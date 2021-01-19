Global Healthcare Executives Join Bedford Group Transearch's Healthcare Advisory Board

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Four internationally accomplished healthcare executives - Jamie Condie, Former President of Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) USA and Canada, Cheryl MacDiarmid, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Commercial Strategy at ViiV Healthcare, Vafa Jamali, Chief Commercial Officer, Rockley Photonics and Simon Pedder, Chief Business & Strategy Officer, Athenex and have joined Bedford Group Transearch's Healthcare Advisory Board.

This Board will play a strategic role in helping Bedford Group Transearch support the rapidly evolving leadership needs of their diverse healthcare clients. "The world and the healthcare landscape has seen exponential change as a result of the economic and social impacts of the covid crisis" says Darren Raycroft, Bedford Group Transearch North American Healthcare Practice Leader, "The formation of this Advisory Board will help us to better understand and anticipate the needs of our North American healthcare clients during this transformational time."

Howard Pezim, Managing Director of Bedford Group Transearch's North American Healthcare Practice added, "We are both excited and honoured to have Jamie, Cheryl, Vafa and Simon join our Healthcare Advisory Board. Their combined exceptional industry knowledge, breadth and depth of insight will be invaluable in supporting our clients."

Jamie Condie

Most recently, the President of Becton Dickinson ("BD") for the U.S. and Canada regions, Jaime Condie oversaw an organization of 6,000+ employees during a period of tremendous organic and acquisition led growth for BD worldwide. Since joining BD in 2013, Jamie held the Country President role in Canada as well as global business unit leadership roles based in the USA.

A Concordia University graduate, Jamie spent the early part of his career within the Consumer Products and Nutraceutical space with Clairol, PepsiCo, Unilever and Jamieson Laboratories in a variety of marketing and sales leadership roles.

Cheryl MacDiarmid

Cheryl MacDiarmid is a member of the ViiV Healthcare executive team, a global pharmaceutical company. She is responsible for setting strategy with a wave of transformative medicines and digital services. In prior large business unit leadership roles with GSK in the US and Canada over 20 years, Cheryl is known as a dynamic and strategic general manager. Her expertise is in building and leading teams that deliver game-changing performance pivots in both pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

Cheryl is a pharmacist, graduating from the University of Toronto. She also has a MBA from the Schulich School of Business. Cheryl resides in London, UK.

Vafa Jamali

Vafa Jamali is the Chief Commercial Officer for Rockley Photonics, a leading integrated optics solutions provider, focused on bringing novel and disruptive sensing and patient monitoring capabilities from the lab to the home via consumer wearables. Prior to this role, he served as Senior Vice President and President of Respiratory, Gastrointestinal & Informatics (RGI) at Medtronic, where he was responsible for the strategic direction and global leadership of a $3B business. Vafa currently serves on the Board of Directors for Baylis Medical and Eptam Precision.

A graduate of The University of Alberta, Vafa's career has spanned Sales, Marketing and General Management roles in the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, Distribution and Healthtech space with organizations such as Searle, Baxter, Cardinal Health and Covidien.

Dr. Simon Pedder

Currently the Chief Business & Strategy Officer with Athenex, Dr. Pedder's career spans Big Pharma and the Biotech industry in drug development, including recent leadership roles as President and CEO of Cellectar Biosciences, President and CEO of Chelsea Therapeutics and Vice President of Oncology Pharma Business at Hoffman-LaRoche.

Formerly, he was a faculty in the Department of Pharmacology within the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan, where he obtained his PhD in Pharmacology. During his longstanding career in pharmaceutical development, Dr. Pedder has led the late stage development and commercial launch of multiple proprietary pharmaceutical products.

ABOUT BEDFORD GROUP TRANSEARCH:

Bedford Group Transearch is one of the Top 10 largest retained executive search firms in the world, with 60 offices in 40 countries. With North American Healthcare offices based in Toronto, Canada and Cambridge, Massachusetts, Bedford Group provides premium executive search and talent management solutions to a diverse group of healthcare clients, from start-ups to established multi-nationals, in the Life Sciences, Biotechnology and MedTech industries.

https://bedfordgroup.com/healthcare

