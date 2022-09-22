GLOBAL - LOCAL COLLABORATION TO DRIVE THE B.C. HYDROGEN ECONOMY

B.C. Hydrogen Changemakers Consortium welcomes new members to drive the development of hydrogen hubs

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The British Columbia (B.C.) Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) has confirmed the expansion of the B.C. Hydrogen Changemakers Consortium (BCHCC) announced in June 2022 to include three new members: BC Hydro and Power Authority (BC Hydro), Air Products Canada and Toyota Tsusho Canada.

The BCHCC aims to enable the development of hydrogen hubs in B.C. by building strategic partnerships and leveraging B.C.'s clean energy resources to position the province as a leader in low-carbon hydrogen. The inaugural fifteen organizations represent industries and government focused on cross-sector partnerships to accelerate hydrogen demand and infrastructure projects. The addition of the three new members will increase collaboration to drive B.C.'s low-carbon hydrogen economy.

"Success in creating the low-carbon hydrogen economy is anchored on accelerating the pace of investment in hydrogen demand and infrastructure projects" says Yemi Adefulu, Deputy Executive Director at CICE. "The growth of the Consortium is an indication that B.C. continues to be well positioned to play a pivotal role in the global clean energy transition".

"Air Products believes Canada is well positioned to be a global leader in clean hydrogen production and is excited to join the British Columbia Hydrogen Changemakers Consortium," said Rachel Smith, Air Products' Vice President and General Manager, Canada. "Air Products supports Canada's vision and has made significant investments in Western Canada to accelerate Canada's energy transition. Together, we will help build a more sustainable future."

"The world is looking for ways to decarbonize and hydrogen will undoubtedly be one of the fuels to accomplish this", said Marc Couturier, General Manager of New Business Development at Toyota Tsusho Canada. "Toyota Tsusho is already spearheading hydrogen infrastructure demonstration projects in and around the Port of LA. We are pleased to join the BCHCC and look for new opportunities with its members".

In conjunction with BCHCC efforts, CICE will soon release a B.C. Hydrogen Investment Blueprint with a focus on Metro Vancouver, designed to foster investment across the B.C. hydrogen value chain and lay the foundation for the creation of the first hydrogen hub in the province.

CICE is encouraging organizations with investment opportunities for current or upcoming demand and infrastructure projects that can drive hydrogen hub development in B.C. to contact [email protected].

B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy

Founded by the Government of British Columbia, Shell Canada, and supported by the Canadian Federal Government, the B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) is an independent nonprofit that takes decisive and urgent action to enable clean energy breakthroughs in B.C. that will help the province get to net zero, and beyond. CICE's most important stakeholder is the planet; their purpose is first and foremost to protect and preserve the Earth for generations to come. Together with their members, CICE enables clean innovation like the future of the planet depends on it. Because it does. In May 2022, CICE announced the launch of a Hydrogen Investment Blueprint in Metro Vancouver. To learn more, visit us at our website or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

