Global News Media Launches "Choose Truth" Campaign for World News Day

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - World News Day, a global initiative by the news media industry to show the value of journalism, will this year feature a new campaign, Choose Truth, created by South Africa's Daily Maverick.

World News Day is marked on 28 September each year. The audience-focused day of awareness highlights the value and need for strong journalism. Conceived in 2017 by Globe and Mail Editor in Chief David Walmsley, the last iteration of the campaign was supported by more than 500 newsrooms.

World News Day (CNW Group/The Canadian Journalism Foundation)

This year, co-organisers the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and the World Editors Forum, the network for editors within the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), have teamed up with Daily Maverick to present a powerful campaign for 2024 that news organisations can share with their audiences in the days leading up to 28 September.

Choose Truth is the first campaign from Project Kontinuum, a Daily Maverick-incubated effort to reaffirm news media's positive role in the global community. Choose Truth is its blueprint for future collaborations.

News organisations that sign up now to support World News Day 2024 will receive a collection of assets, including video, digital and print ads, social media material and op-eds that they are encouraged to publish and share. The material will be available in various languages.

News organisations and media support agencies wanting to join or support the initiative can get involved by contacting Cherilyn Ireton, Executive Director of the World Editors Forum: [email protected].

Branko Brkic, Editor in Chief of Daily Maverick: "Even as Journalism everywhere is struggling to maintain its standing and relevance, every day we get to feel the joy of shared truth with our communities. Lives are saved, democracies protected and ordinary people's existence improved. We must never lose sight of these ideals — and we must fight for them."

Kathy English, Chair, Canadian Journalism Foundation: "Journalism matters. Facts matter. Truth matters. Without the verified facts that can reveal truth, freedom and democracy can fail. Quality journalism that seeks truth can — and does — make a difference to the citizens of the world. This year, on World News Day 2024, we urge you to choose truth and support your favourite news outlet."

Martha Ramos: Chief Editorial Officer, OEM, Mexico and President of the World Editors Forum: "In a world overloaded with information and events, many of them challenging, citizens need facts, certainty and perspective. Quality journalism offers that and more. On World News Day, we come together as citizens to remember why such journalism matters and why it's worth supporting ethical, trustworthy and truth-seeking news media."

David Walmsley, Editor in Chief, The Globe and Mail, Canada and founder of World News Day: "Journalists have to do a better job of explaining themselves. World News Day is a chance to engage your audience, to listen to them tell you about how when they met a journalist their life was improved, and about how strong journalism brings out the facts that empower us all."

ABOUT

Daily Maverick is one of South Africa's leading news organisations, built on a strong sense of public service and commitment to defending truth. Project Kontinuum is a new initiative to reaffirm news media's positive role in the global community. Choose Truth is its blueprint for future collaborations.

The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF), founded in 1990, fosters excellence in journalism through the support and recognition of emerging and experienced journalists and their organizations and enhances the public's understanding of fact-based journalism. The CJF facilitates dialogue about the role of journalism in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for journalism in the digital era through its J-Talks public speakers series, which are hosted at venues across Canada and online. The Foundation recognizes excellence in journalism through its prestigious awards programs, which are showcased at the CJF's annual gala. Through its fellowships programs, the Foundation provides opportunities for journalism education, training and research to encourage a diverse Canadian media.

The World Editors Forum (WEF) is the network for editors within the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), the global organisation of the world's press. The World Editors Forum promotes quality journalism and newsroom transformation and protects journalists' rights to operate freely and perform their crucial role in society. WAN-IFRA connects 3,000 news publishing companies and technology entrepreneurs. It is affiliated with 60 member publisher associations representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries. It serves as a knowledge hub and a leading global resource for editors, publishers, news publisher associations and research centres with three focus areas: Press Freedom and Journalism, Media Sustainability, and Media Innovation.

