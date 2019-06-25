Global Financial Innovation Network reports on first year

Alberta Securities Commission

Jun 25, 2019, 12:10 ET

CALGARY, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC), a member of the Global Financial Innovation Network (GFiN), is pleased to publish the GFIN One Year On report.

The report sets out what GFiN has been doing over the past year, the challenges it has faced, achievements, and its ambitions for the future. It also shows that it is listening to stakeholders and welcomes feedback in order to ensure that the network continues to add value.

GFiN is a network of international regulators and related organizations committed to creating a framework for cooperation among regulators that are addressing financial innovation. GFiN was created to provide a more efficient way for innovative firms to interact with regulators, helping them navigate between countries as they look to scale and test new ideas. It also creates a new means of cooperation between financial services regulators to work on innovation-related topics, sharing different experiences and approaches.

From its 12 founding members, GFiN has rapidly grown over the past year to be a global dialogue with 35 Member Regulators and 7 Observers from 21 jurisdictions.

GFiN members look forward to the next year of engagement and to improving ways of working together for the benefit of innovative firms and other stakeholders.

Key facts:

  • 35 members and 7 observers from 21 jurisdictions.
  • 99 responses from 26 jurisdictions received in the initial GFiN consultation.
  • 44 applications from 17 jurisdictions for the inaugural GFiN cross-border test pilot with 8 firms being selected to develop testing plans.
  • Nearly 60 representatives attended the first biannual meeting of the GFiN held in London in May.

Full list of GFIN Membership

Coordination Group:

Organization

Jurisdiction

Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC)

Australia

Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB)

Bahrain

Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Québec, Canada

Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC)

Guernsey

Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (HKSFC)

Hong Kong

Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA)

Kazakhstan

Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)

Singapore

Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA)

United Arab Emirates

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

United Kingdom

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

United States

Members:

Organization

Jurisdiction

Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA)

Bermuda

Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM)

Brazil

Alberta Securities Commission (ASC)

Alberta, Canada

British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC)

British Columbia, Canada

Ontario Securities Commission (OSC)

Ontario, Canada

Centrale Bank van Curaçao and Sint Maarten

Curaçao and Sint Maarten

Central Bank of Eswatini

Eswatini (Swaziland)

Magyar Nemzeti Bank (Central Bank of Hungary)

Hungary

Isle of Man Financial Services Authority (IOMFSA)

Isle of Man

Israel Securities Authority (ISA)

Israel

Capital Market, Insurance, and Savings Authority (CMISA)

Israel

Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC)

Jersey

Capital Markets Authority (CMA, Kenya)

Kenya

Bank of Lithuania (BL)

Lithuania

South African Reserve Bank (SARB)

South Africa

Financial Supervisory Commission Taiwan

Taiwan

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

United Arab Emirates

Observers:

Organization

Jurisdiction

Financial Sector Deepening Africa (FSD Africa)

Africa

Qianhai Financial Authority

China

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

Europe

Consultative Group to Assist the Poor (CGAP)

Global

International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Global

World Bank Group

Global

Qatar Development Bank

Quatar

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

