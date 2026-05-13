TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") is announcing the launches of seven ETFs (the "New ETFs"), including:

three all-in-one commodity producer strategies (the " All-In-One Commodity Producer ETFs "),

"), three ETFs focused on global silver miner equities (the " Silver Miners ETFs "), and

"), and a covered call fund focused on uranium producers (the "Global X Uranium Covered Call ETF" or "URCC").

Five of the New ETFs begin trading today, and two will begin trading tomorrow on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The New ETFs are further described below:

The All-in-One Commodity Producer ETFs

With a global commodities super cycle underway and demand from investors for a comprehensive commodity investment solution, Global X is launching three All-in-One Commodity Producer ETFs that provide broad exposure to a variety of commodity producers, including in the energy, metals, and mining sectors, through single ticket ETFs.

The Global X All-In-One Commodity Producers Equity ETF ("COMX") will offer exposure to producers and companies involved in the production and value chain for gold, silver, uranium, oil and gas, copper, natural gas, and lithium and battery materials, through a basket of underlying ETFs, managed by Global X and its U.S. affiliate, Global X Management Company LLC ("Global X ETFs").

The Global X All-In-One Commodity Producers Equity Covered Call ETF ("CMCC") offers covered call exposure to a similar basket of commodity producers as COMX by holding a portfolio of the Manager and Global X ETFs' covered call funds.

The Global X Enhanced All-In-One Commodity Producers Equity Covered Call ETF ("CMCL") will launch tomorrow, May 14, 2026, on the TSX. CMCL joins Global X's enhanced covered call ETF offerings. This suite of enhanced ETFs uses leverage, a strategy that can potentially amplify returns and losses, as well as covered call writing to enhance income generation. CMCL will invest in the same underlying basket as CMCC, while employing leverage at approximately 125% or 1.25x of net asset value.

More information about the All-in-One Commodity Producer ETFs is outlined in the table below:

ETF Name Ticker Strategy Investment Objective Management Fee* Global X All-In-One Commodity Producers Equity ETF COMX Benchmark

Exposure COMX seeks to provide, to the extent possible and net of expenses, exposure to the performance of a broad range of commodity producers globally, including companies in the energy, metals and mining sectors, as well as other commodity producers related exposures, either directly or through investing in exchange traded funds. 0.55 % Global X All-In-One Commodity Producers Equity Covered Call ETF CMCC Covered Call CMCC seeks to provide, to the extent possible and net of expenses: (a) exposure to the performance of a broad range of commodity producers globally, including companies in the energy, metals and mining sectors, as well as other commodity producers related exposures, either directly or through investing in exchange traded funds; and (b) at least monthly distributions of dividend income and call option premiums. To mitigate downside risk and generate premiums, CMCC employs a dynamic covered call option writing program. 0.65 % Global X Enhanced All-In-One Commodity Producers Equity Covered Call ETF CMCL Enhanced Covered Call CMCL seeks to provide, to the extent possible and net of expenses: (a) exposure to the performance of a broad range of commodity producers globally, including companies in the energy, metals and mining sectors, as well as other commodity producers related exposures, either directly or through investing in exchange traded funds; and (b) high distributions of dividend income and call option premiums, at least monthly. To generate premiums, CMCL is exposed to a dynamic covered call option writing program. CMCL also employs leverage (not to exceed the limits on use of leverage described under "Investment Strategies" in the ETF's prospectus) through cash borrowing and generally endeavours to maintain a leverage ratio of approximately 125%. 0.85 %

*Plus applicable sales tax

"Historically, traditional advice on the recommended amount of commodity exposure within an investment portfolio has been offered somewhere between five to ten percent. One of the key issues with that guidance is that it typically doesn't reference which commodities to include," said Chris McHaney. "The spectrum of investable commodities and their producers is tremendously diverse – while all might benefit from the super cycle underway, each commodity can behave differently from another within the same market conditions, which underscores the need for a diversified commodities investing approach. With our All-in-One Commodity Producer ETFs, we've taken the guesswork out of the equation, by offering a single-ticket solution that can provide broader commodities exposure, with the added benefit of income-focused and growth-and-income options for Canadian investors and advisors.

The Silver Miners ETFs

Following significant investment demand for silver and its addition to the United States' critical minerals list in 2025, Global X is launching three Silver Miners ETFs that offer new ways for Canadians to invest in the global companies unearthing this precious and industrially relevant metal.

The Global X Silver Miners Index ETF ("SLVX") offers benchmark exposure to the Solactive Global Silver Miners Index, which includes companies operating around the world like Mexico, the world's largest producer of silver.

The Global X Silver Miners Covered Call ETF ("SVCC") offers the same index exposure, with the addition of a covered call overlay. Typically, volatility in silver prices can be up to two to three times greater than that of gold. A covered call approach to silver can harness the trading volatility of silver producers to generate income from the sale of call option premiums, which can also potentially offer smoother returns through its income by cushioning against price drops.

The Global X Enhanced Silver Miners Covered Call ETF ("SVCL") joins Global X's enhanced covered call ETF offerings. The leverage ratio is regularly monitored and maintained at approximately 125% or 1.25x of net asset value. SVCL will begin trading tomorrow, May 14, 2026, on the TSX.

More information on the Silver Miners ETFs are outlined in the table below:

ETF Name Ticker Strategy Investment Objective Management Fee* Global X Silver Miners Index ETF SLVX Benchmark

Exposure SLVX seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index comprised of global companies involved in the silver mining industry (currently, the Solactive Global Silver Miners Index). 0.50 % Global X Silver Miners Covered Call ETF SVCC Covered Call SVCC seeks to provide, to the extent possible and net of expenses: (a) exposure to the performance of a broad range of silver mining companies globally; and (b) at least monthly distributions of dividend income and call option premiums. To mitigate downside risk and generate premiums, SVCC employs a dynamic covered call option writing program. 0.65 % Global X Enhanced Silver Miners Covered Call ETF SVCL Enhanced Covered Call SVCL seeks to provide, to the extent possible and net of expenses: (a) exposure to the performance of a broad range of silver mining companies globally; and (b) high distributions of dividend income and call option premiums, at least monthly. To generate premiums, SVCL is exposed to a dynamic covered call option writing program. SVCL also employs leverage (not to exceed the limits on use of leverage described under "Investment Strategies" in the ETF's prospectus) through cash borrowing and generally endeavours to maintain a leverage ratio of approximately 125%. 0.85 %

*Plus applicable sales tax.

"Silver has historically occupied a unique place in global markets, serving as both a precious metal and a critical industrial input tied to themes such as electrification, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing," said Chris McHaney. "At the same time, many silver mining companies have historically offered operational leverage to rising silver prices, making the sector an increasingly important area of focus for investors looking beyond traditional precious metals exposure."

The Global X Uranium Covered Call ETF (URCC)

After introducing Canada's first uranium-focused ETF, Global X is pleased to announce the expansion of its uranium-focused ETFs offering with the launch of the Global X Uranium Covered Call ETF, ticker symbol ("URCC").

Uranium has seen significant investor interest in recent years as supply and demand constraints amid a surge in global nuclear power infrastructure development has pushed the spot price of uranium up more than 275% over a five-year period, as of April 30, 2026.

Building on Global X's launch of the Global X Uranium Index ETF ("HURA") – Canada's first uranium-focused ETF in 2019 – URCC offers Canadian investors an income-focused approach to investing in uranium producers and issuers involved in nuclear industries. Through the application of a dynamic covered call overlay on up to 50% of the value of its portfolio, URCC seeks to generate additional income through call option premiums.

More information on URCC is outlined in the table below:

ETF Name Ticker Strategy Investment Objective Management Fee* Global X Uranium Covered Call ETF URCC Covered Call URCC seeks to provide, to the extent possible and net of expenses: (a) exposure to the performance of a broad range of issuers in the uranium and nuclear industries, including uranium mining and exploration, technologies related to the uranium industry, production of nuclear components, and physical uranium investments; and (b) at least monthly distributions of dividend income and call option premiums. To mitigate downside risk and generate premiums, URCC employs a dynamic covered call option writing program. 0.65 %

*Plus applicable sales tax.

"Uranium is increasingly being recognized as a strategic resource in the global energy transition, driven by growing electricity demand, renewed investment in nuclear power and the need for reliable baseload generation," said Chris McHaney, Executive Vice President, Head of Investment Management & Strategy at Global X. "With URCC, we are building on our leadership in this space with a covered call strategy that aims to help Canadians participate in the sector's upside potential while generating monthly income."

The ETFs are exchange-traded mutual fund trusts established under the laws of Ontario. Each of URCC, CMCL and SVCL (collectively, the "Alternative ETFs") qualifies as an "alternative mutual fund" within the meaning of National Instrument 81-102 – Investment Funds ("NI 81-102").

URCC, SLVX, SVCC, COMX and CMCC have closed their initial offering of units to their designated broker and will begin trading today on the TSX.

SVCL and CMCL are expected to close their initial offering of units to their designated broker today and will begin trading tomorrow, May 14, 2026, on the TSX.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $50 billion of assets under management and over 150 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Each of URCC, CMCL and SVCL (collectively, the "Alternative ETFs") is an "alternative mutual fund" as defined in National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds ("NI 81-102") and are permitted to use strategies generally prohibited by conventional mutual funds, such as the ability to invest more than 10% of their net asset value in securities of a single issuer, the ability to borrow cash, to short sell beyond the limits prescribed for conventional mutual funds and to employ leverage of up to 300% of net asset value. While these strategies will only be used in accordance with the investment objectives and strategies of the Alternative ETFs, during certain market conditions they may accelerate the risk that an investment in ETF Shares of such Alternative ETF decreases in value. The Alternative ETFs will comply with all requirements of NI 81-102, as such requirements may be modified by exemptive relief obtained on behalf of the ETF.

SLVX (the "Solactive Index ETF") is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive nor does Solactive offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the applicable Underlying Index and/or its trade mark or prices at any time or in any other respect. The Underlying Index is calculated and published by Solactive. Solactive uses its best efforts to ensure that the Underlying Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Solactive Index ETF or the Manager, Solactive has no obligation to point out errors in these Underlying Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the Solactive Index ETF. Neither publication of the Underlying Index by Solactive nor the licensing of the Underlying Index or its trade mark for the purpose of use in connection with the Solactive Index ETF constitutes a recommendation by Solactive to invest capital in the Solactive Index ETF nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive with regard to any investment in the Solactive Index ETF.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2026 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]