Global Financial Innovation Network reports on first year

CALGARY, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC), a member of the Global Financial Innovation Network (GFiN), is pleased to publish the GFIN One Year On report.

The report sets out what GFiN has been doing over the past year, the challenges it has faced, achievements, and its ambitions for the future. It also shows that it is listening to stakeholders and welcomes feedback in order to ensure that the network continues to add value.

GFiN is a network of international regulators and related organizations committed to creating a framework for cooperation among regulators that are addressing financial innovation. GFiN was created to provide a more efficient way for innovative firms to interact with regulators, helping them navigate between countries as they look to scale and test new ideas. It also creates a new means of cooperation between financial services regulators to work on innovation-related topics, sharing different experiences and approaches.

From its 12 founding members, GFiN has rapidly grown over the past year to be a global dialogue with 35 Member Regulators and 7 Observers from 21 jurisdictions.

GFiN members look forward to the next year of engagement and to improving ways of working together for the benefit of innovative firms and other stakeholders.

Key facts:

35 members and 7 observers from 21 jurisdictions.

99 responses from 26 jurisdictions received in the initial GFiN consultation.

44 applications from 17 jurisdictions for the inaugural GFiN cross-border test pilot with 8 firms being selected to develop testing plans.

Nearly 60 representatives attended the first biannual meeting of the GFiN held in London in May.

Full list of GFIN Membership

Coordination Group:

Organization Jurisdiction Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) Australia Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) Bahrain Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) Québec, Canada Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) Guernsey Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Hong Kong Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (HKSFC) Hong Kong Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) Kazakhstan Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Singapore Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) United Arab Emirates Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) United Kingdom Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) United States

Members:

Organization Jurisdiction Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) Bermuda Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) Brazil Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) Alberta, Canada British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) British Columbia, Canada Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) Ontario, Canada Centrale Bank van Curaçao and Sint Maarten Curaçao and Sint Maarten Central Bank of Eswatini Eswatini (Swaziland) Magyar Nemzeti Bank (Central Bank of Hungary) Hungary Isle of Man Financial Services Authority (IOMFSA) Isle of Man Israel Securities Authority (ISA) Israel Capital Market, Insurance, and Savings Authority (CMISA) Israel Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) Jersey Capital Markets Authority (CMA, Kenya) Kenya Bank of Lithuania (BL) Lithuania South African Reserve Bank (SARB) South Africa Financial Supervisory Commission Taiwan Taiwan Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) United Arab Emirates

Observers:

Organization Jurisdiction Financial Sector Deepening Africa (FSD Africa) Africa Qianhai Financial Authority China European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Europe Consultative Group to Assist the Poor (CGAP) Global International Monetary Fund (IMF) Global World Bank Group Global Qatar Development Bank Quatar

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

