Global News Industry Launches "Choose Truth" Campaign Ahead of World News Day

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Tuesday marks the launch of the global "Choose Truth" campaign, as part of the lead-up to World News Day on 28 September.

More than 100 countries, hundreds of news organisations, media associations, and individuals will join forces to highlight the importance of fact-based journalism. They will invite their audiences to support trusted news outlets.

Global participation in World News Day 2024. (CNW Group/The Canadian Journalism Foundation)

World News Day is co-organised by WAN-IFRA's World Editors Forum and the Canadian Journalism Foundation, with this year's campaign theme "Choose Truth" developed by Project Kontinuum – a campaign incubator led by Daily Maverick founder Branko Brkic. VIDEO

"World News Day offers a moment to reflect on the vital role that independent and courageous journalists play in communities worldwide. Their work provides the evidence that leads to truth," said David Walmsley, Editor-in-Chief of The Globe and Mail and founder of World News Day.

The "Choose Truth" campaign emphasises the unwavering commitment of journalists to report the facts, while acknowledging the public's challenge of navigating a toxic information environment flooded with misinformation and disinformation.

In a joint article for World News Day, Brkic and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa wrote: "The noise and violence will eventually subside, and the discourse based on truth and decency will return. For now, we fight – every moment of every hour, of every day ... We will defend Truth."

WAN-IFRA President Ladina Heimgartner, Head Media Ringier AG and CEO Ringier Media Switzerland, said: "With 'Choose Truth', we underscore our shared commitment to defend the principles of fact-based journalism. In a world overwhelmed by misinformation, the responsibility of journalists to provide accurate, reliable, and independent news has never been more critical. This campaign is a reminder that truth is not just a choice – it is the foundation of a free and democratic society."

ABOUT

WORLD NEWS DAY:

WAN-IFRA (The World Association of News Publishers) is the global organisation of the world's press, comprising 3,000 news publishers and technology companies and 60 national publishers' associations representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries. With a mission to protect the rights of journalists and publishers around the world to operate independent media, WAN-IFRA provides its members with expertise and services to innovate and prosper in a digital world and perform their crucial role in society. The World Editors Forum is its network for editors.

THE CANADIAN JOURNALISM FOUNDATION (CJF), established in 1990, promotes, celebrates, and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and its ongoing challenges in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

PROJECT KONTINUUM is a Daily Maverick-incubated effort, led by Branko Brkic, to reaffirm news media's positive role in the global community. Choose Truth is its blueprint for future collaborations.

