Glenbow Reimagined Receives $2 Million Gift from Gail & David O'Brien

Double-height salon gallery to be named in recognition of this gift

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Glenbow is thrilled to announce a $2 million gift from Gail and David O'Brien as part of Glenbow Reimagined. In recognition of the O'Brien's generosity, the new double-height salon gallery will be named in their honour when Glenbow reopens at the JR Shaw Centre for Arts & Culture in 2026.

From left, Glenbow supporters David and Gail O’Brien stand on the terrace of Glenbow’s new home at the JR Shaw Centre for Arts & Culture. (CNW Group/Glenbow)

Gail and David O'Brien's significant contribution reflects their ongoing dedication to their community and their commitment to fostering diverse arts and culture experiences. This gift also underscores long-standing commitment to Glenbow. Gail joined Glenbow's Board of Governors in 1998, and served as Vice Chair, as well as a member of its first capital planning committee. Since 2020 Gail has served as co-chair of the Glenbow Reimagined Campaign.

"Gail and David O'Brien have been dedicated supporters of Glenbow for decades and this gift is a demonstration of their contributions to Calgary and our arts community," says Nicholas Bell, Glenbow President & CEO. " Gail has championed Glenbow's transformation for a quarter century, working tirelessly to help Glenbow evolve to meet a thriving community. Their gift is a realization of that vision and will support unique art experiences for all visitors when Glenbow reopens."

"I believe strongly in the power of Glenbow's transformation," says Gail O'Brien. "Families and visitors from every postal code in Calgary and beyond will share the extraordinary beauty and cultural experiences at Glenbow, experience a shared sense of beauty, history, and better understand Canada and the world."

A new feature in the reimagined space includes double-height art galleries – including the new salon gallery, to be named in honour of the O'Briens. These reimagined spaces will allow larger pieces of art and different viewing angles for visitors. On the third floor, visitors will be able to wander through the new salon gallery, while the fourth floor provides a unique perspective from a mezzanine, allowing them to experience artwork and displays in new ways.

"I am excited by how Glenbow is reimagining the building and programming," O'Brien says. "When Glenbow reopens at the JR Shaw Centre for Arts & Culture, the building's soaring architecture will brilliantly showcase the vast Glenbow collections and draw exhibitions from all over Canada and around the world."

With generous support from the O'Brien family, three levels of government, the Shaw Family Foundation and supporters across Canada, Glenbow has raised $173 million to date toward its $205 million goal. The funding the museum continues to seek will enable it to fulfill the Glenbow Reimagined vision. To learn more about the Glenbow Reimagined campaign and how you can be a part of it, please visit www.glenbow.org.

About Glenbow

Founded in 1966 as an independent, non-profit museum, archive, and gallery, Glenbow cares for an extraordinary collection of more than 250,000 works of art and historical belongings – from Canada and cultures around the world – on behalf of the people of Alberta. Glenbow Reimagined is a project to renovate the museum's 50-year-old building and provide a vibrant, thriving cultural resource in the heart of Calgary, committed to expanding the accessibility and impact of arts and culture. Glenbow's main building is closed as it renovates to become the JR Shaw Centre for Arts & Culture. While renovations are underway, visitors can experience exhibitions at the museum's satellite gallery, Glenbow at The Edison.

