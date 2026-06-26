Minister Hodgson advances Canada's mission to be an energy superpower at EMMC 2026

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - As the world experiences an energy crisis with three dimensions -- affordability, energy security and climate change -- Canada faces a generational opportunity to unlock our natural resource abundance and provide for ourselves and our allies. The federal government is choosing to seize this pivotal moment to strengthen our position as a global energy superpower and to build a strong, prosperous, sovereign Canada.

This week, while attending the 2026 Energy and Mine Ministers' Conference (EMMC) in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories -- the annual gathering of federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for energy and mining -- the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, advanced key actions the Government of Canada is taking to strengthen our mining and energy sectors.

Strengthening Domestic Energy Availability and Security

The energy crisis unfolding globally due to the conflict in the Middle East is a reminder that energy security is national security. At EMMC, federal, provincial and territorial ministers agreed to work together urgently to identify and address potential points of energy infrastructure vulnerability within Canada while advancing co-ordinated action to enhance system reliability and resilience, advance electricity interties, expand Canadian biofuels production and improve collaboration on information sharing and emergency responses to energy disruptions.

Being an energy superpower for decades to come also means scaling up clean energy and strengthening our electricity grids to provide reliable, affordable and clean power across the country.

To that end, on the margins of the EMMC, Minister Hodgson announced over $16 million to support clean energy infrastructure projects in British Columbia, the Yukon and the Northwest Territories. These investments are helping to strengthen regional energy security, create new jobs and economic opportunity and build a cleaner grid.

Building a Stronger and Better-Connected Grid

During EMMC, Minister Hodgson advanced the Government of Canada's commitment -- outlined in Powering Canada Strong: A National Strategy for an Electrified Canadian Economy -- to support intertie and interprovincial transmission projects. In partnership with provincial and territorial ministers, he identified five priority interties across the country. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting these projects, which will help to build the affordable, reliable, electricity system of the future for Canadians across the country.

Unlocking Canada's Mineral Potential

Canada is acting with urgency to unlock the full potential of our critical minerals by building projects that will mine, process and transport our resources to markets at home and abroad.

This week in Yellowknife, Minister Hodgson announced up to $73 million to advance sustainable mining, strengthen Indigenous partnership and leadership in the mining sector, and build the infrastructure needed to connect Canadian critical minerals to global markets.

At the EMMC, the Minister also highlighted the next steps in the creation of the Canadian Digital Core Library -- a national platform that will facilitate access to digitized drill core data from across the country, helping us understand the resources beneath our feet and catalyze smart private sector investment in Canadian mining. An investment of up to $15 million from Natural Resources Canada will support the development of the national digital platform. Further, through memoranda of understanding and letters of intent with 10 provinces and territories, and with partnerships with six major mining companies, Canada is building a co-ordinated, pan-Canadian approach to managing and sharing drill core data, which is currently fragmented across federal, provincial, territorial and private-sector core repositories.

Canada and the provinces and territories also released a joint statement on mineral claims, promoting responsible investment, ownership transparency and active development of Canada's mineral potential.

Advancing momentum together

Now more than ever, Canada must come together to seize the opportunity before us to build a stronger, more prosperous and more secure nation, for everyone who lives here and for the generations to come. Guided by EMMC's theme "Securing Canada's Critical Mineral and Energy Advantage," Minister Hodgson highlighted the need for a Team Canada approach, including meaningful Indigenous partnership, to strengthen energy and critical mineral security, build major projects, improve regulatory efficiency, support investment and job creation, and position Canada as a reliable global supplier amidst a volatile landscape.

The Government of Canada is committed to delivery across our energy and natural resources sector. Together with provinces, territories, Indigenous Peoples and industry partners, we will do what is required to ensure Canada's economy remains strong, sustainable and sovereign.

Quote

"At a time of growing global competition and shifting supply chains, our government is moving with urgency to get projects built, secure our sovereignty and make the most of the natural resource advantage with which we have been blessed. What we have demonstrated this week at EMMC is clear: Team Canada is focused on delivery. By aligning governments, sectors and national priorities, we are securing Canada's energy future and strengthening our position as a global leader in critical minerals."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

On May 14, Prime Minister Carney announced a forthcoming National Electricity Strategy that will aim to double the capacity of our grid by 2050 and supply clean, reliable, affordable power across the country for decades to come. To develop this strategy, the government launched consultations with provinces, territories, Indigenous Peoples, utilities and unions to identify the actions needed to double our grid most effectively and affordably.

Canada produces over 60 minerals and metals, including the 34 critical minerals identified on the Critical Minerals List. Canada has the potential to supply even more critical minerals to both domestic and international markets.

In 2025, Canada ranked among the top five global producers of 11 critical minerals, including potash, niobium, uranium, palladium, indium, aluminum, platinum, cobalt, nickel, helium and tellurium.

As of May 2026, Canada is home to 59 active operating mines and wells producing critical minerals, 31 critical minerals processing facilities and 170 advanced critical minerals projects. Canada's mining sector employs over 109,000 Canadians, including 17,000 Indigenous people.

At a time of global instability, Canada's lower-carbon, low-cost, reliable oil and LNG are uniquely positioned to meet global demand and help us diversify our exports. Canada's Major Projects Office is advancing nation-building projects -- including innovative technologies such as the Pathways carbon capture project and LNG facilities powered by clean hydro power -- that will drive down global emissions while strengthening the resilience of the conventional energy sector.

In Canada, crude oil production reached a record 5.4 million barrels per day in 2025 and continues at record levels. Canada is the fourth-largest oil producer globally and contributes seven percent of global demand.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]