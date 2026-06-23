GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES JUNE 2026 QUARTERLY, MONTHLY & UPCOMING SEMI-MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the "Distributions") for its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"). The distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid on or about the Pay Date indicated in the tables below, excluding Table I B, either in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the applicable ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, through the reinvestment of such distributions in additional securities of the applicable ETF.

For ETFs listed in Table I B, distributions are expected to be paid through the issuance of additional units that are automatically consolidated immediately following the distribution (the "Accumulating Units"). Accordingly, distributions in respect of the Accumulating Units are expected to be automatically reinvested in additional Accumulating Units of the applicable ETF. Immediately following each such distribution, the Accumulating Units will be consolidated so that following the consolidation, provided the amount reinvested was not reduced due to the application of withholding tax, the number of Accumulating Units held by each Unitholder will be the same as immediately preceding the distribution. Non-resident Unitholders may have the number of Accumulating Units reduced due to withholding tax.

Table I A – Quarterly Distributions

Ticker

Symbol ETF Name Ex-Date

and Record

Date Pay Date Currency Cash

Distribution

per Security Exchange CNDX Global X S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.21500 TSX DIVY Global X Active U.S. Dividend

ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 USD $0.06000 TSX DIVY.U USD $0.06000 TSX DLR Global X US Dollar Currency

ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 USD $0.10290 TSX DLR.U USD $0.10290 TSX EAFX Global X MSCI EAFE Index ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 USD $0.17500 CBOE EAFX.U USD $0.17500 CBOE ETHI Global X Global Sustainability

Leaders Index ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.16500 TSX HAL Global X Active Canadian

Dividend ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.13000 TSX HAZ Global X Active Global Dividend

ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.08960 TSX HMMJ Global X Marijuana Life Sciences

Index ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.02200 TSX HMMJ.U CAD $0.02200 TSX INOC Global X Inovestor Canadian

Equity Index ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.04500 TSX MEDX Global X Equal Weight Global

Healthcare Index ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.11000 TSX RSSX Global X Russell 2000 Index ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 USD $0.09000 CBOE RSSX.U USD $0.09000 CBOE UBNK Global X Equal Weight U.S. Banks

Index ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.13000 TSX USSX Global X S&P 500 Index ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 USD $0.07500 TSX USSX.U USD $0.07500 TSX

Table I B – Quarterly Reinvested Distributions

Ticker

Symbol ETF Name Ex-Date

and Record

Date Pay Date Currency Reinvestment

Distribution

per Security Exchange CASH.L Global X High Interest Savings ETF(1) 06/25/2026 06/25/2026 CAD $0.13630 TSX CBIL.L Global X 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF(1) 06/25/2026 06/25/2026 CAD $0.14770 TSX UBIL.V Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF(1) 06/25/2026 06/25/2026 USD $0.23730 TSX UCSH.V Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF(1) 06/25/2026 06/25/2026 USD $0.23060 TSX

1) Ex‑date and record date for CASH.L, CBIL.L, UBIL.V, and UCSH.V is anticipated to be June 25, 2026.

Table II – Monthly Distributions

Ticker

Symbol ETF Name Ex-Date

and Record

Date Pay Date Currency Cash

Distribution

per Security Exchange AGCC Global X Silver Covered Call

ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.21500 TSX BKCC Global X Equal Weight Canadian

Bank Covered Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.14500 TSX BKCL Global X Enhanced Equal Weight

Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.25000 TSX BNKL Global X Enhanced Equal Weight

Banks Index ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.12000 TSX CANL Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60

Index ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.07500 TSX CASH Global X High Interest Savings

ETF(1) 06/25/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.07250 TSX CBIL Global X 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF(1) 06/25/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.08070 TSX CBIL.U CAD $0.08070 TSX CMCC Global X All-In-One Commodity

Producers Equity Covered Call

ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.18500 TSX CNCC Global X S&P/TSX 60 Covered

Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.08250 TSX CNCL Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60

Covered Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.17000 TSX CPCC Global X Copper Producer Equity

Covered Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.20500 TSX EACC Global X MSCI EAFE Covered

Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.14000 CBOE EACL Global X Enhanced MSCI EAFE

Covered Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.17500 CBOE EMCC Global X MSCI Emerging

Markets Covered Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.18000 CBOE EMCL Global X Enhanced MSCI

Emerging Markets Covered Call

ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.23000 CBOE ENCC Global X Canadian Oil and Gas

Equity Covered Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.12000 TSX ENCL Global X Enhanced Canadian Oil

and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.26500 TSX EQCC Global X All-Equity Asset

Allocation Covered Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.17000 TSX EQCL Global X Enhanced All-Equity

Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.23000 TSX GLCC Global X Gold Producer Equity

Covered Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.52500 TSX GLCL Global X Enhanced Gold

Producer Equity Covered Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.44000 TSX GRCC Global X Growth Asset

Allocation Covered Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.16500 TSX HAB Global X Active Corporate Bond

ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.03370 TSX HAD Global X Active Canadian Bond

ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.02780 TSX HAF Global X Active Global Fixed

Income ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.02890 TSX HBAL Global X Balanced Asset

Allocation ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.03500 TSX HBNK Global X Equal Weight Canadian

Banks Index ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.09500 TSX HCON Global X Conservative Asset

Allocation ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.03500 TSX HEQL Global X Enhanced All-Equity

Asset Allocation ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.06000 TSX HEQT Global X All-Equity Asset

Allocation ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.03500 TSX HFR Global X Active Ultra-Short Term

Investment Grade Bond ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.02940 TSX HGRW Global X Growth Asset

Allocation ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.05000 TSX HGY Global X Gold Yield ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.09500 TSX HMP Global X Active Canadian

Municipal Bond ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.02540 TSX HPR Global X Active Preferred Share

ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.04420 TSX HYBR Global X Active Hybrid Bond and

Preferred Share ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.04620 TSX LPAY Global X Long-Term U.S.

Treasury Premium Yield ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 USD $0.14500 TSX LPAY.U USD $0.14500 TSX MPAY Global X Mid-Term U.S.

Treasury Premium Yield ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 USD $0.12200 TSX MPAY.U USD $0.12200 TSX NRGY Global X Equal Weight Canadian

Oil & Gas Index ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.07500 TSX PAYL Global X Long-Term Government

Bond Premium Yield ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.12500 TSX PAYM Global X Mid-Term Government

Bond Premium Yield ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.10500 TSX PAYS Global X Short-Term

Government Bond Premium Yield

ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.08000 TSX PPLN Global X Equal Weight Canadian

Pipelines Index ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.05000 TSX QQCC Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered

Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.13000 TSX QQCC.U CAD $0.13000 TSX QQCL Global X Enhanced Nasdaq-100

Covered Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.31000 TSX REIT Global X Equal Weight Canadian

REITs Index ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.08500 TSX RING Global X Equal Weight Canadian

Telecommunications Index ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.09000 TSX RNCC Global X Equal Weight Canadian

Telecommunications Covered Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.20000 TSX RNCL Global X Enhanced Equal Weight

Canadian Telecommunications

Covered Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.24000 TSX RSCC Global X Russell 2000 Covered

Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.21000 CBOE RSCC.U CAD $0.21000 CBOE RSCL Global X Enhanced Russell 2000

Covered Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.34500 CBOE SAFE Global X Equal Weight Canadian

Insurance Index ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.06500 TSX SPAY Global X Short-Term U.S.

Treasury Premium Yield ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 USD $0.09500 TSX SPAY.U USD $0.09500 TSX SVCC Global X Silver Miners Covered

Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.20000 TSX TLTX Global X 20+ Year U.S. Treasury

Bond Index ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.19600 TSX TLTX.F CAD $0.19100 TSX TLTX.U USD $0.19300 TSX TSTX Global X 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury

Bond Index ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.16800 TSX TSTX.F CAD $0.16400 TSX TSTX.U USD $0.16600 TSX UBIL.U Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill

ETF(1) 06/25/2026 07/08/2026 USD $0.12620 TSX UCSH.U Global X USD High Interest

Savings ETF(1) 06/25/2026 07/08/2026 USD $0.12500 TSX URCC Global X Uranium Covered Call

ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.22500 TSX USCC Global X S&P 500 Covered Call

ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 USD $0.12000 TSX USCC.U USD $0.12000 TSX USCL Global X Enhanced S&P 500

Covered Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.23500 TSX UTIL Global X Equal Weight Canadian

Utilities Index ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.08000 TSX

1) Ex‑date and record date for CASH, CBIL, CBIL,U, UBIL.U, and UCSH.U is anticipated to be June 25, 2026.

Table III – Semi-Monthly Distributions

Ticker

Symbol ETF Name Ex-Date

and Record

Date Pay Date Currency Cash

Distribution

per Security Exchange BCCC Global X Bitcoin Covered Call

ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.15000 CBOE BCCC.U CAD $0.15000 CBOE BCCC Global X Bitcoin Covered Call

ETF 07/15/2026 07/22/2026 CAD $0.15000 CBOE BCCC.U CAD $0.15000 CBOE BCCL Global X Enhanced Bitcoin

Covered Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.17000 CBOE BCCL.U CAD $0.17000 CBOE BCCL Global X Enhanced Bitcoin

Covered Call ETF 07/15/2026 07/22/2026 CAD $0.17000 CBOE BCCL.U CAD $0.17000 CBOE CMCL Global X Enhanced All-In-One

Commodity Producers Equity

Covered Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.11600 TSX CMCL Global X Enhanced All-In-One

Commodity Producers Equity

Covered Call ETF 07/15/2026 07/22/2026 CAD $0.11600 TSX SVCL Global X Enhanced Silver Miners

Covered Call ETF 06/30/2026 07/08/2026 CAD $0.12500 TSX SVCL Global X Enhanced Silver Miners

Covered Call ETF 07/15/2026 07/22/2026 CAD $0.12500 TSX

Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.GlobalX.ca.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has over $55 billion of assets under management and more than 160 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

The payment of distributions, if any, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate at any time. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an exchange traded fund's ("ETF") performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the ETF are greater than the performance of the ETF, distributions paid may include a return of capital and an investor's original investment will decrease. A return of capital is not taxable to the investor but will generally reduce the adjusted cost base of the securities held for tax purposes. Distributions are paid as a result of capital gains realized by an ETF, and income and dividends earned by an ETF are taxable to the investor in the year they are paid. The investor's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If the investor's adjusted cost base goes below zero, investors will realize capital gains equal to the amount below zero. Future distribution dates may be amended at any time. To recognize that these distributions have been allocated to investors for tax purposes the amounts of these distributions should be added to the adjusted cost base of the units held. The characterization of distributions, if any, for tax purposes, (such as dividends/other income/capital gains, etc.) will not be known for certain until after the ETF's tax year-end. Therefore, investors will be informed of the tax characterization after year-end and not with each distribution if any. For tax purposes, these amounts will be reported annually by brokers on official tax statements. Please refer to the applicable ETF distribution policy in the prospectus for more information.

The Global X ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by S&P, TSX, NASDAQ MX Group, or Morningstar and their affiliated companies and none of these parties make any representation, warranty, or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units shares in the Global X ETFs. All trademarks/service marks are registered by their respective owners. None of the owners thereof or any of their affiliates sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X ETFs. Complete trademark and service-mark information are available at https://www.globalx.ca/disclaimers.

Standard & Poor's®" and "S&P®" are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") and have been licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") The Global X ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P, and S&P makes no representation, warranty or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units/shares in the Global X ETFs.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100®, and Nasdaq-100 Index® are trademarks of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

The Global X Russell 2000 Index ETF and the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (in this disclaimer, the "Russell 2000 Funds") have been developed solely by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Russell 2000 Funds are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies. All rights in the Russell 2000 RIC Capped Index (the "Index") vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the Index. Russell® is a trademark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license. The Index is calculated by or on behalf of FTSE International Limited or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the Index or (b) investment in or operation of the Russell 2000 Funds. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the Russell 2000 Funds or the suitability of the Index for the purpose to which it is being put by Global X Investments Canada Inc.

The funds or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such funds or securities or any index on which such funds or securities are based. The prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") and any related funds.

The Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCC) and the Global X Enhanced Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCL) are each exchange traded alternative mutual funds that invest in other alternative mutual funds that invest, directly or indirectly, in Bitcoin. There are inherent risks associated with products linked to crypto assets, including Bitcoin Futures. While Bitcoin Futures are traded on a regulated exchange and cleared by regulated central counterparties, direct or indirect exposure to the high level of risk of Bitcoin Futures will not be suitable for all types of investors. Given the speculative nature of bitcoin and the volatility of the digital currency markets, there is no assurance that BCCC or BCCL will be able to meet their respective investment objectives. An investment in BCCC or BCCL is not intended as a complete investment program and is appropriate only for investors who have a sophisticated knowledge and understanding of Bitcoin and the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment. An investment in either BCCC or BCCL is considered high risk.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2026 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]