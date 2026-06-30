Global leaders advance action on energy efficiency, affordability and security at the IEA Global Conference in Montreal

MONTREAL, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the 11th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency concluded in Montreal, bringing together ministers, industry leaders and international experts to accelerate global progress on energy efficiency, security and affordability.

Co-hosted by the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Dr. Fatih Birol, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, and Canada's Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Nature, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, the conference underscored the role energy efficiency can play in responding to global energy volatility while advancing the global clean energy transition. In Canada, energy efficiency standards have saved Canadian households more than $110 billion since the 1990s.

Roundtable discussions on industrial competitiveness, private-sector leadership and financing, energy security and affordability were held by international government and business leaders. Key outcomes included:

Endorsement of the Montreal Action Plan by all participating countries, including Canada, reaffirming commitment to increase resilience in the face of unprecedented energy market disruptions. The Action Plan highlights the importance of doubling global energy efficiency progress by 2030, supporting affordability for households and businesses, improving heating and cooling in buildings, and exploring ways to enhance energy efficiency in all sectors, including for data centres.

by all participating countries, including Canada, reaffirming commitment to increase resilience in the face of unprecedented energy market disruptions. The Action Plan highlights the importance of doubling global energy efficiency progress by 2030, supporting affordability for households and businesses, improving heating and cooling in buildings, and exploring ways to enhance energy efficiency in all sectors, including for data centres. Minister Hodgson accepted the IEA's invitation for Canada to join the IEA Ministerial Advisory Panel on Electricity Affordability . The panel will bring together ministers to identify policy solutions and key actions to strengthen affordable electricity globally, specifically for vulnerable populations.

. The panel will bring together ministers to identify policy solutions and key actions to strengthen affordable electricity globally, specifically for vulnerable populations. The conference celebrated the six global winners of the Youth Energy Efficiency Leadership Award, recognizing young leaders who are advancing innovative energy efficiency solutions.

Energy efficiency is one of the fastest and cheapest ways we can mitigate the impacts of geopolitical conflicts, volatile fuel prices, supply chain constraints and rising demand for energy. Affordable, reliable and secure energy is not only essential to Canadians' quality of life -- it is fundamental to Canada's economic sovereignty, industrial competitiveness and long-term prosperity, stability and sustainability.

Quotes

"At a time of global uncertainty, Canada must control what we can control. Energy efficiency is one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to strengthen our energy security, reduce our emissions and improve affordability for Canadians. Canada is proud to work with our international partners and the International Energy Agency to ensure an electrified future remains reliable, affordable and attainable for all."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Energy efficiency is one of the most practical tools we have to lower costs for Canadians, and it does so while cutting emissions at the same time. That is the spirit of this conference: turning efficiency into lower bills, stronger competitiveness and a more secure energy future. Canada is ready to keep leading it, with partners here at home and around the world."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin

Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

Associated links

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts : Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]