Glenbow Receives $5 Million Gift to Support New Theatre

Osten Victor Theatre to be named in honour of Alberta couple

CALGARY, AB, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - When Al Osten heard Glenbow's revitalized home, the JR Shaw Centre for Arts & Culture, would include a theatre, his interest was piqued.

"When I heard a theatre would be in the art museum, I thought boy, that would really be representative of the city," Osten says from his downtown apartment. "To have this building in the heart of the city, I thought it would be a great fit for us."

Al Osten holds a picture of his long-time partner Buddy Victor, who passed away in 2023. The newly named Osten Victor Theatre will be named in honour of a $5 million gift from Osten and will open when Glenbow reopens in its revitalized home, the JR Shaw Centre for Arts & Culture. (CNW Group/Glenbow)

Osten has now given $5 million in support of Glenbow Reimagined. In honour of his gift, the new theatre space at the museum will be named for Osten and his late partner, Buddy Victor, who passed away in August 2023. The two met while part of The Rover Boys, a doo-wop group who performed and recorded throughout the 1950s; they were together for over 65 years until Victor's passing.

"Theatre has been our lives," Osten says. "It means a lot to support Glenbow's theatre. We always wanted to give back for what we got – and we got more than we ever dreamed. It's been wonderful being able to give and feel that you're helping the city and helping people."

The new 150-seat theatre in Glenbow's reimagined home, the JR Shaw Centre for Arts & Culture, will offer a wide range of programming and be available for community bookings when the museum reopens. With large windows looking out to 9 Avenue SE, the theatre will offer an inclusive and accessible space for artist talks, speakers, music, school and community groups, and so much more.

"Glenbow is honoured to receive this gift and name the theatre space in honour of Al and Buddy," says Nicholas Bell, President & CEO of Glenbow. "Their generosity has shaped so many organizations in this province. Upcoming generations of Calgarians, countless community groups, organizations, speakers, and visitors to the museum will get to enjoy this space thanks to their support."

"I hope lots of kids use the theatre and I hope they enjoy it," Osten says. "I'm sure Buddy is happy with what we've done for him."

The Osten Victor Theatre will open when Glenbow reopens in its revitalized home, the JR Shaw Centre for Arts & Culture. With generous support from Al Osten, three levels of government, the Shaw Family Foundation, and supporters across North America, Glenbow has raised $193 million to date toward its $205 million goal. Glenbow continues to seek the final funding needed to realize and fulfill the vision of a reimagined museum. To learn more about the Glenbow Reimagined campaign and how you can support the campaign and transformation, please visit glenbow.org.

About Glenbow

Founded in 1966 as an independent, non-profit museum, archive, and gallery, Glenbow cares for an extraordinary collection of more than 250,000 artworks, objects, and belongings – from our region and around the world – on behalf of the people of Alberta. Glenbow Reimagined is a project to renovate the museum's 50-year-old building and provide a vibrant, thriving cultural resource in the heart of Calgary, committed to expanding the accessibility and impact of arts and culture. Glenbow's building is closed for renovation and will be renamed the JR Shaw Centre for Arts & Culture upon reopening, while the museum will retain its original name. Glenbow is anticipated to reopen to the public in late 2026, pending final fundraising.

