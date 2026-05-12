TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") has announced today that it intends to consolidate shares of certain ETFs (the "Consolidating ETFs") and split the shares of certain ETFs (the "Splitting ETFs") as indicated in the tables below.

Share Consolidations

After the close of trading on May 22, 2026, on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and Cboe Canada ("Cboe", and together with the TSX, the "Exchanges", and each, an "Exchange"), as applicable, the shares of the Consolidating ETFs will be consolidated based on the ratios (each, a "Consolidation Ratio") set out below:

Consolidating ETF Name Ticker Consolidation Ratio Exchange BetaPro Crude Oil Inverse Leveraged Daily Bear ETF HOD 1:25 TSX BetaPro -3x Semiconductor Daily Leveraged Bear Alternative ETF SOXS 1:15 Cboe BetaPro Silver -2x Daily Bear ETF SLVD 1:8 TSX BetaPro Natural Gas Inverse Leveraged Daily Bear ETF HND 1:5 TSX BetaPro NASDAQ-100® -2x Daily Bear ETF QQD, QQD.U 1:5 TSX

The shares of the Consolidating ETFs will begin trading on a post-consolidated basis on May 25, 2026, the effective date of the consolidation.

When a share consolidation occurs, the net asset value per share is increased by the same ratio as the share consolidation so that the share consolidation has no impact on the value of the investor's total share position. An investor's cost per share is also increased by the same ratio as the share consolidation, although their total cost remains unchanged.

No fractional shares will be issued. Where the consolidation results in a fractional share, the number of post-consolidation shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole share, in the case of a fractional interest that is less than 0.5, or rounded up to the nearest whole number, in the case of a fractional interest that is 0.5 or greater.

Share Splits

The shares of the Splitting ETFs will be subdivided on the basis of the ratios (each, a "Split Ratio") as set out below. The splits will be payable on May 22, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 21, 2026. The Splitting ETFs will trade on a "due bill" basis at the opening of the applicable Exchange on May 21, 2026, until the closing of such Exchange on May 22, 2026, inclusive (the "Due Bill Period"). The Splitting ETFs will commence trading on a split-adjusted basis on May 25, 2026.

Splitting ETF Name Ticker Split Ratio Exchange BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF SLVU 3:1 TSX BetaPro 3x Semiconductor Daily Leveraged Bull Alternative ETF SOXL 3:1 Cboe BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF GDXU 3:1 TSX

When a split occurs, the net asset value per share is decreased by the same ratio as the share split so that the share split has no impact on the value of the investor's total share position. An investor's cost per share is also decreased by the same ratio as the share split, although their total cost remains unchanged. Shareholders of the Splitting ETFs on the record date will be entitled to receive additional shares for every share of the Splitting ETF(s) they own on that date, as stated in the table above.

The "due bill" trading procedures of the applicable Exchange will apply to the Splitting ETFs' split of their shares. A due bill is an entitlement attached to listed securities undergoing a corporate action, such as the ones described above. Shares of the Splitting ETFs will trade on a due bill basis from the record date until the payment date, inclusive. Any trades that are executed on an Exchange during the Due Bill Period will be identified to ensure purchasers of the shares of the Splitting ETFs receive the entitlement to the share split, as applicable. The due bill redemption date is expected to be May 25, 2026.

Global X reserves the right to cancel or amend these corporate actions if deemed appropriate to do so before the effective date of Monday, May 25, 2026.

Shareholder Information

Shareholders do not need to take any action in connection with these transactions. Shareholders will have their brokerage accounts automatically updated to reflect the consolidation and share splits. Shareholders who have questions regarding the impact of these corporate actions should contact their brokerage firm.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $50 billion of assets under management and over 150 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.

For investor inquiries:

Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745

[email protected]

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Certain ETFs are alternative investment funds ("Alternative ETFs") within the meaning of the National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds ("NI 81-102") and are permitted to use strategies generally prohibited by conventional mutual funds, such as the ability to invest more than 10% of their net asset value in securities of a single issuer, the ability to borrow cash, to short sell beyond the limits prescribed for conventional mutual funds and to employ leverage of up to 300% of net asset value. While these strategies will only be used in accordance with the investment objectives and strategies of the Alternative ETFs, during certain market conditions they may accelerate the risk that an investment in ETF Shares of such Alternative ETF decreases in value. The Alternative ETFs will comply with all requirements of NI 81-102, as such requirements may be modified by exemptive relief obtained on behalf of the ETF.

The Global X Funds include our BetaPro products (the "BetaPro Products"). The BetaPro Products are alternative mutual funds within the meaning of National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds and are permitted to use strategies generally prohibited by conventional mutual funds: the ability to invest more than 10% of their net asset value in securities of a single issuer, to employ leverage, and engage in short selling to a greater extent than is permitted in conventional mutual funds. While these strategies will only be used in accordance with the investment objectives and strategies of the BetaPro Products, during certain market conditions they may accelerate the risk that an investment in shares of a BetaPro Product decreases in value.

The BetaPro Products consist of our Daily Bull and Daily Bear ETFs (the "Leveraged and Inverse Leveraged ETFs"), Inverse ETFs (the "Inverse ETFs"), and our BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures™ ETF (the "VIX ETF") and can offer opportunities for enhanced returns or hedging strategies, but it's essential to understand and accept the associated risks. Leveraged ETFs aim to amplify the returns of an underlying index, which can lead to higher gains, but they also magnify losses in downturns. Similarly, inverse ETFs seek to profit from declines in the underlying index, meaning they can perform inversely to the market, but losses can accumulate quickly if the market moves against expectations. While these strategies will only be used in accordance with the investment objectives and strategies of the BetaPro Products, during certain market conditions they may accelerate the risk that an investment in shares of a BetaPro Product decreases in value. Investors should be aware of and understand their risk tolerance and capacity, and conduct their research before investing. An investment in any of the BetaPro Products is not intended as a complete investment program and is appropriate only for investors who have the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment.

Please read the full risk disclosure in the prospectus before investing. Investors should monitor their holdings in BetaPro Products and their performance at least as frequently as daily to ensure such investment(s) remain consistent with their investment strategies.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2026 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc. (647) 289-3324, [email protected]