year U.S. Treasury
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.19600
|
TSX
|
TLTX.F
|
CAD
|
$0.19100
|
TSX
|
TLTX.U
|
USD
|
$0.19300
|
TSX
|
TSTX
|
Global X 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.16800
|
TSX
|
TSTX.F
|
CAD
|
$0.16400
|
TSX
|
TSTX.U
|
USD
|
$0.16600
|
TSX
|
UBIL.U
|
Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill
|
06/25/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
USD
|
$0.12620
|
TSX
|
UCSH.U
|
Global X USD High Interest
|
06/25/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
USD
|
$0.12500
|
TSX
|
URCC
|
Global X Uranium Covered Call
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.22500
|
TSX
|
USCC
|
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
USD
|
$0.12000
|
TSX
|
USCC.U
|
USD
|
$0.12000
|
TSX
|
USCL
|
Global X Enhanced S&P 500
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.23500
|
TSX
|
UTIL
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.08000
|
TSX
1) Ex‑date and record date for CASH, CBIL, CBIL,U, UBIL.U, and UCSH.U is anticipated to be June 25, 2026.
Table III – Semi-Monthly Distributions
|
Ticker
|
ETF Name
|
Ex-Date
|
Pay Date
|
Currency
|
Cash
|
Exchange
|
BCCC
|
Global X Bitcoin Covered Call
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.15000
|
CBOE
|
BCCC.U
|
CAD
|
$0.15000
|
CBOE
|
BCCC
|
Global X Bitcoin Covered Call
|
07/15/2026
|
07/22/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.15000
|
CBOE
|
BCCC.U
|
CAD
|
$0.15000
|
CBOE
|
BCCL
|
Global X Enhanced Bitcoin
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.17000
|
CBOE
|
BCCL.U
|
CAD
|
$0.17000
|
CBOE
|
BCCL
|
Global X Enhanced Bitcoin
|
07/15/2026
|
07/22/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.17000
|
CBOE
|
BCCL.U
|
CAD
|
$0.17000
|
CBOE
|
CMCL
|
Global X Enhanced All-In-One
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.11600
|
TSX
|
CMCL
|
Global X Enhanced All-In-One
|
07/15/2026
|
07/22/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.11600
|
TSX
|
SVCL
|
Global X Enhanced Silver Miners
|
06/30/2026
|
07/08/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.12500
|
TSX
|
SVCL
|
Global X Enhanced Silver Miners
|
07/15/2026
|
07/22/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.12500
|
TSX
Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.GlobalX.ca.
About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)
Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has over $55 billion of assets under management and more than 160 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.
Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.
The payment of distributions, if any, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate at any time. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an exchange traded fund's ("ETF") performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the ETF are greater than the performance of the ETF, distributions paid may include a return of capital and an investor's original investment will decrease. A return of capital is not taxable to the investor but will generally reduce the adjusted cost base of the securities held for tax purposes. Distributions are paid as a result of capital gains realized by an ETF, and income and dividends earned by an ETF are taxable to the investor in the year they are paid. The investor's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If the investor's adjusted cost base goes below zero, investors will realize capital gains equal to the amount below zero. Future distribution dates may be amended at any time. To recognize that these distributions have been allocated to investors for tax purposes the amounts of these distributions should be added to the adjusted cost base of the units held. The characterization of distributions, if any, for tax purposes, (such as dividends/other income/capital gains, etc.) will not be known for certain until after the ETF's tax year-end. Therefore, investors will be informed of the tax characterization after year-end and not with each distribution if any. For tax purposes, these amounts will be reported annually by brokers on official tax statements. Please refer to the applicable ETF distribution policy in the prospectus for more information.
The Global X ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by S&P, TSX, NASDAQ MX Group, or Morningstar and their affiliated companies and none of these parties make any representation, warranty, or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units shares in the Global X ETFs. All trademarks/service marks are registered by their respective owners. None of the owners thereof or any of their affiliates sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X ETFs. Complete trademark and service-mark information are available at https://www.globalx.ca/disclaimers.
Standard & Poor's®" and "S&P®" are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") and have been licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") The Global X ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P, and S&P makes no representation, warranty or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units/shares in the Global X ETFs.
Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100®, and Nasdaq-100 Index® are trademarks of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).
The Global X Russell 2000 Index ETF and the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (in this disclaimer, the "Russell 2000 Funds") have been developed solely by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Russell 2000 Funds are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies. All rights in the Russell 2000 RIC Capped Index (the "Index") vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the Index. Russell® is a trademark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license. The Index is calculated by or on behalf of FTSE International Limited or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the Index or (b) investment in or operation of the Russell 2000 Funds. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the Russell 2000 Funds or the suitability of the Index for the purpose to which it is being put by Global X Investments Canada Inc.
The funds or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such funds or securities or any index on which such funds or securities are based. The prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") and any related funds.
The Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCC) and the Global X Enhanced Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCL) are each exchange traded alternative mutual funds that invest in other alternative mutual funds that invest, directly or indirectly, in Bitcoin. There are inherent risks associated with products linked to crypto assets, including Bitcoin Futures. While Bitcoin Futures are traded on a regulated exchange and cleared by regulated central counterparties, direct or indirect exposure to the high level of risk of Bitcoin Futures will not be suitable for all types of investors. Given the speculative nature of bitcoin and the volatility of the digital currency markets, there is no assurance that BCCC or BCCL will be able to meet their respective investment objectives. An investment in BCCC or BCCL is not intended as a complete investment program and is appropriate only for investors who have a sophisticated knowledge and understanding of Bitcoin and the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment. An investment in either BCCC or BCCL is considered high risk.
Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.
This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.
Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.
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SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.
For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]
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