RBC Invests $1 Million in Glenbow to Drive Increased Accessibility

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Glenbow is delighted to announce a $1 million gift from the RBC Foundation as part of RBC's new Community Infrastructure Fund. Specifically designated for accessibility, this gift supports Glenbow's efforts to accommodate and welcome visitors with a wide range of physical, cognitive, and sensory needs.

"Radical accessibility is at the heart of Glenbow's vision for our future and RBC is helping bring it to life," says Nicholas Bell, Glenbow's President & CEO. "Their commitment to accessibility creates space for people of diverse abilities to have an incredible experience at the museum. It will ensure visitors have access to an experience that works for them."

The RBC Foundation Community Infrastructure Fund was launched in 2024 to help fund retrofits, repairs, and upgrades of existing community spaces, like Glenbow. The fund is in place to increase environmental sustainability and improve accessibility of buildings in communities across Canada. This gift to Glenbow marks the second largest gift through the fund since its launch.

"We hope that more people, whether they be Calgarians or visitors to the city, will be able to access the amazing exhibitions and experiences at Glenbow," says Kirk Muise, RBC's Regional President, Alberta & Territories. "We are pleased to be able to help make it more accessible so more people can enjoy all Glenbow has to offer."

This gift supports two key pieces of accessibility work at Glenbow: signage and wayfinding, and a new visitor reception desk. Clear navigation signage is a critical accessibility initiative of the future visitor experience in Glenbow's new home, the JR Shaw Centre for Arts & Culture. This will include physical, digital, and other forms of signage to ensure people of diverse abilities can seamlessly find their way to fully experience the museum in the way they choose. Through its strategic location and accessible design, Glenbow's new welcome desk and the team supporting it will also uphold values of inclusion and belonging for all museum visitors.

"We know how important Glenbow is to Calgarians and visitors alike," Muise says. "As one of Alberta's premier cultural institutions, Glenbow's future experience will offer visitors an inclusive space for in-depth exploration of history, culture, and art."

With generous support from RBC, three levels of government, the Shaw Family Foundation, and supporters across Canada, Glenbow has raised $180 million to date toward its $205 million goal. Ongoing fundraising seeks to fulfill the Glenbow Reimagined vision. To learn more about the Glenbow Reimagined campaign and how you can be a part of it, please visit www.glenbow.org.

Founded in 1966 as an independent, non-profit museum, archive, and gallery, Glenbow cares for an extraordinary collection of more than 250,000 artworks, objects, and belongings – from our region and around the world – on behalf of the people of Alberta. Glenbow Reimagined is a project to renovate the museum's 50-year-old building and provide a vibrant, thriving cultural resource in the heart of Calgary, committed to expanding the accessibility and impact of arts and culture. Glenbow's building is closed for renovation and will be renamed the JR Shaw Centre for Arts & Culture upon reopening, while the museum will retain its original name. Glenbow is preparing to reopen to the public in late 2026.

