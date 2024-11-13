GLOBAL X ETFS ANNOUNCES SHARE CONSOLIDATIONS AND SPLIT

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") has announced today that it intends to consolidate shares of certain ETFs (the "Consolidating ETFs") and split the shares of the BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bear ETF ("HND") as indicated in the tables below.

Share Consolidations

After the close of trading on November 27, 2024, on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), the shares of the Consolidating ETFs will be consolidated based on the ratio (the "Consolidation Ratio") set out below:

Consolidating ETF Name Ticker Consolidation Ratio BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners -2X Daily Bear ETF HGD 1:12 BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF HNU 1:12 BetaPro Inverse Bitcoin ETF BITI.U / BITI 1:7 BetaPro S&P/TSX Capped Energy™ -2X Daily Bear ETF HED 1:6 BetaPro S&P/TSX 60™ -2X Daily Bear ETF HXD 1:5 BetaPro Gold Bullion -2X Daily Bear ETF HBD 1:4

The shares of the Consolidating ETFs will begin trading on a post-consolidated basis on November 28, 2024, the effective date of the consolidation.

When a share consolidation occurs, the net asset value per share is increased by the same ratio as the share consolidation so that the share consolidation has no impact on the value of the investor's total share position. An investor's cost per share is also increased by the same ratio as the share consolidation, although their total cost remains unchanged.

No fractional shares will be issued. Where the consolidation results in a fractional share, the number of post-consolidation shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole share, in the case of a fractional interest that is less than 0.5, or rounded up to the nearest whole number, in the case of a fractional interest that is 0.5 or greater.

Share Split

The shares of HND will be subdivided on the basis of the ratio (the "Split Ratio") as set out below. The split will be payable on November 27, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 26, 2024. HND will trade on a "due bill" basis at the opening of the TSX on November 26, 2024, until the closing of the TSX on November 27, 2024, inclusive (the "Due Bill Period"). HND will commence trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 28, 2024.

Splitting ETF Name Ticker Split Ratio BetaPro Natural Gas Inverse Leveraged Daily Bear ETF HND 4:1

When a split occurs, the net asset value per share is decreased by the same ratio as the share split so that the share split has no impact on the value of the investor's total share position. An investor's cost per share is also decreased by the same ratio as the share split, although their total cost remains unchanged. Shareholders of HND on the record date will be entitled to receive additional shares for every share of HND they own on that date, as stated in the table above.

The "due bill" trading procedures of the TSX will apply to HND's split of their shares. A due bill is an entitlement attached to listed securities undergoing a corporate action, such as the ones described above. Shares of HND will trade on a due bill basis from the record date until the payment date, inclusive. Any trades that are executed on the TSX during the Due Bill Period will be identified to ensure purchasers of the shares of HND receive the entitlement to the share split. The due bill redemption date is expected to be November 28, 2024.

Global X reserves the right to cancel or amend these corporate actions if deemed appropriate to do so before the effective date of Thursday, November 28, 2024.

Shareholder Information

Shareholders do not need to take any action in connection with these transactions. Shareholders will have their brokerage accounts automatically updated to reflect the consolidation and share splits. Shareholders who have questions regarding the impact of these corporate actions should contact their brokerage firm.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $35 billion of assets under management and 134 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase investment products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

For all inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]