Global Climate Strike on September 27 - The youth are talking to us: let's listen!

WENDAKE, QC, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - A few days before the long-awaited Global Climate Strike in Montreal, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) is concerned about the interest generated by the event among certain groups who see it as an opportunity to have a voice that could potentially stifle that of the youth. "Our children want to talk to us and I think it is high time for us, parents and grandparents, to listen," said Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL.

A delegation of Indigenous youth, supported by the First Nations of Quebec-Labrador Youth Network, is actively participating in the organization of this unprecedented event. They will lead the march alongside the young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg at her request. This historic mobilization is essential for young people, both indigenous and non-indigenous, who have long since raised the red flag to create awareness among decision-makers and the population of the effects of climate change.

"The Global Climate Strike is a resounding success around the world. We must remain attentive to those who will inherit the actions we take and the decisions we make, today. As groups engaged in the fight against climate change, we have a responsibility to carry the message of our youth," adds Chief Picard.

"This gathering must be a space of freedom and solidarity for our youth. LET'S GIVE THEM THAT SPACE AND LISTEN TO WHAT THEY HAVE TO SAY ", concluded the Chief of the AFNQL.

