Global Climate Strike of September 27th - To the Front for Mother Earth

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - "Today, we gather like our ancestors, people of all ages and backgrounds, and WE ARE HERE TO PROTECT MOTHER EARTH" said Cedric Gray-Lehoux, a member of the Mi'gmaq community of Listuguj and spokesperson for the Quebec-Labrador First Nations Youth Network (QLFNYN). This powerful message was launched today as a delegation of 15 Indigenous and 15 non-indigenous youth led the march with young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

"Today, we must thank our young people who have united their voices and want to call the entire planet to order on its responsibilities towards Mother Earth. They now have a key role to play in talking about climate change and its consequences on our environment," stated Ghislain Picard, Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL), who had the opportunity to welcome and offer a present to Greta Thunberg.

The delegation, which includes 30 young climate ambassadors, has just completed a series of training workshops during which they strengthened their skills and capacity to act in relation to the challenges of climate change and social justice. This initiative comes from the collaboration between the FNQLYN, Alternatives, the David Suzuki Foundation, La Planète s'invite à l'Université, La Planète s'invite au Parlement, Idle No More Québec, Greenpeace Québec, The Climate Reality Project Canada and the Sierra Club.

This initiative, which is part of a movement to decolonize practices, aims to share indigenous and non-indigenous knowledge in order to join forces in the fight against climate change. This is the beginning of a long and fruitful collaboration between these young people who will continue their work as climate ambassadors. Further meetings are already planned to determine the next steps that this delegation will take.

About the FNQLYN

The First Nations Youth Network was created in 2007. Its mission is to inform, and support First Nations youth aged 15 to 35 about the various opportunities (programs, services, projects, activities, events, training, jobs, etc.) available to them.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador is the political organization regrouping 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador. Follow us on Twitter @APNQL.

