TORONTO, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") announced today that the forward agreement hedging costs payable by certain exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") that it manages are changing effective March 16, 2026, as indicated below. These forward agreement hedging costs payable to an ETF's bank counterparty or counterparties, as applicable, are changing because of changing market conditions, including recent increased volatility in the price of the underlying commodities.

The ETFs subject to these changes and their respective ticker symbols are as follows:

BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF ("HOU")

BetaPro Crude Oil Inverse Leveraged Daily Bear ETF ("HOD")

BetaPro Gold Bullion 2x Daily Bull ETF ("GLDU")

BetaPro Gold Bullion -2x Daily Bear ETF ("GLDD")

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF ("SLVU")

BetaPro Silver -2x Daily Bear ETF ("SLVD")

Forward Agreement Hedging Costs

Hedging costs incurred by a counterparty and charged to an ETF are similar in nature to portfolio transaction costs that are incurred by an investment fund that holds portfolio securities directly. The Manager anticipates that beginning on March 16, 2026, and based on current market conditions, the hedging costs for the ETFs will be a percentage per annum of the aggregate notional exposure of an ETF's forward agreements, as follows:

ETFs

(by Ticker Symbol noted above) Current Hedging Costs (as a percentage or range per annum of the aggregate notional exposure under the applicable forward agreements) Estimated Hedging Costs beginning March 16, 2026 (as a percentage or range per annum of the aggregate notional exposure under the applicable forward agreements) HOU and HOD Up to 2.1% Up to 5.5% GLDU and GLDD Up to 0.6% Up to 0.85% SLVU and SLVD Up to 0.55% Up to 1.0%

The table above is based on the Manager's estimate only, and actual hedging costs, if any, may increase above this range. Additionally, any security imbalances caused by material rebalances or trading halts can affect the marked-to-market value of the forward agreements negatively on any given day in relation to the closing level of the applicable underlying index. The hedging costs that may be incurred by a counterparty and charged to an ETF may, depending on market conditions, be greater than described above and can change at any time, without notice to investors.

There are no changes to the management fees of these ETFs as a result of these changes. For greater certainty, there is no increase in any amounts payable by the ETFs to Global X, the Manager of the ETFs, in connection with these changes.

For further information regarding the ETFs, please visit www.BetaPro.ca.

About BetaPro by Global X (www.BetaPro.ca)

BetaPro by Global X is Canada's leading provider of leveraged, inverse, and inverse-leveraged exchange-traded funds listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. BetaPro by Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $50 billion of assets under management and over 150 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.

For investor inquiries:

Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745

[email protected]

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the ETF. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

The Global X Funds include our BetaPro products (the "BetaPro Products"). The BetaPro Products are alternative mutual funds within the meaning of National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds and are permitted to use strategies generally prohibited by conventional mutual funds: the ability to invest more than 10% of their net asset value in securities of a single issuer, to employ leverage, and engage in short selling to a greater extent than is permitted in conventional mutual funds. While these strategies will only be used in accordance with the investment objectives and strategies of the BetaPro Products, during certain market conditions they may accelerate the risk that an investment in shares of a BetaPro Product decreases in value.

The BetaPro ETFs by Global X are managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X"), a leading provider of leveraged, inverse, and inverse-leveraged exchange-traded funds listed on Canada's major stock exchanges. For over a decade, BetaPro has equipped Canadian traders with advanced tools to help navigate and capitalize on rapidly changing markets. Its innovative lineup of ETFs offers daily exposure to a wide range of indices and commodities, including the Nasdaq-100, S&P/TSX 60, gold, oil, and Bitcoin. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages over $800 billion in assets across 19 countries and global markets worldwide.

The BetaPro Products consist of our Daily Bull and Daily Bear ETFs ("Leveraged and Inverse Leveraged ETFs"), Inverse ETFs ("Inverse ETFs"), and our BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures™ ETF (the "VIX ETF"). The Leveraged and Inverse Leveraged ETFs and certain other BetaPro Products use leveraged investment techniques that can magnify gains and losses and may result in greater volatility of returns. These BetaPro Products are subject to leverage risk and may be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk, among other risks, which are described in their respective prospectuses. Each Leveraged and Inverse Leveraged ETF seeks a return, before fees and expenses, that is either up to or equal to, either 200% or –200% of the performance of a specified underlying index, commodity futures index, or benchmark (the "Target") for a single day. Each Inverse ETF seeks a return that is –100% of the performance of its Target. Due to the compounding of daily returns a Leveraged and Inverse Leveraged ETF or Inverse ETF's returns over periods other than one day will likely differ in amount and, particularly in the case of the Leveraged and Inverse Leveraged ETFs, possibly direction from the performance of their respective Target(s) for the same period. For certain Leveraged and Inverse Leveraged ETFs that seek up to 200% or up to or -200% leveraged exposure, the Manager anticipates, under normal market conditions, managing the leverage ratio as close to two times (200%) as practicable however, the Manager may, at its sole discretion, change the leverage ratio based on its assessment of the current market conditions and negotiations with the respective ETF's counterparties at that time. Hedging costs charged to BetaPro Products reduce the value of the forward price payable to that ETF.

An investment in any of the BetaPro Products is not intended as a complete investment program and is appropriate only for investors who have the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment. Please read the full risk disclosure in the prospectus before investing. Investors should monitor their holdings in BetaPro Products and their performance at least as frequently as daily to ensure such investment(s) remain consistent with their investment strategies.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2026 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]