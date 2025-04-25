CICE Invests $2.46 Million in Five Women-Led Climate Tech Ventures

Funding accelerates breakthrough solutions driving decarbonization and inclusive economic growth

VANCOUVER, BC, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) is investing $2.46 million in five women-led climate tech ventures through its inaugural Women in Climate Tech Call for Innovation. This funding will support high-impact climate hard tech solutions driving decarbonization in the transportation, construction, and bio-industrial sectors.

"Solving today's climate and energy challenges will take innovation, practical leadership, and strategic investment in technologies that can scale," said Sarah Goodman, President and CEO of CICE. "By backing women-led climate tech ventures, we're strengthening Canada's economy, driving real-world solutions, and unlocking the full potential of Canadian talent."

From 58 applicants, the following five ventures were selected for their potential to deliver scalable climate impact and economic benefit:

Agora Energy Technologies – Turning CO2 into clean power by combining capture, purification and conversion in a one step process.

– Turning CO2 into clean power by combining capture, purification and conversion in a one step process. Ayrton Energy Inc. – Making hydrogen easy to move and store using today's fuel infrastructure.

– Making hydrogen easy to move and store using today's fuel infrastructure. EnviCore Inc. – Transforming industrial waste into low carbon cement alternatives.

– Transforming industrial waste into low carbon cement alternatives. Gaia Refinery – Removing carbon at scale with a plug-and-play system for bio-industries.

– Removing carbon at scale with a plug-and-play system for bio-industries. Seacork Studio Inc. – Creating carbon-negative building materials from seaweed.

These women-led ventures are tackling some of the toughest challenges in industrial decarbonization—while helping build a stronger climate tech ecosystem.

Climate Action with Economic Impact

The business case for advancing gender equity in climate tech is compelling. According to the MaRS Discovery District, increasing the number of women-owned SMEs by just 10% could contribute an estimated $198 billion to Canada's GDP. By supporting women founders today, CICE is unlocking untapped potential in innovation, job creation, and economic competitiveness.

"Backing diverse founders isn't charity—it's how we win," adds Goodman. "When we bring more voices to the table, we unlock better ideas, build stronger businesses, and find smarter solutions. This is especially true in climate and energy, where the challenges we face are complex and deeply connected. But Canadians know how to solve hard problem, by working together, thinking long-term, and investing in innovation that creates jobs, grows our economy, and protects what we all share."

Catalytic Beyond Funding

CICE's commitment to inclusive climate innovation goes beyond funding. Through initiatives like R2WS: Innovation with Impact – Women in Tech, CICE is increasing access to networks and cultivating the community women founders need to thrive—because breakthrough technologies don't scale in isolation.

The Women in Climate Tech initiative is grounded in a simple idea: when all innovators have a fair shot, Canada is stronger for it. By investing in practical climate solutions—and the diverse talent behind them—CICE is driving economic growth, strengthening our innovation economy, and helping ensure Canada builds competitiveness in a changing world.

To date CICE has invested $39.7 million in 65 projects valued at over $264.3 million.

About the B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE)

The B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that funds the development, commercialization, and scaling of made-in-B.C. climate and energy solutions. We unite B.C. innovators, leading corporations, governments, investors, academia, communities, not-for-profits, and Indigenous partners to advance economic prosperity, competitiveness, and sustainability through innovation. CICE was established in 2021 through commitments from the Government of British Columbia, Shell Canada Ltd. and the Government of Canada. Since then, CICE has become a proven catalyst for early-stage investment and the scale-up of B.C.'s leading climate technologies. www.cice.ca

