Readout - Prime Minister Carney speaks with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson

OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson.

The leaders discussed the growing defence industrial cooperation between Canada and Sweden since the launch of the Canada-Sweden Strategic Partnership in November. This includes Canada's decision to enter into negotiations with Swedish company Saab to procure the GlobalEye, an Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) aircraft platform. With trade having grown 116% in the past five years, there is significant potential for industries and businesses to build and partner together.

Ahead of the NATO Summit in Ankara, Türkiye, the prime ministers reaffirmed their enduring support for Ukraine in Russia's ongoing war of aggression. They agreed to maintain pressure on Russia to negotiate in order to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Prime Minister Carney underscored Canada's efforts to establish the Defence, Security, and Resilience Bank to provide multi-year, low-cost financing for defence, security, and resilience initiatives.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Kristersson agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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