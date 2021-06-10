In-app Virtual Assistant helping customers access important information in real-time

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Bank has been recognized by Global Finance with the North American award for "Outstanding Crisis Finance Innovation" for the launch of its Virtual Assistant within the TD U.S. mobile app. The award was created by Global Finance to acknowledge the financial industry's extraordinary and agile response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TD launched the Virtual Assistant to help its customers with immediate access to answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-relief programs and information about their personal finances during the pandemic. The Virtual Assistant has supported more than 3 million U.S. customer interactions since launching in April 2020.

"We have always focused on innovating in ways that support our customers' financial well-being," says Rizwan Khalfan, Chief Digital and Payments Officer, TD. "This recognition pays tribute to the collaborative effort of our teams who responded quickly to deliver new tools and solutions to help our customers navigate the uncertainty many people have faced during this challenging time."

Leveraging conversational AI technology from Kasisto, the Virtual Assistant provides TD U.S. mobile customers with answers to questions about their account activity and transactions, and information about how to access financial assistance and payment relief. The launch of the Virtual Assistant is part of TD's ongoing effort to create new, personalized experiences by engaging its innovation and fintech ecosystem, including its ongoing collaboration with fintech Kasisto.

Global Finance award winners are evaluated by the editorial board of Global Finance Magazine, with the input of reporters who cover topics related to innovation. The awards are a trusted standard among the international financial community.

"Innovation in banking was vital to supporting the needs of customers as they turned more than ever before to digital platforms for answers during the pandemic," said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance. "Our judges are proud to recognize the support TD Bank has provided to its customers through digital innovation."

Earlier this year, the Virtual Assistant was also recognized with the Celent Model Bank award for "Supporting Customers in the Pandemic."

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on April 30, 2021. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About Global Finance

Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 and readers in 189 countries. Global Finance's audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website — GFMag.com — offers analysis and articles that are the legacy of 34 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

