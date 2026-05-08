TORONTO, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce the launch of accumulating units (the "Accumulating Units") for four of its cash alternative ETFs (the "'Cash Alternative' ETFs") on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), effective at the opening of trading on May 8, 2026.

In addition, Global X is announcing a ticker symbol update (the "Ticker Update") for the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology Index ETF ("AIGO"), effective May 8, 2026. More details on the Ticker Update are outlined below.

Accumulating Unit Series for 'Cash Alternative' ETFs

Global X is expanding its suite of 'Cash Alternative' ETFs with the addition of Accumulating Units, including for the Global X High Interest Savings ETF ("CASH"), one of Canada's largest and most popular Canadian dollar cash alternative ETFs, with more than $6.7 billion in assets under management.

Effective May 8, 2026, each of the 'Cash Alternative' ETFs will offer Accumulating Units, whereby distributions, if any, are expected to be paid at least quarterly, by issuing additional Units that will be automatically reinvested and consolidated. While no cash is distributed, investors will continue to receive annual tax reporting consistent with that of traditional distribution-paying ETFs.

All Accumulating Units denominated in Canadian Dollars will be denoted with a '.L' as part of their respective ticker symbols, while all Accumulating Units denominated in U.S. Dollars will be denoted with '.V' as part of their respective ticker symbols.

The full list of ticker symbols for each class of units of the 'Cash Alternative' ETFs is as follows:

ETF Name Currency Class Ticker

Symbol Annual

Management

Fee Global X High

Interest Savings

ETF Canadian Dollar Class A Units CASH 0.10 % Canadian Dollar Cdn$ Accumulating Units CASH.L 0.10 % Global X USD High

Interest Savings

ETF U.S. Dollar Class A Units UCSH.U 0.14 % U.S. Dollar US$ Accumulating Units UCSH.V 0.14 % Global X 0-3 Month

T-Bill ETF Canadian Dollar Class A Units CBIL 0.10 % U.S. Dollar Class A Units CBIL.U 0.10 % Canadian Dollar Cdn$ Accumulating Units CBIL.L 0.10 % Global X 0-3 Month

U.S. T-Bill ETF U.S. Dollar Class A Units UBIL.U 0.14 % U.S. Dollar US$ Accumulating Units UBIL.V 0.14 %

"Building on Global X's longstanding commitment to offering Canadians opportunities to tailor their portfolios for their personal investing needs, we're pleased to offer Accumulating Units across our 'Cash Alternative' ETFs suite," said Chris McHaney, Executive Vice President, Head of Investment Management & Strategy at Global X. "Accumulating Units can help improve the efficiency of your cash portfolio by reinvesting income automatically, reducing operational burden and potentially reducing the cash drag that can occur with monthly cash distributions."

Ticker Symbol Update for the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology Index ETF

Effective May 8, the ticker symbol for the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology Index ETF, currently "AIGO", will be changed to "AIQ". The Ticker Update for AIGO is further outlined in the table below:

Name Current Ticker New Ticker Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology Index ETF AIGO AIQ

The investment objectives, strategies, and existing name of AIGO, as outlined in its prospectus, remain the same. Also, there will be no change to the CUSIP (Committee on Uniform Securities Identification Procedures) number of AIGO in connection with this Ticker Update.

It is anticipated that the Ticker Update will be reflected on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the open on May 8, 2026.

Investors with questions regarding the Ticker Update described in this press release are encouraged to contact the Manager at [email protected].

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $50 billion of assets under management and over 150 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing

Indxx is a service mark of Indxx, LLC ("Indxx") and may be licensed for use for certain purposes by the Manager. AIGO is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Indxx. Indxx makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of AIGO or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or AIGO particularly. Indxx has no obligation to take the needs of the Manager or the Unitholders of AIGO into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the Indxx Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Index. Indxx is not responsible for and has not participated in the determination of the timing, amount or pricing of the Units to be issued or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which the Units are to be converted into cash. Indxx has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of AIGO.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2026 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

¹ Global X ETFs analysis as of March 17, 2026, from a variety of sources.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]