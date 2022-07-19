Global Lifestyle Brand, Roots, to Offer School Accessories on Amazon this Back-to-School Season

New bundles of teen and kid backpacks, lunch bags and pencil cases in bold colors

TORONTO, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- Although school just ended, busy parents know it is never too early to start planning for the upcoming school year. For the first time, Roots, the global lifestyle brand inspired by the Canadian outdoors, will sell an exclusively licensed collection of back-to-school accessories on Amazon.ca. Customers can purchase each item separate or in three piece bundles for teens and kids consisting of a backpack, a lunch bag (with accompanying icepack in the teen bundles), and a pencil case in 13 new eye-catching patterns and colors.

Whether shopping for a young child or a teenager, parents will find that these new accessories offer the same superior quality that Roots is known for. Backpacks and pencil cases are made of high-quality, water-repellant materials, providing protection for all the wonders kids have stored inside, even when caught in the rain. Each bundle comes with a matching lunch bag that features an extra-large main compartment and easy-to-clean insulated lining that keeps food fresh for over eight hours. With the backpack's extra-padded back and shoulder straps for additional support, students will start the school year feeling comfortable, while looking stylish.

"In partnership with TP-Holiday Group, we are looking forward to offering this new collection of select back-to-school accessories on Amazon," commented Melinda McDonald, VP of Wholesale & Business Development at Roots. "With consumers looking for a one-stop shopping solution for their back-to-school accessories, we see this partnership as a great opportunity to expand our presence in this segment."

"As more parents turn to online shopping for their back-to-school needs, having a presence on Amazon is important," said Martin Bedard, Senior VP, Country Manager at TP-Holiday Group Limited. "The convenience of a one-stop shopping platform and the bundling options with this Roots collection will provide parents with a less stressful shopping experience this year."

For nearly half a century, Roots has created products that are unmistakably stylish and uncompromisingly comfortable. For more information on Roots and the new back-to-school accessories collection, visit Amazon.ca.

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a global lifestyle brand. Starting from a small cabin in northern Canada, Roots has become a global brand with over 100 corporate retail stores in Canada, two stores in the United States, and an eCommerce platform, www.roots.com, that serves over 55 international markets. We have more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia, and we also operate a dedicated Roots-branded storefront on Tmall.com in China. We design, market, and sell a broad selection of products in different departments, including women's men's, children's, and gender-free apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. Our products are built with uncompromising comfort, quality, and style that allows you to feel at home with nature. We offer products designed to meet life's everyday adventures and provide you with the versatility to live your life to the fullest. We also wholesale through business-to-business channels and license the brand to a select group of licensees selling products to major retailers. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

"Roots" is a trademark of Roots Corporation used under license.

About TP-Holiday Group Limited

TP-Holiday Group Limited is a Canadian manufacturer and distributor of luggage, suitcases, computer bags, handbags, backpacks, sports bags and totes that it sells under both owned and licensed brand names. The Roots brand is one of its most important license partners.

