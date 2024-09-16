TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") and National Bank Direct Brokerage ("NBDB") are pleased to announce today's launch of the 13th edition of the Biggest Winner trading competition (the "Biggest Winner"), a simulated exchange traded fund ("ETF") investment contest of Canadian-listed ETFs.

THE BIGGEST WINNER (CNW Group/Global X Investments Canada Inc.)

The Biggest Winner allows eligible Canadian investors to learn about trading in a simulated risk-free environment while competing for real cash prizes. Participants open a simulated online brokerage account that starts with a balance of $100,000 virtual Canadian dollars (no actual money will be traded). They can then use these fantasy funds to virtually trade any ETF listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada. Entry and participation in the contest are free, with no purchase necessary.

"This is a milestone year for the Biggest Winner as we've expanded the competition to include all ETFs listed in Canada! Plus, with more than $24,000 in cash and gift cards available to be won, there's never been a better time to test your skills and become our next Biggest Winner," said Rohit Mehta, President & CEO of Global X. "With the continued support of National Bank Direct Brokerage and the Toronto Stock Exchange, we are excited to kick off this year's competition and offer Canadians the opportunity to learn, trade, and grow their confidence with ETF investing."

The Biggest Winner starts today and runs for six weeks, ending at 4 p.m. (Eastern) on October 25, 2024. The prizes include a first-place prize of $10,000 awarded to the contestant with the highest six-week cumulative return, while the runner-up will receive $5,000. In addition, six weekly prizes of $1,000 will be awarded to the contestants with the best single-week return.

The Biggest Winner will also host a random weekly draw accessible to competition participants who executed three or more trades in the previous week. Each week, one lucky trader will be eligible to win a $100 Amazon gift card.

"We are proud to have supported the 'The Biggest Winner' contest for several years," said Claude-Frédéric Robert, President at National Bank Direct Brokerage. "As exchange traded funds grow in popularity, this contest provides investors with a valuable opportunity to test strategies and discover innovative approaches to investing."

Through its previous 12 editions, Biggest Winner competitions have hosted approximately 25,000 participants and awarded approximately $175,000 in cash prizes.

"Toronto Stock Exchange is pleased to support Global X's Biggest Winner Trading Competition, which helps to promote adoption and education of ETFs in Canada," said Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange. "As proud supporters of the Canadian ETF ecosystem, we are always looking at ways to partner with our clients, and this simulation provides investors with a fun and educational environment in which to learn about this unique investment vehicle."

For the second year in a row, Global X is proud to highlight The Biggest Winner's "Featured Traders." Participants in the Biggest Winner 13 will be able to follow the progress of ten featured traders via a leaderboard within the competition platform. The Featured Trader roster includes:

Michael Pallone , Biggest Winner 12 grand prize winner, Montreal , QC

, Biggest Winner 12 grand prize winner, , James Lindhe , Biggest Winner 11 grand prize winner, Orleans, ON

, Biggest Winner 11 grand prize winner, Maxwell Nicholson , Co-Founder and CEO, Blossom Social , (Instagram), Vancouver, BC

, Co-Founder and CEO, , (Instagram), Joyee Yang , Financial Creator (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube), Toronto, ON

, Financial Creator (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube), Shay Huang , Financial Creator (Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X, Facebook), Vancouver, BC

, Financial Creator (Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X, Facebook), Zac Hartley , Financial Creator (Website, YouTube, X, Instagram, Tiktok), Calgary, AB

, Financial Creator (Website, YouTube, X, Instagram, Tiktok), Tony Dong , ETF Writer and Analyst, (Website, LinkedIn), Vancouver, BC

, ETF Writer and Analyst, (Website, LinkedIn), Michelle Robertson , Financial Creator (Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn), Toronto, ON

, Financial Creator (Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn), Adriano Starinieri , Financial Creator (Instagram, Facebook, YouTube), Montreal, QC

, Financial Creator (Instagram, Facebook, YouTube), Jessica Morgan , Financial Creator (Website, Instagram, LinkedIn), Toronto, ON

For more information on The Biggest Winner 13 Featured Traders, visit: https://learn.stocktrak.com/horizon/featured-traders/.

To register for the Biggest Winner, for full contest rules, and to access ETF educational materials, please visit www.TheBiggestWinner.ca.

About National Bank Direct Brokerage (www.NBDB.ca)

National Bank Direct Brokerage (NBDB) is a division of National Bank Financial Inc. (NBF), as well as a trademark owned by National Bank of Canada (NBC) that is used under licence by NBF. NBF is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, and is a subsidiary of NBC, a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). NBDB provides order execution only services and makes no investment recommendations.

About National Bank of Canada

With $454 billion in assets as at July 31, 2024, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $35 billion of assets under management and 125 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2024 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]