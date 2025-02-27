CICE launches Canada's first funding opportunity for carbon dioxide removal innovation

$3 million in non-dilutive funding available for innovative, hard-tech carbon dioxide removal solutions to decarbonize B.C. and Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE), launched the Call for Carbon Dioxide Removal Innovation, aimed at developing early-stage carbon dioxide removal (CDR) solutions. With $3 million in non-dilutive investment available for Canadian innovators, the initiative supports early-stage, hard-tech CDR solutions that reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs) and unlock economic growth and job creation.

CICE launches Canada’s first CDR funding opportunity, with $3 million in non-dilutive investment available to Canadian innovators driving, early-stage, hard-tech carbon dioxide removal solutions to decarbonize B.C. and Canada. (CNW Group/B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy)

Announced at Carbon Removal Canada's (CRC) Carbon Removal Day 2025 in Ottawa, the funding opportunity includes support from affiliates of Shell Canada, who may consider purchasing CDR credits from successful applicants.1

"At CICE, we back bold ideas that turn the global carbon challenge into economic opportunity," said Sarah Goodman, President & CEO of CICE. "As a nation of problem-solvers, Canada has the talent and the technology to take a leadership position in the growing global carbon removal industry. We've already invested $15M in 18 groundbreaking carbon management projects worth $78M. This call is about accelerating that momentum by advancing the next wave of carbon removal solutions that will shape industries and create jobs."

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and CICE's Catalyzing Carbon Dioxide Removal report emphasize the urgent need to scale efforts to remove approximately 10 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide annually by 2050. Reducing emissions and advancing CDR solutions must go hand in hand.

Canada is uniquely positioned to lead global efforts in CDR, thanks to its vast natural resources, strong innovation ecosystem, and world-class academic institutions. British Columbia is poised to play a central role with its thriving cleantech sector and industries, such as mining and forestry, that can drive the advancement in CDR technologies. By fostering national expertise, CICE aims to bring innovations to B.C. for integration and scaling.

1 Subject to review of projects and commercial terms.

Who can apply?

The Call for Carbon Dioxide Removal Innovation is open to Canadian climate tech companies developing CDR solutions in Canada, with priority given to those in British Columbia. Eligible technologies include, but are not limited to, direct air capture and storage, mineralization, ocean alkalinity enhancement, and biomass carbon removal and storage. Companies should demonstrate the potential to scale their innovations in alignment with emissions reduction goals and economic growth.

Applications will be accepted until April 30, 2025.

Join CICE's Q&A webinar at 10:00 am PT on March 11, 2025, to learn more.

CICE is focused on taking action to secure a low-carbon future by tackling industrial challenges with significant economic opportunities, bringing investments into B.C. and Canada. To date, CICE has invested $39 million into 59 projects valued at over $195 million, helping local innovators build a more sustainable, prosperous future.

About CICE

The B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that funds the development, commercialization, and scaling of made-in-B.C. climate and energy solutions – from Canada to the world. We unite B.C. innovators, leading corporations, governments, investors, academia, communities, not-for-profits, and Indigenous partners to advance economic prosperity, competitiveness, and sustainability through innovation. CICE was established in 2021 through commitments from the Government of British Columbia, Shell Canada Ltd. and the Government of Canada. Since then, CICE has become a proven catalyst for early-stage investment and the scale-up of B.C.'s leading climate technologies. www.cice.ca

SOURCE B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy

Media Contact: Lindsay Chan, [email protected]