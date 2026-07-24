GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES JULY 2026 MONTHLY & UPCOMING SEMI-MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs

GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES JULY 2026 MONTHLY & UPCOMING SEMI-MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFsFrançais
News provided byGlobal X Investments Canada Inc.
Jul 24, 2026, 16:00 ET
TORONTO, July 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the "Distributions") for its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"). The distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid on or about the Pay Date indicated in the tables below, either in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the applicable ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, through the reinvestment of such distributions in additional securities of the applicable ETF.
Table I – Monthly Distributions
|
Ticker Symbol
|
ETF Name
|
Ex-Date and
|
Pay Date
|
Currency
|
Cash
|
Exchange
|
AGCC
|
Global X Silver Covered Call ETF
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.21500
|
TSX
|
BKCC
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian Bank
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.14500
|
TSX
|
BKCL
|
Global X Enhanced Equal Weight
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.25500
|
TSX
|
BNKL
|
Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Banks
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.13500
|
TSX
|
CANL
|
Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.08000
|
TSX
|
CASH
|
Global X High Interest Savings ETF(1)
|
07/30/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.10000
|
TSX
|
CBIL
|
Global X 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF(1)
|
07/30/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.10440
|
TSX
|
CBIL.U
|
CAD
|
$0.10440
|
TSX
|
CMCC
|
Global X All-In-One Commodity
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.18500
|
TSX
|
CNCC
|
Global X S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.08250
|
TSX
|
CNCL
|
Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Covered
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.17000
|
TSX
|
CPCC
|
Global X Copper Producer Equity Covered
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.20500
|
TSX
|
EACC
|
Global X MSCI EAFE Covered Call ETF
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.14000
|
CBOE
|
EACL
|
Global X Enhanced MSCI EAFE Covered
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.17500
|
CBOE
|
EMCC
|
Global X MSCI Emerging Markets
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.18000
|
CBOE
|
EMCL
|
Global X Enhanced MSCI Emerging
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.23000
|
CBOE
|
ENCC
|
Global X Canadian Oil and Gas Equity
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.12000
|
TSX
|
ENCL
|
Global X Enhanced Canadian Oil and Gas
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.27000
|
TSX
|
EQCC
|
Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.17000
|
TSX
|
EQCL
|
Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.23500
|
TSX
|
GLCC
|
Global X Gold Producer Equity Covered
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.52500
|
TSX
|
GLCL
|
Global X Enhanced Gold Producer Equity
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.40500
|
TSX
|
GRCC
|
Global X Growth Asset Allocation Covered
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.16500
|
TSX
|
HAB
|
Global X Active Corporate Bond ETF
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.03370
|
TSX
|
HAD
|
Global X Active Canadian Bond ETF
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.02783
|
TSX
|
HAF
|
Global X Active Global Fixed Income ETF
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.01717
|
TSX
|
HBAL
|
Global X Balanced Asset Allocation ETF
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.04000
|
TSX
|
HBNK
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian Banks
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.10000
|
TSX
|
HCON
|
Global X Conservative Asset Allocation
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.03500
|
TSX
|
HEQL
|
Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.06500
|
TSX
|
HEQT
|
Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.03500
|
TSX
|
HFR
|
Global X Active Ultra-Short Term
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.02520
|
TSX
|
HGRW
|
Global X Growth Asset Allocation ETF
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.05500
|
TSX
|
HGY
|
Global X Gold Yield ETF
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.09500
|
TSX
|
HMP
|
Global X Active Canadian Municipal Bond
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.02535
|
TSX
|
HPR
|
Global X Active Preferred Share ETF
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.04635
|
TSX
|
HYBR
|
Global X Active Hybrid Bond and
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.04514
|
TSX
|
LPAY
|
Global X Long-Term U.S. Treasury
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
USD
|
$0.14500
|
TSX
|
LPAY.U
|
USD
|
$0.14500
|
TSX
|
MPAY
|
Global X Mid-Term U.S. Treasury
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
USD
|
$0.12200
|
TSX
|
MPAY.U
|
USD
|
$0.12200
|
TSX
|
NRGY
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian Oil &
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.07500
|
TSX
|
PAYL
|
Global X Long-Term Government Bond
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.12500
|
TSX
|
PAYM
|
Global X Mid-Term Government Bond
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.10500
|
TSX
|
PAYS
|
Global X Short-Term Government Bond
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.08000
|
TSX
|
PPLN
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian Pipelines
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.05000
|
TSX
|
QQCC
|
Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.13000
|
TSX
|
QQCC.U
|
CAD
|
$0.13000
|
TSX
|
QQCL
|
Global X Enhanced Nasdaq-100 Covered
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.31500
|
TSX
|
REIT
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian REITs
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.08500
|
TSX
|
RING
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.09000
|
TSX
|
RNCC
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.20000
|
TSX
|
RNCL
|
Global X Enhanced Equal Weight
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.23500
|
TSX
|
RSCC
|
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.21000
|
CBOE
|
RSCC.U
|
CAD
|
$0.21000
|
CBOE
|
RSCL
|
Global X Enhanced Russell 2000 Covered
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.35000
|
CBOE
|
SAFE
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian Insurance
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.06500
|
TSX
|
SPAY
|
Global X Short-Term U.S. Treasury
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
USD
|
$0.09500
|
TSX
|
SPAY.U
|
USD
|
$0.09500
|
TSX
|
SVCC
|
Global X Silver Miners Covered Call ETF
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.20000
|
TSX
|
TLTX
|
Global X 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.19800
|
TSX
|
TLTX.F
|
CAD
|
$0.19400
|
TSX
|
TLTX.U
|
USD
|
$0.19600
|
TSX
|
TSTX
|
Global X 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Bond
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.17400
|
TSX
|
TSTX.F
|
CAD
|
$0.17000
|
TSX
|
TSTX.U
|
USD
|
$0.17200
|
TSX
|
UBIL.U
|
Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF(1)
|
07/30/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
USD
|
$0.17350
|
TSX
|
UCSH.U
|
Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF(1)
|
07/30/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
USD
|
$0.16520
|
TSX
|
URCC
|
Global X Uranium Covered Call ETF
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.22500
|
TSX
|
USCC
|
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
USD
|
$0.12000
|
TSX
|
USCC.U
|
USD
|
$0.12000
|
TSX
|
USCL
|
Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Covered Call
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.25000
|
TSX
|
UTIL
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian Utilities
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.08000
|
TSX
|
1)
|
Ex‑date and record date for CASH, CBIL, CBIL.U, UBIL.U, and UCSH.U is anticipated to be July 30th, 2026.
Table II – Semi-Monthly Distributions
|
Ticker
|
ETF Name
|
Ex-Date and
|
Pay Date
|
Currency
|
Cash
|
Exchange
|
BCCC
|
Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.15000
|
CBOE
|
BCCC.U
|
CAD
|
$0.15000
|
CBOE
|
BCCC
|
Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF
|
08/14/2026
|
08/21/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.15000
|
CBOE
|
BCCC.U
|
CAD
|
$0.15000
|
CBOE
|
BCCL
|
Global X Enhanced Bitcoin Covered Call
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.16000
|
CBOE
|
BCCL.U
|
CAD
|
$0.16000
|
CBOE
|
BCCL
|
Global X Enhanced Bitcoin Covered Call
|
08/14/2026
|
08/21/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.16000
|
CBOE
|
BCCL.U
|
CAD
|
$0.16000
|
CBOE
|
CMCL
|
Global X Enhanced All-In-One Commodity
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.11600
|
TSX
|
CMCL
|
Global X Enhanced All-In-One Commodity
|
08/14/2026
|
08/21/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.11600
|
TSX
|
SVCL
|
Global X Enhanced Silver Miners Covered
|
07/31/2026
|
08/10/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.12500
|
TSX
|
SVCL
|
Global X Enhanced Silver Miners Covered
|
08/14/2026
|
08/21/2026
|
CAD
|
$0.12500
|
TSX
Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.GlobalX.ca.
About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)
Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has over $55 billion of assets under management and more than 160 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.
Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.
The payment of distributions, if any, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate at any time. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an exchange traded fund's ("ETF") performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the ETF are greater than the performance of the ETF, distributions paid may include a return of capital and an investor's original investment will decrease. A return of capital is not taxable to the investor but will generally reduce the adjusted cost base of the securities held for tax purposes. Distributions are paid as a result of capital gains realized by an ETF, and income and dividends earned by an ETF are taxable to the investor in the year they are paid. The investor's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If the investor's adjusted cost base goes below zero, investors will realize capital gains equal to the amount below zero. Future distribution dates may be amended at any time. To recognize that these distributions have been allocated to investors for tax purposes the amounts of these distributions should be added to the adjusted cost base of the units held. The characterization of distributions, if any, for tax purposes, (such as dividends/other income/capital gains, etc.) will not be known for certain until after the ETF's tax year-end. Therefore, investors will be informed of the tax characterization after year-end and not with each distribution if any. For tax purposes, these amounts will be reported annually by brokers on official tax statements. Please refer to the applicable ETF distribution policy in the prospectus for more information.
The Global X ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by S&P, TSX, NASDAQ MX Group, or Morningstar and their affiliated companies and none of these parties make any representation, warranty, or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units shares in the Global X ETFs. All trademarks/service marks are registered by their respective owners. None of the owners thereof or any of their affiliates sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X ETFs. Complete trademark and service-mark information are available at https://www.globalx.ca/disclaimers.
Standard & Poor's®" and "S&P®" are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") and have been licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") The Global X ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P, and S&P makes no representation, warranty or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units/shares in the Global X ETFs.
Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100®, and Nasdaq-100 Index® are trademarks of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).
The Global X Russell 2000 Index ETF and the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (in this disclaimer, the "Russell 2000 Funds") have been developed solely by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Russell 2000 Funds are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies. All rights in the Russell 2000 RIC Capped Index (the "Index") vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the Index. Russell® is a trademark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license. The Index is calculated by or on behalf of FTSE International Limited or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the Index or (b) investment in or operation of the Russell 2000 Funds. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the Russell 2000 Funds or the suitability of the Index for the purpose to which it is being put by Global X Investments Canada Inc.
The funds or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such funds or securities or any index on which such funds or securities are based. The prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") and any related funds.
The Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCC) and the Global X Enhanced Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCL) are each exchange traded alternative mutual funds that invest in other alternative mutual funds that invest, directly or indirectly, in Bitcoin. There are inherent risks associated with products linked to crypto assets, including Bitcoin Futures. While Bitcoin Futures are traded on a regulated exchange and cleared by regulated central counterparties, direct or indirect exposure to the high level of risk of Bitcoin Futures will not be suitable for all types of investors. Given the speculative nature of bitcoin and the volatility of the digital currency markets, there is no assurance that BCCC or BCCL will be able to meet their respective investment objectives. An investment in BCCC or BCCL is not intended as a complete investment program and is appropriate only for investors who have a sophisticated knowledge and understanding of Bitcoin and the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment. An investment in either BCCC or BCCL is considered high risk.
Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.
This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.
Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.
© 2026 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.
SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.
For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]
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